The only way is Essex:east Londoners still flock to Basildon, Colchester and Brentwood for good schools, better value homes and fast commutes

Essex has long been the county of choice for City workers with growing families. Here's where they're moving to now for house price growth, schools and space.

The top Essex towns — and more commuter hotspots

  • 1/27 Southend-on-Sea, Essex

    What it costs: the average house price is just under £362,000, up 11 per cent year on year. The most upscale part is Thorpe Bay where a family semi costs about £500,000.

    The commute: it's a 40-minute commute from Fenchurch Street and an annual season ticket costs £4,736. There's also an international airport for European weekend breaks.

    Who it would suit: about one in eight Southend buyers move from London and with arty Leigh-on-Sea just along the coast, it has heaps of appeal for east London's hipsters as they start families.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 2/27 Basildon, Essex

    What it costs: the average house price is £349,000, but a house in leafy Langdon Hills would cost more like £650,000.

    The commute: trains to Fenchurch Street take from 37 minutes and an annual season ticket costs £3,948.

    Who it would suit: a third of new Basildon residents move from London but you may have to compromise on style unless you want a large, detached executive home in a private road.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 3/27 Rochford, Essex

    What it costs: the average house price is now £373,500, up 10 per cent on last year.

    The commute: trains to Liverpool Street take from 50 minutes, with an annual season ticket costing £3,772.

    Top schools:Rochford Primary and Nursery School and Waterman Primary School are rated “good” by Ofsted, as is The King Edmund School, for seniors.

    Who it would suit: cyclists, with the South Downs National Park on your doorstep.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 4/27 Dedham, Essex

    What it costs: expect to pay about £475,000 for a three-bedroom cottage and from £600,000 for a four-bedroom detached home.

    The commute: trains from Manningtree station, four miles away, will get you to Liverpool Street in 60 minutes.

    Top schools: Dedham Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

    Who it would suit: drivers looking for a near-perfect rural location.

    Alamy

  • 5/27 Finchingfield, Essex

    What it costs: £325,000 would buy a pretty two bedroom cottage, while a period family house costs around £600,000.

    The commute: Braintree is nine miles away and Stansted airport is about 15.

    Top schools: Finchingfield Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School is rated “good” by Ofsted.

    Who it would suit: anyone after quintessential English charm.

    Alamy

  • 6/27 Ingatestone, Essex

    What it costs: the average house price in Ingatestone is £580,852, so this is not the cheapest place to live.

    The commute: trains to Liverpool Street take about half an hour and Ingatestone is one stop from Shenfield, which is on the Crossrail line opening in 2019.

    Top schools: Ingatestone Infant School is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted, with a clutch of others all rated “good.

    Who it would suit: Londoners looking for a sophisticated village to call home.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 7/27 Broadstairs, Kent

    What it costs: expect to pay £550,000 to £650,000 for a three-bedroom fisherman's cottage near the sea front or go further inland to bag a four-bedroom Edwardian home for as little as £450,000.

    The commute: high-speed trains via St Pancras have whittled the commute down to an hour and twenty minutes, with an annual season ticket costing £5,952.

    Top schools: schools are of a universally high standard, including Dane Court Grammar School,

    Who it would suit: young families and surfers - there are four highly recommended surf bays close to the town.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 8/27 Chippenham, Wiltshire

    What it costs: a three-bedroom semi-detached chocolate-box cottage costs £300,000-£400,000, a four-bedroom executive home about £500,000 and £750,000 could buy a four- to five-bedroom detached house with good gardens.

    The commute: trains to Paddington take from an hour and 14 minutes though this will soon be cut to an hour once the hugely delayed electrification of the Great Western Main Line finally completes. It is expensive though, at £10,060 for an annual season ticket.

    Top schools: nearby village Kington St Michael has a primary school with an “outstanding” Ofsted rating.

    Who it would suit: horsey types keen to make use of the Cotswolds and buyers intending to work from home at least part of the time.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 9/27 Winchester, Hampshire

    What it costs: the average property price is £537,716, up 27% from 2014.

    The commute: trains to London Waterloo take from 52 minutes and an annual season ticket costs £4,952.

    Top schools: three well-regarded state secondary schools are Kings' School Winchester, rated "outstanding" by Ofsted, and Henry Beaufort School and Westgate School, both rated "good". St Peter’s Catholic Primary School is rated "outstanding".

    Who it would suit: runners and hikers keen to tackle the 100-mile South Downs Way and foodie Londoners wanting to make the move without losing the buzz.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 10/27 Guildford, Surrey

    What it costs: average five-year price growth of 41 per cent has pushed the average property price to £524,309.

