Marylebone is awash with new restaurants and Fucina is the latest to make a style statement.

The team behind it

On the ground floor of super-swish mixed-use development The Chilterns, Andy Martin Architecture has created a sweeping, sculptural interior with a curved brick ceiling intended to resemble the inside of a pizza oven.

Interiors spy

Windows, handmade in coloured Italian glass with steel screen, stretch from floor to ceiling. Raw materials such as brick, marble, timber and burnt steel dominate the 110-cover restaurant, harking back to the origins of the word Fucina — the Italian for “forge”.

Hot design: Fucina's curved brick ceiling is designed to resemble a pizza oven

All furniture, ironmongery and lighting is bespoke by the architect, while the floor has been hand-laid using marble chips set into a traditional “terrazzo cement” border, reminiscent of Carlo Scarpa’s Olivetti building in Venice.

On the menu

The food is modern Italian, much like the on-trend tapas menu, which offers small bites of classic dishes. Tear up wood-fired pizzas or tuck into charred seasonal vegetables as you soak up the surroundings.

Book a table

Call 020 7058 4444, fill in the online reservation form or email info@fucina.co.uk to book a table.