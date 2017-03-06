Even the most devoted of children can be caught unawares by Mother's Day, but if you're feeling less than organised this year, a trip - or voucher - to a luxury country spa hotel is sure to impress.
Chewton Glen is a fail-safe option, quietly tucked away on the edge of Hampshire's New Forest National Park but less than two hours' train journey from London Waterloo. Just a short walk from the beach at Highcliffe-on-Sea, it will not disappoint.
Interior spy
The main hotel is smart yet comfortable, with rooms and suites for parties of all sizes. Think old-school elegance with thoughtful, contemporary detailing.
Head to the lounge for pre-dinner cocktails in a plush study-style setting but with cosy, enveloping sofas.
For the more adventurous, stays are available in luxury treehouses which are a stroll - or short buggy ride - from the main hotel. There are 12 pod-style treehouses to choose from, with each one oozing comfort and privacy. Jacuzzis, rainfall showers and free-standing baths are glamorous touches, while secret bunk rooms, wood burners and tweed furnishings help bring the outdoors in.
Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook a wooded valley and contemporary features such as glass tables, coffee machines and sound-systems ensure a suitably hi-tech experience.
Spa offers
The award-winning spa is a must-try. Don't miss the hydrotherapy pool in the summerhouse-type Orangery, it's ideal for a relaxing pre-treatment soak.
Special offers to launch this month include 'Just for Mum', 'Chocoholics' - where a 60-minute Cacao body scrub is a particular highlight - and 'Best of Both'. Spa days cost £145 for a mid-week visit, £165 at weekends.
Which room?
For an outdoors experience with a difference, a treehouse break is a luxurious treat. Stays cost from £800, with a breakfast hamper, full spa access and sweeping views of the wooded valley among highlights.
On the menu
The dining room is a relaxed setting, within the main building of the hotel.
Sample dishes include hand-dived scallops, local game terrine, Thai lobster curry and Donald Russell Chateaubriand.
One for keen foodies, the hotel's newly-opened cooking and dining complex, The Kitchen, holds classes taught by visiting celebrity chefs including James Martin, formerly of Saturday Kitchen, and Duck & Waffle's Dan Doherty. Prices start from £185.
How to book
Stays in the hotel cost from £325 per night. Check availability for your preferred dates and book online, or pick from plenty of voucher options.
An award-winning 5* country house hotel and spa, Chewton Glen is also a founding member of Walpole, a 170-strong group of Britain's top luxury brands
