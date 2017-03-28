  1. Property news
  2. Buying

House prices in Streatham:average price growth outpaces Brixton as demand from homebuyers continues to rise

House price growth in Streatham is outpacing Brixton this year, with terrace houses for sale at half the price of those in Clapham and Balham. Is SW16 set to be south-west London’s next property hotspot?

Click to follow
H&P

Ten homes for sale in Streatham right now

Ten homes for sale in Streatham right now

  • 1/10 London Road

    £250,000

    A one-bedroom raised ground floor apartment with access to a communal garden, off-street parking and a long lease.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 2/10 Prentis Road

    £375,000

    This one-bedroom flat is in a period conversion, close to the popular Tooting Bec Common.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 3/10 Northborough Road

    £390,000

    This end-of-terrace house in the SW16 postcode has two bedrooms and two separate reception rooms. It's close to Norbury station.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 4/10 Longthornton Road

    £435,000

    A spacious 1930s terraced house with a 59ft south-west facing garden and three bedrooms. The property comes with potential to extend into the loft and at the back.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 5/10 Glencairn Road

    £475,000

    This two-bedroom maisonette boasts original period features including a feature fireplace and wood flooring, as well as a private garden.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 6/10 Elgar Avenue

    £475,000

    Between Norbury and Streatham Common stations, this three-bedroom end-of-terrace house is on a larger than normal plot of land, boasting bigger rooms than its neighbours as well as off-street parking, a private garage and a larger than average garden.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 7/10 Leverson Street

    £799,950

    This four-bedroom, double-fronted period house is a short walk from Streatham Common train station for commuters and Streatham High Road for cafe, bar and shop-hopping.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 8/10 The Chase

    £925,000

    A five-bedroom, semi-detached house in a quiet, residential area with a top floor en suite master bedroom and garden with raised decking.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 9/10 Lanercost Road

    £1,500,000

    This six-bedroom, semi-detached Victorian house extends over 2,800sq ft with a loft conversion and off-street parking.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 10/10 Telford Avenue

    £2,250,000

    In one of Streatham's most sought-after enclaves, the Telford Park Estate, which is centred around a lawn tennis club, this six-bedroom, double-fronted, detached Victorian family home is well placed for Streatham Hill station.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

As gentrification swept across Brixton in the decade to 2016, rapid house price growth swiftly followed. Between 2013 and 2015, the average sold price for a property in the area increased by close to £200,000.

In neighbouring Streatham, while hardly languishing, house prices went up by a comparatively modest £127,000 over the same period, according to Land Registry figures.

However, in the last year a reversal of fortunes has seen prices in Streatham rise by 12.6 per cent, compared to 1.4 per cent in Brixton, reports estate agent KFH.

Family homes in Streatham still sell for roughly half the price of similar properties in nearby areas, according to Rightmove, which found the average price of a terrace house in Streatham was £596,000, compared to £1.2 million for similar properties in Clapham and Balham.

620-kingscoury-rd.jpg
£596,000: the average price of a terrace house in Streatham (Daniel Lynch)

“Because house prices have gone up in such a short space of time in Brixton, people who bought flats for a low amount in 2012/13 may have doubled, or even more than doubled, their price,” says Thomas Howe, Streatham sales manager for Foxtons. “They can afford a house just up the hill from Brixton in Streatham for a very similar price to what they’re achieving on their flat.”

The average price of renting and buying in Streatham

Type of home Buy Rent
One-bedroom flat £338,449 £1,187 pcm
Two-bedroom flat £446,933 £1,417 pcm
Three-bedroom house £606,724 £1,853 pcm
Four-bedroom house £869,911 £2,396 pcm

Source: Rightmove

GET MORE SPACE FOR YOUR BUDGET
With its outstanding state schools and spacious housing stock – a remnant of Streatham’s well-to-do past – the area has seen an influx of young families cashing in on Brixton's house price growth.

“We’re a bit more affordable than Clapham or Brixton, but you get a much better property for your prices. A long time ago, Streatham was really expensive, so the housing stock is really grand and big,” says Robert Cornthwaite, Streatham sales manager at KFH.

  • Read more

Where to buy in Zone 3: first-time buyer hotspots

As a result, the high street, once voted the worst in Britain, is seeing its fortunes rise – Streatham was number 17 on the recent Coffee Shop Index by Hamptons International, which linked the opening of coffee shops in an area with future house price growth. Along with the new London Square development and two new Marks and Spencer stores in the pipeline, locals agree that the future’s bright for SW16.

GET IN QUICK
“Streatham’s a bit of a micro-climate within this greater south-west London area. It’s the last pocket where you can still get something more affordable,” says Cornthwaite. “People actually want to live here now and take advantage of the cheaper prices before they go up massively."

Read more

In response to recent price growth and the expectation that it will continue in 2017, estate agent Douglas & Gordon is rolling out a "virtual office", which has no physical high street presence, but two dedicated brokers working remotely. It says the total number of properties sold in Streatham rose by an average of 18.5 per cent between 2010 and 2015, almost double the rate in Brixton, which increased by 10.6 per cent in the same period. 

“When deciding on new areas in which to operate, one of the things you look for is volume of properties hitting the market,” says Charlie Mitchell, property broker in Streatham at Douglas & Gordon. “When you dig into the Streatham market, it’s very easy to make the argument the area is on the brink of doing what Brixton did five years ago – rapid, sustained growth in terms of property market volume and value.”

 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments