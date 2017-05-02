Diary of an estate agent: Marylebone

Monday

With lots of viewings and meetings booked in my diary, I’m hopeful of a successful week. Coffee in hand, I walk into the office to find a lovely gentleman who wants to sell his Georgian house in Wimpole Street.

After shuffling my diary I arrange to visit at lunchtime and by 6pm we’ve signed terms. Clearly, my caffeine fix is paying off.

Tuesday

To accompany my coffee this morning I treat myself to a bacon and egg roll from Natural Kitchen. From one Londoner to another, if you haven’t tried one, do.

Fully fuelled, I follow up with all my applicants, give feedback to vendors and successfully gain a price adjustment.

Feeling optimistic, I receive a lead from our St John’s Wood office, where my colleague has a buyer with a healthy budget looking for a large house. But he needs to act fast and get everything tied up in a week — every estate agent’s dream.

I immediately arrange a viewing at the newly listed Wimpole Street property. I am told this is exactly what he is looking for and he plans to fly his family to London to view it. They are set to land at 11am tomorrow.

Wednesday

Rushing frantically to a meeting, I’m delayed by the Tube and turn up slightly hot and bothered. After a glass of cold water we’re all set to begin to plan the launch of an amazing new development in Bolsover Street, Fitzrovia.

I tell the whole team and within seconds they are on the phone to applicants and buying agents. I have invited a trusted solicitor over to Baker Street for a lunch of steak and fine wine, then I’m off to Wimpole Street where I meet my applicant, his wife, their three children and Maltese dog.

The sun’s out and after the family have looked around extensively, we reconvene in the garden for the dog to explore his patch. They want to put forward an offer. I waste no time and call the vendor on the way home.

Thursday

Marylebone High Street looks glorious in the sun, and I can sense the happy mood of people out strolling. By 1pm I have attended three viewings with a woman from Dorset who is looking at flats for her student son, one of which proves to be a real contender.

I feel a deal emerging. I set about negotiating my Wimpole Street deal and after a few phone calls the vendor has accepted.

Friday

After my customary Thursday evening visit to the pub, I am glad it’s Friday. I have put Andrew Parker, our incredible finance chap, in contact with the mother looking for a student bachelor pad.

Solicitors have been in touch to get the ball rolling on Wimpole Street, and Bolsover Street is taking shape. Let’s hope next week is this good.