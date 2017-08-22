1/23 The Beckhams' mega mansion David and Victoria Beckham’s plans for a “natural” swimming pool at their new Cotswolds mega mansion have got the go-ahead. The couple applied for permission for a eco pool at the triple barn conversion that will use recycled waste water from the house, including from the loos. The Beckhams bought the Chipping Norton pile in December for £6.15m and are reported to be spending £2m on renovations. > Scroll right for more A-list homes... Richard Simpson

2/23 Miley's new farmhouse Miley Cyrus has snapped up a sprawling 33-acre estate, with grand five-bedroom house, four bathrooms and a three-car garage. American pop singer-songwriter Cyrus was born in the area and went to school in Williamson County, so her new house has sentimental value. Getty

3/23 Go wild for Sir David's family home A luxurious apartment within the childhood home of Sir David Attenborough is for sale. In Grade II-listed Hayden Hill House in Hertfordshire, the triplex for sale has three bedrooms and a private entrance. The large master bedroom has en suite facilities with a Jacuzzi bath and a mezzanine level. For commuters, it is close to Bushey station with direct trains to Euston in about 25 minutes. It's priced £875,000, through Savills. Getty

4/23 Modern girl Lottie falls for period charm Sister of supermodel Kate, Lottie Moss was spotted viewing a Victorian property in west London with her close friend and fellow Made in Chelsea star, Frankie Gaff. Lottie is making the most of the facilities at her current Fulham Riverside apartment and posted an Instagram picture of herself relaxing on the balcony with a bottle of wine and a bar of chocolate. A few minutes’ walk from Chelsea Harbour and close to King’s Road, the apartment is ideally positioned for her social life. However, it seems she could be keen to swap this shiny new property for something a little more traditional. Instagram/ @lottiemossxo

5/23 Is there anybody there? Blur’s Graham Coxon has backed a group of spiritualists fighting plans to demolish Rochester Square Spiritualist Temple off Camden Road in NW1. The guitarist, who lives in Camden Town, says he received a communication from his late grandfather via a medium at the temple, so he feels a personal link with it. Dave Benett

6/23 Kylie's starter home goes for £2.4m Kylie Jenner, just 20 years old and already a cosmetics mogul with nearly 100 million Instagram followers — has sold her “starter home” for £2.4 million. With 5,100sq ft of living space, it has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. One bedroom was assigned as the “glam room” where Kylie conducted glitzy makeovers for the TV cameras. Remarkably, she owns three more homes in Hidden Hills, the same exclusive gated enclave. Getty

7/23 Moves like Levine The Maroon 5 singer and his model wife have splashed out close to £14 million on a French Regency-style home in the Holmby Hills estate in Los Angeles. The 9,221sq ft pile, built in 1966, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a “breakfast solarium” with garden views and a two-storey guesthouse in the acre of grounds. > Read more Getty

8/23 Rent near Prince George's new school A family house to rent near Prince George's new school, Thomas's Battersea, comes with royal connections in 38 Westbridge Road. Bespoke carpentry from the company founded by David Linley, the Queen’s nephew, features throughout the five-bedroom house — one reason why it will cost you £3,500 a week to rent... > Read more Getty

9/23 Not so Yeezy Kanye West has finally sold his LA bachelor pad. The rapper got £2.2m for the Hollywood Hills property, seven years after he first put it on the market. > Read more Getty

10/23 Take the Hogwarts Express to Suffolk Harry Potter fans will instantly recognise De Vere House in Lavenham, Suffolk — on the market for £995,000 — as the house where JK Rowling’s boy wizard, played by Daniel Radcliffe, was born. > Read more

11/23 Style by Zeta Catherine Zeta-Jones is diversifying into interior design with the launch of her own homeware line. Following positive feedback on her style choices, seen in Instagram posts of her NY home, she is taking her passion for the home a step further with the signature Casa Zeta-Jones collection. It will include bedding, rugs, bath towels and table linens and is expected to go on sale through TV shopping channel QVC from September 28. > Read more Getty subscription / Instagram @catherinezetajone

12/23 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica In 403 acres of untamed Costa Rican jungle, actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson's estate has been listed for sale for £23 million. A true tropical retreat, the package includes three hilltop villas that overlook the Pacific Ocean. There are private pools, barbecue areas and a white-sand beach just a short walk away. > Read more Getty

13/23 Le Château des Palmiers, St Martin After a staggering £8m price drop, Donald Trump's Caribbean estate is for sale for £13m. There are two villas, with 11 bedrooms in total, surrounded by an 8ft boundary wall. Gold-effect finishes can be seen throughout the homes' grand living areas and bedrooms. > Read more www.stmartinsothebysrealty.com/ GETTY

14/23 £7.5m to be Claudia’s neighbour If you have a few million to spare, a lavishly revamped townhouse in Connaught Square has been listed for sale. BBC presenter Claudia Winkleman, Tony and Cherie Blair are neighbours, and the Grade II-listed home comes with furniture by Ralph Lauren, Harvey Probber and Karl Springer. It has six bedrooms and a state-of-the-art gym among über-luxe perks. > Read more Getty

15/23 The Delevingnes' new LA base Cara and Poppy Delevingne have bought the glamorous Hollywood Hills home of US actor Jared Leto. The supermodel sisters' new base comes with an LA lagoon style swimming pool, a recording studio, four bedrooms and two kitchens. > Read more Getty

16/23 All aboard Branson's boat Sir Richard Branson has put his famous Little Venice houseboat up for rent for £900 a week. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom boat is moored in a prime spot in the Westminster woods. With a reception room, kitchen, private garden and separate shed, it might not be quite as luxurious as Branson's private Necker Island in the Caribbean - but it's also in a lovely stretch of water. > Read more Getty

17/23 Perfect home for good companions The former Oxfordshire home of author and playwright JB Priestley is for sale. The Yorkshire-born author started writing The Good Companions, his most celebrated novel, while living in a six-bedroom home in the village of Church Hanborough. It's now for sale for £2.25m through John D Wood. > Read more Getty

18/23 Jennifer Lopez's music video house The Florida home where Jennifer Lopez filmed her new music video Ni Tu Ni Yo is for sale for $6.497 million (£4.9 million). Listing agent Kelly Shaw said: “The production team chose the Zim Estate because it captures the romance of Old Cuba." > Read more Getty

19/23 Richmond register office Twiggy and Michael Witney, Jemima Goldsmith and Imran Khan, Anita Dobson and Brian May, and Fearne Cotton and Jessie Wood (above) have all tied the knot at Richmond register office. The last wedding was in 2015 and the property has been converted into a seven-bedroom home. > Read more Getty

20/23 Star Wars producer's Pinewood mansion A Buckinghamshire home near Pinewood studios once owned by Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz is for sale for £4.75m. The Hollywood heavyweight behind the original Star Wars film in 1977 threw decadent parties for celebrity friends and colleagues including Harrison Ford. > Read more Alamy

21/23 Katy Perry's Hollywood Hills estate Katy Perry has listed her Hollywood Hills estate with two houses on it for £11.4million after moving into a former covent. > Read more Getty

22/23 Paddington Bear's "home" for rent Paddington Bear fans can rent a one-bedroom flat on the first floor of the Victorian house that was used as a film set for the new movie for £495 a week through Knight Frank. > Read more