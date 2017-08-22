Swap the office for this award-winning vineyard in Shropshire. Kerry Vale Vineyard sits on the site of a Roman fort and overlooks the South Shropshire Hills, close to the pretty village of Church Stoke.

This tempting package includes a vivid green canopy of vines covering five acres. Red, white and sparkling wines produced here include the celebrated Shropshire Lady, a crisp dry white, bottled and then sold in the popular café and shop.

Also in the grounds you’ll find a large turfed area that offers development potential as a campsite or as an extension to the vineyard, while the house, built in 2011, has three en suite bedrooms, spacious reception rooms and an open-plan kitchen/dining room.

It's for sale for £650,000. Through Carter Jonas (03339 873802).