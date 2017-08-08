1/27 Southend-on-Sea, Essex What it costs: the average house price is just under £362,000, up 11 per cent year on year. The most upscale part is Thorpe Bay where a family semi costs about £500,000. The commute: it's a 40-minute commute from Fenchurch Street and an annual season ticket costs £4,736. There's also an international airport for European weekend breaks. Who it would suit: about one in eight Southend buyers move from London and with arty Leigh-on-Sea just along the coast, it has heaps of appeal for east London's hipsters as they start families. Alamy Stock Photo

2/27 Basildon, Essex What it costs: the average house price is £349,000, but a house in leafy Langdon Hills would cost more like £650,000. The commute: trains to Fenchurch Street take from 37 minutes and an annual season ticket costs £3,948. Who it would suit: a third of new Basildon residents move from London but you may have to compromise on style unless you want a large, detached executive home in a private road. Alamy Stock Photo

3/27 Rochford, Essex What it costs: the average house price is now £373,500, up 10 per cent on last year. The commute: trains to Liverpool Street take from 50 minutes, with an annual season ticket costing £3,772. Top schools:Rochford Primary and Nursery School and Waterman Primary School are rated “good” by Ofsted, as is The King Edmund School, for seniors. Who it would suit: cyclists, with the South Downs National Park on your doorstep. Alamy Stock Photo

4/27 Dedham, Essex What it costs: expect to pay about £475,000 for a three-bedroom cottage and from £600,000 for a four-bedroom detached home. The commute: trains from Manningtree station, four miles away, will get you to Liverpool Street in 60 minutes. Top schools: Dedham Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted. Who it would suit: drivers looking for a near-perfect rural location. Alamy

5/27 Finchingfield, Essex What it costs: £325,000 would buy a pretty two bedroom cottage, while a period family house costs around £600,000. The commute: Braintree is nine miles away and Stansted airport is about 15. Top schools: Finchingfield Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School is rated “good” by Ofsted. Who it would suit: anyone after quintessential English charm. Alamy

6/27 Ingatestone, Essex What it costs: the average house price in Ingatestone is £580,852, so this is not the cheapest place to live. The commute: trains to Liverpool Street take about half an hour and Ingatestone is one stop from Shenfield, which is on the Crossrail line opening in 2019. Top schools: Ingatestone Infant School is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted, with a clutch of others all rated “good. Who it would suit: Londoners looking for a sophisticated village to call home. Alamy Stock Photo

7/27 Broadstairs, Kent What it costs: expect to pay £550,000 to £650,000 for a three-bedroom fisherman's cottage near the sea front or go further inland to bag a four-bedroom Edwardian home for as little as £450,000. The commute: high-speed trains via St Pancras have whittled the commute down to an hour and twenty minutes, with an annual season ticket costing £5,952. Top schools: schools are of a universally high standard, including Dane Court Grammar School, Who it would suit: young families and surfers - there are four highly recommended surf bays close to the town. Alamy Stock Photo

8/27 Chippenham, Wiltshire What it costs: a three-bedroom semi-detached chocolate-box cottage costs £300,000-£400,000, a four-bedroom executive home about £500,000 and £750,000 could buy a four- to five-bedroom detached house with good gardens. The commute: trains to Paddington take from an hour and 14 minutes though this will soon be cut to an hour once the hugely delayed electrification of the Great Western Main Line finally completes. It is expensive though, at £10,060 for an annual season ticket. Top schools: nearby village Kington St Michael has a primary school with an “outstanding” Ofsted rating. Who it would suit: horsey types keen to make use of the Cotswolds and buyers intending to work from home at least part of the time. Alamy Stock Photo

9/27 Winchester, Hampshire What it costs: the average property price is £537,716, up 27% from 2014. The commute: trains to London Waterloo take from 52 minutes and an annual season ticket costs £4,952. Top schools: three well-regarded state secondary schools are Kings' School Winchester, rated "outstanding" by Ofsted, and Henry Beaufort School and Westgate School, both rated "good". St Peter’s Catholic Primary School is rated "outstanding". Who it would suit: runners and hikers keen to tackle the 100-mile South Downs Way and foodie Londoners wanting to make the move without losing the buzz. Alamy Stock Photo