    The commute: trains to London Waterloo take from 37 minutes, with an annual season ticket costing from £3,576.

    Top schools: state schools are mostly of an extremely high standard, with senior schools Guildford County School, George Abbot School, and St Peter’s Catholic School all getting top marks from Ofsted.

    Who it would suit: well-heeled types looking for great restaurants, pubs, cafés and boutiques.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 11/27 Ickwell, Bedfordshire

    What it costs: about £350,000 for a three-bedroom mid-terrace cottage, and from £800,000 for a four- or five- bedroom house in an acre or two.

    The commute: the village is three-and-a-half miles from the market town of Biggleswade, from where you can be at King’s Cross in just over 40 minutes. The annual season ticket starts at £4,680.

    Top schools: Nearby Northill has a primary school rated “good” by Ofsted, be warned that the watchdog rates the other local primary, in Upper Caldecote village, “inadequate”.

    Who it would suit: Londoners looking to live in a lovely, traditional village in open farmland, with a green surrounded by thatched cottages, and a cricket pitch.

    Alamy

  • 12/27 Whitchurch, Hampshire

    What it costs: price growth of 45 per cent over the last five years has pushed the average property price up to £324,927.

    The commute: rush-hour trains to London Waterloo take about an hour, with an annual season ticket costing £4,448.

    Top schools: Whitchurch CofE Primary School is “good” according to Ofsted, while the local secondary, Testbourne Community School, is rated “outstanding”.

    Who it would suit: buyers looking for the perfect market town.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 13/27 Burgess Hill, West Sussex

    What it costs: the average property price stands at £326,261, with five-year price growth of 40 per cent.

    The commute: trains to Victoria take about an hour with an annual season ticket costing £3,916.

    Top schools: Burgess Hill boasts Ofsted ‘outstanding’ schools for all ages including Birchwood Grove Community Primary School, The Gattons Infant School and St Paul’s Catholic College.

    Who it would suit: buyers looking for a buzzy West Sussex village with strong price growth.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 14/27 Chiddingfold, Surrey

    What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage costs about £600,000, and a four-bedroom period house is about £1.25 million.

    The commute: Witley, a couple of miles away, has trains to Waterloo from 55 minutes.

    Top schools: Ofsted rates the village primary, St Mary’s, “good with some outstanding features”.

    Who it would suit: horsey types and golfers.

    Alamy

  • 15/27 Cottesbrooke, Northamptonshire

    What it costs: you'll have to splash out £250,000-£350,000 for a two- to three-bedroom cottage, or about £400,000 for a four-bedroom house.

    The commute: trains from Northampton to Euston take from 46 minutes and an annual season ticket costs from £5,142.

    Top schools: there is no school in Cottesbrooke so you would need to look further afield.

    Who it would suit: community-sprited types who will enjoy the regular social events put on by local villages.

    Alamy

  • 16/27 Mayfield, East Sussex

    What it costs: a budget of £220,000 to £330,000 would buy you a two-bedroom character cottage, while a four-bedroom terrace house would cost about £425,000.

    The commute: drive to Crowborough, five miles away, where trains to London Bridge or Victoria take from an hour and seven minutes.

    Top schools: as well as Mayfield private girls’ school, the village has a Church of England primary school rated "good” by Ofsted.

    Who it would suit: those who love the sea breeze as the coast is only a 45-minute drive away.

    Alamy

  • 17/27 Wisborough Green, West Sussex

    What it costs: aa two-bedroom chocolate-box cottage would cost £350,000 to £400,000, while a modern family house with four bedrooms would cost from about £700,000.

    The commute: Billingshurst station is three miles away and takes about an hour and a quarter to Victoria.

    Top schools: Ofsted rates the village primary school “good”.

    Who it would suit: Londoners who are keen for village community spirit.

    Alamy

  • 18/27 Brockham, Surrey

    What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage in the heart of the village is about £585,000 and a four-bedroom period family house is £850,000-plus.

    The commute: Dorking station is two-and-a-half miles away, with Waterloo 51 minutes away.

    Top schools: North Downs Primary School is ranked “good” by Ofsted.

    Who it would suit: those looking for strong community spirit and good local facilities.

    Alamy

  • 19/27 Ilmington, Warwickshire

    What it costs: £250,000-£300,000 buys a pretty, two-bedroom cottage, but you'll have to spend £700,000-£850,000 for four-bedroom family homes.

