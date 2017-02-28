1/12 The lowdown: Streatham Five miles from central London, Streatham has undergone several million pounds worth of regeneration since Streatham High Road was voted Britain’s worst street in 2002. Its parks, restaurants and festivals are now drawing young professionals and families.



2/12 Average house prices in Streatham One-bedroom flat: £299,000

Two-bedroom flat: £403,000

Two-bedroom house: £451,000

Three-bedroom house: £558,000

Four-bedroom house :£756,000

3/12 Average rental prices in Streatham One-bedroom flat: £1,180 a month

Two-bedroom flat: £1,450 a month

Two-bedroom house: £1,509 a month

Three-bedroom house: £1,848 a month

Four-bedroom house: £2,316 a month

4/12 Schools Streatham has a good choice of popular state primary schools and secondary schools, and all the primary schools are judged to be “good” or better. There's also a good choice of private schools in the area. See our full list here.

5/12 Shops The high road is dominated by chains like Lidl, Argos, Peacocks and New Look. Most of the independent highlights are found at the Streatham Hill or northern end of this long shopping street, reputed to be the longest in Britain. For vinyl records there is Turnstyle Records and further down the high road Indigo Tree is good for gifts.

6/12 Travel The busy A23 London to Brighton Road runs through Streatham. Although there is no tube, there are three railway stations. Trains to Victoria from Streatham Hill or Streatham Common take 18 minutes, and Thameslink trains from Streatham to St Pancras or London Bridge take a little over half an hour. All stations are in Zone 3 and an annual travelcard costs £1,508.

7/12 Bars and restaurants Close to the junction with Leigham Court Road, Perfect Blend is an all-day brasserie; Boyce da Roca is a stylish addition to the coffee bar scene and Hood is a new restaurant specialising in locally sourced ingredients. Café Barcelona opposite Streatham Common is a newly opened Spanish café which also puts on music events.



8/12 Leisure and the arts Streatham likes a festival, hosting the Streatham Food Festival in June and the Streatham Festival in July. The Odeon is the local multiplex cinema, and the newly built Streatham Ice & Leisure Centre has both a swimming pool and ice rink. The Hideaway is one of London’s leading jazz venues and hosts a weekly comedy night.

9/12 Open spaces Those living at the northern end of Streatham head to Tooting Bec Common where there is a lido. Those at the southern end head for Streatham Common which holds an annual kite-flying day in June and the nearby Rookery, a little-known formal hillside park with views to the Surrey countryside.

10/12 For sale... £500,000: situated within the beautiful Norwood Grove Recreation Ground, this two-bedroom flat in Copgate Path is set in a Grade II listed building with wonderful views of the grounds.

11/12 For sale... £820,000: this three-bedroom detached house in Christian Fields is set in an exclusive and highly sought after residential road. Features include a south facing veranda style patio that overlooks a well-manicured 100ft garden.