10/27 Guildford, Surrey What it costs: average five-year price growth of 41 per cent has pushed the average property price to £524,309. The commute: trains to London Waterloo take from 37 minutes, with an annual season ticket costing from £3,576. Top schools: state schools are mostly of an extremely high standard, with senior schools Guildford County School, George Abbot School, and St Peter’s Catholic School all getting top marks from Ofsted. Who it would suit: well-heeled types looking for great restaurants, pubs, cafés and boutiques. Alamy Stock Photo

11/27 Ickwell, Bedfordshire What it costs: about £350,000 for a three-bedroom mid-terrace cottage, and from £800,000 for a four- or five- bedroom house in an acre or two. The commute: the village is three-and-a-half miles from the market town of Biggleswade, from where you can be at King’s Cross in just over 40 minutes. The annual season ticket starts at £4,680. Top schools: Nearby Northill has a primary school rated “good” by Ofsted, be warned that the watchdog rates the other local primary, in Upper Caldecote village, “inadequate”. Who it would suit: Londoners looking to live in a lovely, traditional village in open farmland, with a green surrounded by thatched cottages, and a cricket pitch. Alamy

12/27 Whitchurch, Hampshire What it costs: price growth of 45 per cent over the last five years has pushed the average property price up to £324,927. The commute: rush-hour trains to London Waterloo take about an hour, with an annual season ticket costing £4,448. Top schools: Whitchurch CofE Primary School is “good” according to Ofsted, while the local secondary, Testbourne Community School, is rated “outstanding”. Who it would suit: buyers looking for the perfect market town. Alamy Stock Photo

13/27 Burgess Hill, West Sussex What it costs: the average property price stands at £326,261, with five-year price growth of 40 per cent. The commute: trains to Victoria take about an hour with an annual season ticket costing £3,916. Top schools: Burgess Hill boasts Ofsted ‘outstanding’ schools for all ages including Birchwood Grove Community Primary School, The Gattons Infant School and St Paul’s Catholic College. Who it would suit: buyers looking for a buzzy West Sussex village with strong price growth. Alamy Stock Photo

14/27 Chiddingfold, Surrey What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage costs about £600,000, and a four-bedroom period house is about £1.25 million. The commute: Witley, a couple of miles away, has trains to Waterloo from 55 minutes. Top schools: Ofsted rates the village primary, St Mary’s, “good with some outstanding features”. Who it would suit: horsey types and golfers. Alamy

15/27 Cottesbrooke, Northamptonshire What it costs: you'll have to splash out £250,000-£350,000 for a two- to three-bedroom cottage, or about £400,000 for a four-bedroom house. The commute: trains from Northampton to Euston take from 46 minutes and an annual season ticket costs from £5,142. Top schools: there is no school in Cottesbrooke so you would need to look further afield. Who it would suit: community-sprited types who will enjoy the regular social events put on by local villages. Alamy

16/27 Mayfield, East Sussex What it costs: a budget of £220,000 to £330,000 would buy you a two-bedroom character cottage, while a four-bedroom terrace house would cost about £425,000. The commute: drive to Crowborough, five miles away, where trains to London Bridge or Victoria take from an hour and seven minutes. Top schools: as well as Mayfield private girls’ school, the village has a Church of England primary school rated "good” by Ofsted. Who it would suit: those who love the sea breeze as the coast is only a 45-minute drive away. Alamy

17/27 Wisborough Green, West Sussex What it costs: aa two-bedroom chocolate-box cottage would cost £350,000 to £400,000, while a modern family house with four bedrooms would cost from about £700,000. The commute: Billingshurst station is three miles away and takes about an hour and a quarter to Victoria. Top schools: Ofsted rates the village primary school “good”. Who it would suit: Londoners who are keen for village community spirit. Alamy

