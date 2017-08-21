A semi-detached house built on half the site of a former public toilet is on the market for £330,000.

The one-bedroom property is one of two small new-build houses on the site of a public convenience in Ewell, Surrey, which was controversially sold for £68,000 by Epsom council in 2012.

Built in 2016, the house was sold last year for £285,000 and has been re-listed for £45,000 more, a 16 per cent price increase.

Land Registry figures show the average sold price of a home in Epsom and Ewell is £454,350, an increase of 1.72 per cent on 2016 prices in the area.

The 536sq ft home boasts an open plan living room and kitchen, fitted with high gloss units and integrated appliances, most of which have never been used, according to Mark Anthony, the estate agent marketing the property.

There is also a cloakroom on the ground floor and a contemporary glass staircase leads up to the first floor landing. A double bedroom with en suite shower room fills the upper level.

Double glazing, electric underfloor heating and built-in storage are found throughout the house and the remainder of a 10-year NHBC new homes warranty is included in the sale.

Residents protested the closure and sale of the public toilets on the site and two other local council-run conveniences, which the council said would save them £21,000 per year.

But the property’s developer, David Greaney, told the Epsom Guardian that the building was filled with “needles, drugs packages, vermin, asbestos, litter.”

Named ‘Bourneview’ the house overlooks Bourne Hall and its leafy grounds across the road, with views of the park available through the upstairs, triangular eaves window and a circular glazed porthole. There’s also an enclosed courtyard garden.

It is a short walk from Ewell West train station, with direct trains to London Waterloo taking 43 minutes.

The property has attracted a lot of interest from curious locals keen to check out the transformation of the former toilet block in the estate agent’s window.