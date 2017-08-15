Float your business plan aboard Walhalla, a custom-built cruising houseboat currently moored at Tingdene’s Walton Marina in Walton-on-Thames — taking inspiration from Sir Richard Branson who started his vast Virgin empire from a houseboat in Little Venice.
Why not offer educational cruises with lunch and dinner included aboard this 70ft x 11ft dreamboat?
There are heated parquet floors throughout and a fully fitted kitchen, seating for 10 guests, plus library and study areas, a bedroom and twin bathrooms.
Available for £229,000 through Knight Frank (01932 485186).