18/27 Brockham, Surrey What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage in the heart of the village is about £585,000 and a four-bedroom period family house is £850,000-plus. The commute: Dorking station is two-and-a-half miles away, with Waterloo 51 minutes away. Top schools: North Downs Primary School is ranked “good” by Ofsted. Who it would suit: those looking for strong community spirit and good local facilities. Alamy

19/27 Ilmington, Warwickshire What it costs: £250,000-£300,000 buys a pretty, two-bedroom cottage, but you'll have to spend £700,000-£850,000 for four-bedroom family homes. The commute: go to Banbury, 18 miles west, for Marylebone trains from 56 minutes with annual season tickets costing from £5,564. Top schools: the village school is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted. Who it would suit: buyers looking for a honey-stoned gem of a village is near sublime countryside with a great pub. Alamy

20/27 Yardley Gobion, Northamptonshire What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage would cost £300,000-£400,000, and a modern four-bedroom house £450,000-£500,000 The commute: Milton Keynes station is six-and-a-half miles away, with Euston trains from 35 minutes. An annual season ticket starts at £5,028. Top schools: the village has a primary school rated “good” by Ofsted. Who it would suit: outdoorsy types who want to spend their weekends walking along the canal or exploring nearby historic towns. Phil Catterall

21/27 Burnham, Buckinghamshire What it costs: property prices in this Slough satellite village have rocketed 49 per cent in the last five years to an average of £334,831. The commute: trains to Paddington currently take 41 minutes but come 2019, Burnham will have its own Crossrail station. Top schools: the village’s Dropmore Infant School is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted. Who it would suit: buyers keen to hunt down a good value period home.

22/27 Tilhurst, Berkshire What it costs: Tilehurst near Reading has enjoyed 48 per cent price growth in the last five years with the average price of a home now £336,865. The commute: trains reach Paddington in 41 minutes. Top schools: primaries include Westwood Farm Infant School and Birch Croft Primary, both “outstanding”, while Little Heath School and Denefield School, for seniors, get “good” Ofsted reports. Who it would suit: Londoners wanting a good-looking spot with a decent high street and several pubs. Alamy Stock Photo

23/27 Horley, Surrey What it costs: the average house price in Horley is £356,353, with three- to four-bedroom Victorian semis in the town centre priced £450,000 to £475,000. The commute: rush-hour trains to Victoria take about 45 minutes, and season tickets cost from £3,268. A tip from regular commuters, however, is to drive to nearby Gatwick to pick up services to London Bridge instead. An annual season ticket from the airport costs significantly less, at £2,436 Top schools: Horley has a choice of well-regarded primary schools, all with “good” Ofsted reports. The senior school, Oakwood, is also rated “good”. Who it would suit: regularly holidaymakers, as Gatwick Airport is close by. Alamy

24/27 Tring, Hertfordshire What it costs: average property prices have expanded 52 per cent in the last five years, to £481,851. The commute: trains from Tring to Euston take 37 minutes and an average season ticket costs £4,060. Top schools: there is a predictably strong crop of primary schools and popular Tring School, for seniors. Parents with brainy offspring are within catchment for the grammar schools of Aylesbury, and would-be stars of stage and screen could audition for the independent Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. Who it would suit: affluent families with children who are about to start school.

25/27 St Albans, Hertfordshire What it costs: St Albans has also performed well with price rises of 49 per cent to an average £565,239. The commute: it’s hard to beat the 19-minute rush-hour commute to St Pancras International, with season tickets priced at £3,380. Top schools: schools here are among the best in the country, with a huge number of primaries rated “outstanding” by Ofsted. Who it would suit: Londoners looking for good schools but not wanting to give up the buzz just yet. Graham Hussey

26/27 Midhurst, West Sussex What it costs: the average property price stands at £329,000, with prices rising almost 17 per cent in the last two years. The commute: trains from Liphook, six-and-a-half miles away, take from an hour and four minutes to Waterloo, with an annual season ticket costing from £4,028. Top schools: there’s a good choice of primary schools and Midhurst Rother College, for seniors, is an “outstanding” performer, says Ofsted. Who it would suit: those looking for an exquisitely pretty little country market town set on the River Rother, and full of timbered and Georgian architecture. Alamy