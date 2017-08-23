What was once a decaying, rusted Nissen hut standing in an Essex field has been transformed into a luxurious five-bedroom house with a seven-figure asking price to match.

Nissen huts were invented as cheap, ready made, housing for troops during the First World War.

They gained mass popularity as bomb shelters during the Second World War and decaying remnants of these semi-circular structures can still be found across the country being used as garden sheds and for agricultural and other storage uses.

But it's unlikely that many of the remaining buildings come with a £1.4million price tag.

The Zinc House in the hamlet of North End near Braintree in Essex has been transformed into a modern, five-bedroom family home with the very latest eco-credentials, promising to cut household bills to a minimum — something its original, rationing-strapped war-time residents would surely have approved of.

Not only has house been insulated to the very highest standards, but the central heating system is powered by a ground source heat pump, which draws warmth from the surrounding earth to heat a refrigerant liquid into gas.

Needless to say, the house has double glazing throughout, the highlight of which is a set of bifold walls running the length of one wall of the house.

Visitors will be greeted by a breathtaking Italian glass staircase in the entrance hall, while the centrepiece of the house is the 33ft by 33ft open-plan living-cum-kitchen.

Also on the ground floor of the 4,000sq ft house are two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study and a utility room.

Upstairs are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom, but the inhabitants of the master bedroom have by far the best of it here.

The bedroom itself is 22ft long, but there is also an 18ft dressing room, an en suite bathroom and a stunning 29ft sheltered terrace offering amazing views of rolling countryside and farmland while enjoying your morning coffee and croissants.​

The Zinc House has been entirely rebuilt in homage to the original building on the site, but the rusty and leaky iron roof is no more to be seen.

The half acre of garden features a bonus in the shape of another property, simply known as the Hangar, which has been left unfinished for would-be buyers to with as they please.

The 3,000sq ft property is large enough to be turned into another family home, a comfortable granny flat, or even the ultimate party pad, offering privacy away from the main house.

The properties are approached down a long shingle drive and there is parking for three cars at the moment, while planning permission has been granted for the construction of two carports.

The country house provides a haven from the hustle and bustle of the capital but is well within easy commuting distance.

The nearest railway station is Braintree, six miles away, with direct trains to Liverpool Street taking an hour and a minute. However, Chelmsford station is just 10 miles away and trains from there take just 35 minutes into the capital.

The Zinc House and Hanger are for sale with a guide price of £1.4million via Strutt & Parker.