Even the most devoted of children can be caught unawares by Mother's Day, but if you're feeling less than organised this year, a trip - or voucher - to a luxury country spa hotel is sure to impress.

Chewton Glen is a fail-safe option, quietly tucked away on the edge of Hampshire's New Forest National Park but less than two hours' train journey from London Waterloo. Just a short walk from the beach at Highcliffe-on-Sea, it will not disappoint.

Spa days: hotel stays include access to the spa and pools, separate 'spa day journeys' are also available

Interior spy

The main hotel is smart yet comfortable, with rooms and suites for parties of all sizes. Think old-school elegance with thoughtful, contemporary detailing.

Head to the lounge for pre-dinner cocktails in a plush study-style setting but with cosy, enveloping sofas.

For the more adventurous, stays are available in luxury treehouses which are a stroll - or short buggy ride - from the main hotel. There are 12 pod-style treehouses to choose from, with each one oozing comfort and privacy. Jacuzzis, rainfall showers and free-standing baths are glamorous touches, while secret bunk rooms, wood burners and tweed furnishings help bring the outdoors in.

Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook a wooded valley and contemporary features such as glass tables, coffee machines and sound-systems ensure a suitably hi-tech experience.

Above it all: treehouse stays include a breakfast hamper, use of the spa and fabulous views over the valley

Spa offers

The award-winning spa is a must-try. Don't miss the hydrotherapy pool in the summerhouse-type Orangery, it's ideal for a relaxing pre-treatment soak.

Special offers to launch this month include 'Just for Mum', 'Chocoholics' - where a 60-minute Cacao body scrub is a particular highlight - and 'Best of Both'. Spa days cost £145 for a mid-week visit, £165 at weekends.

Which room?

For an outdoors experience with a difference, a treehouse break is a luxurious treat. Stays cost from £800, with a breakfast hamper, full spa access and sweeping views of the wooded valley among highlights.

The Kitchen: a new cookery school where classes are taught by visiting celebrity chefs

On the menu

The dining room is a relaxed setting, within the main building of the hotel.

Sample dishes include hand-dived scallops, local game terrine, Thai lobster curry and Donald Russell Chateaubriand.

One for keen foodies, the hotel's newly-opened cooking and dining complex, The Kitchen, holds classes taught by visiting celebrity chefs including James Martin, formerly of Saturday Kitchen, and Duck & Waffle's Dan Doherty. Prices start from £185.

How to book

Stays in the hotel cost from £325 per night. Check availability for your preferred dates and book online, or pick from plenty of voucher options.

