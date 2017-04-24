Diary of an estate agent: Covent Garden

Monday

I start my morning off with scrambled egg and avocado from a cafe on Long Acre before heading to the office. My very first phonecall is to touch base with the buyers I met with on Saturday and look over new enquiries from the weekend.

I then congratulate my buyer for their completion and arrange to meet them with a card and bottle of bubbly. They finally got the keys to a penthouse just off Carnaby Street, after a long search to find the perfect home in Soho.

By the afternoon I have a few viewings lined up around the West End; thankfully it’s a lovely day for walking around. Who could fail to fall in love with London when the sun is shining?

Tuesday

It’s a grey and dreary Tuesday morning so I treat myself to a muffin before my first meeting with a buying agent and her client.

We head straight out to hit our first property, a beautiful two bed apartment on Wardour Street and the buyer is blown away by the exposed brickwork, ironwork period features and gorgeous interior design of this warehouse conversion.

We then head to another amazing flat on the same street.

This time he’s taken by the long history of the building (it was a former film company headquarters), and the residents’ gym, which is very unusual in this area.

I love that there is such a diversity of boutique schemes in our central London patch; my buyer agrees, but it makes his choice a lot harder.

Wednesday

There is great buzz in the office this morning after a busy day of viewings yesterday. I had an offer come in from a young lady I viewed with last week.

After looking around the area, a beautiful one bed in a prime development on Kingsway was the one for her. At under £1800 £psf for a new development in the West End she couldn’t resist a good deal.

This afternoon, I take a first-time buyer to view a 2 bedroom apartment in Covent Garden. Close to the bustling Piazza and the area’s amazing restaurants.

The loft style, interior designed flat is made for parties, and I’m promised an invite to his housewarming, so I’m confident he’s going to offer.

Thursday

My day begins with meeting a client to talk interiors. She is looking to refurbish her property in Covent Garden before selling, and would like to see some of our newer schemes.

I give her my advice on adding a modern twist; it’s amazing how a coat of paint brings your property back to life. A light grey in the bedroom will make it feel bright and light.

My interiors advice clearly worked, as she promises to instruct us on the sale once the works are done.

Friday

As we tie up the week, I spend the morning touching base with my clients and gathering feedback from the team for our weekly viewing reports. This is followed by two back-to-back viewings in the afternoon in Holborn and Fleet Street.

I love that this part of London still feels quite undiscovered – you associate the area with laywers’ offices, so it’s a thrill to walk through a discreet door into a luxurious hidden home. I finish off my day with a trip back to Carnaby Street to congratulate my penthouse buyers.

They crack open the bubbly whilst I’m still there, and together we toast London life!