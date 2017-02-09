This 10-bedroom boutique hotel in the Berkshire village of Hurley, near Henley-on-Thames, has been built on the site of a run-down 18th century pub.

The team behind it

Hurley House Hotel is a labour of love by founder and former chairman of TTT Moneycorp Group, Bassam Shlewet. The beautiful building was designed by award-winning architects Spratley Studios to be constructed from scratch and blend neatly with its surroundings.

Interiors spy

Interior designer Summer Williams is responsible for the style. No expense has been spared on the refined furnishings and the finish is really impressive.

Leather, granite, limestone and oak are teamed with Farrow & Ball Cornforth White and Manor House Gray decor.

No expense spared: Designer Summer Williams has gone all out for an impressive finish

The bedrooms all have super-comfortable Hypnos beds, silky-feel 1,000 thread count linen and 800 GSM towels from Soak & Sleep. Sinks are La Chapelle, bath tubs are freestanding and the smart bespoke furniture is from I & JL Brown.

Steal the style: vintage dining room/office chair, £225, vintage dining room/office chair, £225, cuckooland.com

Stone floors throughout the property are Hardwicke Limestone by Artisans of Devizes. Lighting is carefully considered, from contemporary-style brass chandeliers to refined lamps.

On the menu

The ground-floor pub and restaurant was buzzing when we popped in on a Saturday evening. Michelin-star chef Michael Chapman, formerly of The Royal Oak Paley Street near Maidenhead, is at the helm.

Chapman features only the freshest locally-sourced ingredients on his menus, with the fish and seafood brought in from Brixham boats daily. Sample dishes include hand-dived Orkney scallops, Windsor Estate roe deer and corn-fed Cotswold White chicken.

Location

It takes about 30 minutes to reach nearby Maidenhead station from Paddington, so Hurley House is perfect for dinner and an overnight stay for Londoners.

Book a room

Check availability for your preferred dates and book online, or fill in the reservation form to book a dinner table.