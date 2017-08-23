  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Iron hut to Zinc House: is this £1.4m Essex home the world's most expensive Nissen hut?

Kitted out with the very latest in eco-technology, this five-bedroom property is a far cry from the leaky wartime huts used by the army.

H&P

Inside the Zinc House — and more unusual homes...

  • 1/30 The Zinc House, Essex

    The £1.4m, five-bedroom house was designed to pay tribute to the rusting Nissen hut that once stood on the site.

    Strutt & Parker

  • 2/30 The Zinc House, Essex

    Nissen huts have been around for over a century and this one looks like it was one of the first!

    Strutt & Parker

  • 3/30 The Zinc House, Essex

    Insulated to the highest specifications, the house is double-glazed throughout, including the curved skylights.

    Strutt & Parker

  • 4/30 The Zinc House, Essex

    A wall of glass on each end of the house ensures it is flooded with light.

    Strutt & Parker

  • 5/30 The Zinc House, Essex

    The curved skylights illuminate the three first-floor bedrooms.

    Strutt & Parker

  • 6/30 The Zinc House, Essex

    Wake up in the master bedroom and enjoy breakfast on your own sheltered terrace, while taking in this amazing view.

    Strutt & Parker

  • 7/30 The Zinc House, Essex

    The vast kitchen living room is the centrepiece of the house, covering 1,000sq ft, 20 per cent bigger than the average London home alone.

  • 8/30 The Zinc House, Essex

    Rolling farmland surrounds the house, but Liverpool Street station is just a 35-minute train ride away from nearby Chelmsford.

  • 9/30 New-build Costa del Sol castle

    This four-bedroom castle on the Spanish coast is on the market for £687,000 (760,000 Euros).

  • 10/30 Costa del Sol castle

    Built between 1997 and 2004, the Medieval-style castle has most modern comforts, including air conditioning and a swimming pool

  • 11/30 Costa del Sol castle

    as well as some more distinctive old time features, including a drawbridge

  • 12/30 Costa del Sol castle

    a crenelated turret

  • 13/30 Costa del Sol castle

    and some decorative coats of armour.

  • 14/30 New-build Costa del Sol castle

    The estate agents listing also mentions the "lordy lamps"

  • 15/30 New-build Costa del Sol castle

    and the "stylish iron bars" on the windows.

  • 16/30 More unusual homes: Remote off-the-grid Scottish island

    Little Ross south of Kirkcudbright in Scotland comes with a six-bedroom cottage and three barns ripe for renovation. It is on sale for offers over £325,000.

  • 17/30 Remote off-the-grid Scottish island

    The 29-acre island is only accessible by boat and offers incredible views over open sea and countryside, the Isle of Man and the Lake District.

  • 18/30 Remote off-the-grid Scottish island

    The 19th century lighthouse is now fully-automated, owned and manned by the Commissioners for Northern Lighthouses. It was taken over after the keeper was brutally murdered by his assistant in the summer of 1960 in a story that grabbed the headlines.

  • 19/30 Remote off-the-grid Scottish island

    The cottage is habitable but in need of renovation as it was last refurbished in the mid-Eighties. It has been let out to tenants every summer for the past twenty years.

  • 20/30 Converted Acton court house

    This beautiful redbrick converted court house in Acton, Ealing, is on sale for £1.4m or available to rent for £3,991 per month.

  • 21/30 Converted Acton court house

    The three-bedroom homes spans nearly 2,000 square feet, with the contemporary open-plan living and dining room featuring a wood burning stove and copper light fittings.

  • 22/30 Converted Acton court house

    The reception room is hidden behind an antique Asian screen imported from Shanghai, while the decor is inspired by the stylish design of Bali hotels.

  • 23/30 Converted Acton court house

    The vaulted ceiling adds grandeur to the huge bedroom, with the storage and bed unit crafted from bespoke mahogany.

  • 24/30 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    Could this be the most derelict inhabited house in prime central London? Mews specialists Lurot Brand, who are marketing the £2.5m one-bedroom Little Venice property, suspect it might be.

  • 25/30 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    The house is found on Pindock Mews off Warwick Avenue. Sex Pistols frontman Sid Vicious lived on the street with his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, as did Boy George and Janet Street Porter.

  • 26/30 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    Throughout the property there are unplastered and peeling walls and dated decor and electrics.

  • 27/30 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    Despite its eye-watering price tag, the estate agent believes the house will leave a buyer willing to rebuild it Grand Designs-style much better off. The saving on stamp duty of £180,000 compared with buying an already done-up £4m mews house is hugely appealing to those looking for a challenge.

  • 28/30 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    The current owner has been living in the house for 18 years but is now planning on moving abroad.

  • 29/30 Manor house with private train platform

    London commuters can swap their three-bed terrace house for a manor house with its very own private railway platform. Scroll right...

  • 30/30 Manor house with private train platform

    Officially, passengers should check the train will stop at the station, but if you stick out your arm in time, the engine driver will stop the train to let you board.

What was once a decaying, rusted Nissen hut standing in an Essex field has been transformed into a luxurious five-bedroom house with a seven-figure asking price to match.

Nissen huts were invented as cheap, ready made, housing for troops during the First World War.

They gained mass popularity as bomb shelters during the Second World War and decaying remnants of these semi-circular structures can still be found across the country being used as garden sheds and for agricultural and other storage uses.

But it's unlikely that many of the remaining buildings come with a £1.4million price tag.

 

Before and after: Slide across to see how the Nissen hut transformed

 

The Zinc House in the hamlet of North End near Braintree in Essex has been transformed into a modern, five-bedroom family home with the very latest eco-credentials, promising to cut household bills to a minimum — something its original, rationing-strapped war-time residents would surely have approved of. 

Grand Designs eco-friendly home in Scotland for sale for £1 million

Not only has house been insulated to the very highest standards, but the central heating system is powered by a ground source heat pump, which draws warmth from the surrounding earth to heat a refrigerant liquid into gas.

Needless to say, the house has double glazing throughout, the highlight of which is a set of bifold walls running the length of one wall of the house.

Visitors will be greeted by a breathtaking Italian glass staircase in the entrance hall, while the centrepiece of the house is the 33ft by 33ft open-plan living-cum-kitchen. 

Also on the ground floor of the 4,000sq ft house are two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study and a utility room.

zinchouseexteriorhp.jpg
(Strutt & Parker)

Upstairs are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom, but the inhabitants of the master bedroom have by far the best of it here.

The bedroom itself is 22ft long, but there is also an 18ft dressing room, an en suite bathroom and a stunning 29ft sheltered terrace offering amazing views of rolling countryside and farmland while enjoying your morning coffee and croissants.​

The Zinc House has been entirely rebuilt in homage to the original building on the site, but the rusty and leaky iron roof is no more to be seen.

The half acre of garden features a bonus in the shape of another property, simply known as the Hangar, which has been left unfinished for would-be buyers to with as they please.

The 3,000sq ft property is large enough to be turned into another family home, a comfortable granny flat, or even the ultimate party pad, offering privacy away from the main house.

The properties are approached down a long shingle drive and there is parking for three cars at the moment, while planning permission has been granted for the construction of two carports.

The country house provides a haven from the hustle and bustle of the capital but is well within easy commuting distance. 

The nearest railway station is Braintree, six miles away, with direct trains to Liverpool Street taking an hour and a minute. However, Chelmsford station is just 10 miles away and trains from there take just 35 minutes into the capital.

The Zinc House and Hanger are for sale with a guide price of £1.4million via Strutt & Parker.


