Concept stores are making their mark here in London, having established themselves on the retail scene across the pond.

Paper Mache Tiger in Islington’s rapidly up-and-coming Cross Street is a prime example of how we like our shopping experience to say something flattering about our lifestyles.

Interior spy

The welcoming space is bathed in light and spilling over with greenery from indoor gardening specialists Conservatory Archives.

On the shelves

It is the place to discover your new favourite shirt or pair of jeans, nostalgia-triggering scents, Japanese stationery and curated homewares.

Grab a coffee

Serving barista-made Assembly Coffee, this is the latest place to while away a Saturday afternoon.