    The commute: go to Banbury, 18 miles west, for Marylebone trains from 56 minutes with annual season tickets costing from £5,564.

    Top schools: the village school is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

    Who it would suit: buyers looking for a honey-stoned gem of a village is near sublime countryside with a great pub.

    Alamy

  • 20/27 Yardley Gobion, Northamptonshire

    What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage would cost £300,000-£400,000, and a modern four-bedroom house £450,000-£500,000

    The commute: Milton Keynes station is six-and-a-half miles away, with Euston trains from 35 minutes. An annual season ticket starts at £5,028.

    Top schools: the village has a primary school rated “good” by Ofsted.

    Who it would suit: outdoorsy types who want to spend their weekends walking along the canal or exploring nearby historic towns.

    Phil Catterall

  • 21/27 Burnham, Buckinghamshire

    What it costs: property prices in this Slough satellite village have rocketed 49 per cent in the last five years to an average of £334,831.

    The commute: trains to Paddington currently take 41 minutes but come 2019, Burnham will have its own Crossrail station.

    Top schools: the village’s Dropmore Infant School is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

    Who it would suit: buyers keen to hunt down a good value period home.

  • 22/27 Tilhurst, Berkshire

    What it costs: Tilehurst near Reading has enjoyed 48 per cent price growth in the last five years with the average price of a home now £336,865.

    The commute: trains reach Paddington in 41 minutes.

    Top schools: primaries include Westwood Farm Infant School and Birch Croft Primary, both “outstanding”, while Little Heath School and Denefield School, for seniors, get “good” Ofsted reports.

    Who it would suit: Londoners wanting a good-looking spot with a decent high street and several pubs.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 23/27 Horley, Surrey

    What it costs: the average house price in Horley is £356,353, with three- to four-bedroom Victorian semis in the town centre priced £450,000 to £475,000.

    The commute: rush-hour trains to Victoria take about 45 minutes, and season tickets cost from £3,268. A tip from regular commuters, however, is to drive to nearby Gatwick to pick up services to London Bridge instead. An annual season ticket from the airport costs significantly less, at £2,436

    Top schools: Horley has a choice of well-regarded primary schools, all with “good” Ofsted reports. The senior school, Oakwood, is also rated “good”.

    Who it would suit: regularly holidaymakers, as Gatwick Airport is close by.

    Alamy

  • 24/27 Tring, Hertfordshire

    What it costs: average property prices have expanded 52 per cent in the last five years, to £481,851.

    The commute: trains from Tring to Euston take 37 minutes and an average season ticket costs £4,060.

    Top schools: there is a predictably strong crop of primary schools and popular Tring School, for seniors. Parents with brainy offspring are within catchment for the grammar schools of Aylesbury, and would-be stars of stage and screen could audition for the independent Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

    Who it would suit: affluent families with children who are about to start school.

  • 25/27 St Albans, Hertfordshire

    What it costs: St Albans has also performed well with price rises of 49 per cent to an average £565,239.

    The commute: it’s hard to beat the 19-minute rush-hour commute to St Pancras International, with season tickets priced at £3,380.

    Top schools: schools here are among the best in the country, with a huge number of primaries rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

    Who it would suit: Londoners looking for good schools but not wanting to give up the buzz just yet.

    Graham Hussey

  • 26/27 Midhurst, West Sussex

    What it costs: the average property price stands at £329,000, with prices rising almost 17 per cent in the last two years.

    The commute: trains from Liphook, six-and-a-half miles away, take from an hour and four minutes to Waterloo, with an annual season ticket costing from £4,028.

    Top schools: there’s a good choice of primary schools and Midhurst Rother College, for seniors, is an “outstanding” performer, says Ofsted.

    Who it would suit: those looking for an exquisitely pretty little country market town set on the River Rother, and full of timbered and Georgian architecture.

    Alamy

  • 27/27 Sevenoaks, Kent

    What it costs: property prices have risen almost 10 per cent in two years to an average £584,000.

    The commute: take your choice from Charing Cross, Cannon Street or London Bridge stations, all less than 40 minutes’ train ride away. An annual season ticket costs £3,364.

    Top schools: Kent has superlative schools and the choice on offer in Sevenoaks includes the “outstanding” Lady Boswell’s CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School, along with some very solid state secondary schools and the chance to try for one of the county’s brilliant grammar schools, the nearest being in Tonbridge.

    Who it would suit: buyers looking for more of a London outpost than a country town.

    Alamy

The capital continues its love affair with Essex — for years the county of choice for City workers seeking a move from east London to a larger family home with countryside on the doorstep. But which towns are the hot favourites? Here’s our lowdown.

