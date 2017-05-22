Diary of an estate agent: Knightsbridge

Monday

Dressed in one of my sharper suits, I’m on my way to Cork Street in Mayfair with colleagues to preview a new development we are selling called Burlington Gate. Our award-winning residential development team is marketing this amazing instruction.

Once there, my look is swiftly altered by a very fetching hi-vis jacket, boots, a hard hat and goggles.

The development includes 42 premium residences and penthouses, a concierge that provides 24-hour service and 25,000ft of gallery space. These luxury apartments also have a residents-only gym, 24-hour security and private underground car parking.

The rest of my day is busy with various viewings and a market appraisal on a beautifully refurbished house in Belgravia.

Tuesday

Our new financial year is upon us, so, after a very good 12 months for the office, the figures are back to zero and we are busy generating new business.

At 8.30am we have our weekly sales meeting to discuss the current deals and those in our pipeline.

I’ve got a second viewing today on a super two-bedroom apartment we have for sale in world-renowned Eaton Square, Belgravia, one of London’s most prime addresses.

The applicants are Qatari and are looking for an investment, so I am hopeful of an offer.

Wednesday

With a £6.15 million asking price, we’ve been instructed to sell a stunning, turn-key, three-bedroom lateral apartment in Sloane Street. It is immaculately furnished, with everything included for that price tag.

I am going to meet our photographer and floor planner at the property, where we can then make a start on putting the brochure together so Strutt & Parker can launch it later in the week.

Thursday

One of our developer clients invites us in to see their latest project in Rutland Gate. As usual, it has been finished with great flair and attention to detail.

The price is in the region of £4 million. My afternoon company is a charming Indian lady who is looking for a freehold house up to £7 million in Knightsbridge or Belgravia.

The house is going to be for her daughter, who is going to university in central London —lucky her. We have a good selection of properties to view, including some mews houses and large townhouses with gardens, including one with a garage.

Friday

It’s deal day again for many agents, with exchanges often taking place at the end of the week.

I am delighted to say that after acting for an Egyptian family for over a year, I have just had a simultaneous exchange and completion on a stunning flat in Green Street in Mayfair.

The acquisition was in the region of £5.7 million, a record for the street at £3,330 per square foot.

It was a corporate transaction and it took a lot of time and effort to get this one over the line, so I am thrilled with the result, as is the client.