BASILDON

Fantastic transport links to the Square Mile and Canary Wharf put Basildon — birthplace of Russell Brand and a favourite location for Towie stars on a big night out — at the top of a league table of destinations favoured by commuters moving from east London.

A third of the homes sold here in the last year went to former east Londoners, who paid an average £349,000, Hamptons International research shows. Prices in the area have risen six per cent in a year and an impressive 45 per cent since 2007.

Outperforming it may be, but a move to this modern town involves compromises. The ugly, worn-out Sixties centre suffers from its proximity to Intu Lakeside shopping centre, and not much property is older than Joey Essex, so if you want to leave London for a quaint old cottage, Basildon won’t be for you. If, however, you want a large, detached executive home in a private road, you are in luck.

comessexcreditalamy3e54g4f.jpg
Basildon: the town enjoys great commuter links to the City and Canary Wharf (Alamy Stock Photo)

On the plus side, the commuter links are excellent. Trains to Fenchurch Street take from 37 minutes and an annual season ticket costs £3,948. Basildon also has a mix of high-quality schools. Great Berry Primary Academy, in Langdon Hills, gets an “outstanding” Ofsted report, and the majority of local schools are considered at least “good” by the education watchdog.

Obvious areas to start house hunting include Kingswood, near the station, where a three-bedroom terrace house would be about £270,000. A posher option is Langdon Hills, leafy and quiet, and with rather grand contemporary houses. Expect to pay about £650,000 for a substantial family house.

BRENTWOOD

About a quarter of Brentwood’s buyers are from the capital, drawn in part by the town’s proximity to the M25 and the new Shenfield Crossrail station.

However, Brentwood, with an average house price of £554,735, is one of the most expensive locations included in today’s research, though its prices have flatlined in the last year.

ROCHFORD

Closer to the Essex coast, about one in four Rochford buyers hails from east London. With average house prices of £373,500, there has been a 10 per cent rise over the same period — the strongest annual price growth in the survey.

COLCHESTER

This is one of the cheapest options, with average house prices of £293,000, up a hefty 14 per cent year on year.

comessexcolchester3bed.jpg
£400,000: a three-bedroom luxury duplex at The Mill Apartments, East St, Colchester 

Colchester’s market has been bolstered by its thriving buy-to-let scene. Despite tax changes and higher stamp duty, investors are still keen to buy near the University of Essex campus or around Colchester North station.

For owner-occupiers, west Colchester is the smartest location, including suburbs such as West Bergholt with its village feel and proximity to the town centre and station. A four-bedroom detached house here would cost about £430,000, while a three-bedroom semi would be £300,000 to £350,000.

Colchester has good schools and a good commute. Hamilton Primary is particularly sought after, as are Colchester County High and Colchester Royal Grammar School. Commuters can be at Liverpool Street in 54 minutes, with an annual season ticket priced from £6,016.

Most people know Colchester for its Army barracks, but its reputation as a slightly rough squaddie town is gradually dissipating. It has a new arts centre designed by Rafael Viñoly, a couple of cinemas, the beautiful Stour Valley is near and the coast is only 12 miles away.

The town centre has too many chain stores to be interesting, but Kris Dixon, sales manager at Leaders estate agents, says it’s “bright and vibrant”, adding: “There are lots of restaurants in the town centre, and nightclubs, and good country pubs in the villages around.”

SOUTHEND-ON-SEA

The alpha choice on the Essex coast, about one in eight Southend buyers moves from London. The average house price is just under £362,000, up 11 per cent year on year.

comessexsouthend4bed.jpg
£600,000: a very attractive four-bedroom, three-bathroom, fully renovated Victorian house with a garden and balcony, in Cambridge Road, Southend-on-Sea

With a 40-minute commute to Fenchurch Street and an annual season ticket at £4,736, this old-fashioned seaside town is coming into its own. Its airport is handy for European weekend breaks, the two high schools have “outstanding” Ofsted ratings, and there are plans to revamp the dowdy seafront.

The most upscale part is Thorpe Bay, where a post-war family semi would cost about £500,000. A sea view, wherever you are in Southend, will come at a premium, with large modern houses costing £2.5 million-plus.

The town centre conservation area has pretty Victorian terraces for £650,000 to £700,000. But a couple of miles out you can find similar homes in Leigh-on-Sea for about £350,000. Leigh also has more of a London vibe, with gastropubs, independent cafés, boutiques and vintage shops.


