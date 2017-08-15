  1. Property news
A watertight business:Walton-on-Thames houseboat for sale with a library and heated parquet floors

Living on a boat doesn't have to be a rustic experience, as this south London vessel with parquet floors and seating for 10 guests shows. 

H&P

    > Scroll right to see inside Sir Richard Branson's Little Venice houseboat...

  • 6/11 A Little Venice rental

    Sir Richard Branson has put his famous Little Venice houseboat up for rent for £900 a week. Scroll right...

  • 7/11 A Little Venice rental

    The houseboat is moored close to Blomfield Road, a prime spot in this neck of the Westminster woods.

  • 8/11 A Little Venice rental

    It has a bright reception room...

  • 9/11 A Little Venice rental

    ...that's connected to a recently-refurbished kitchen.

  • 10/11 A Little Venice rental

    There's plenty of room for the two double bedrooms...

  • 11/11 A Little Venice rental

    ...two bathrooms, a private garden and a separate shed. It might not be quite as luxurious as Branson's private Necker Island in the Caribbean, but the houseboat is in a lovely stretch of water.

Float your business plan aboard Walhalla, a custom-built cruising houseboat currently moored at Tingdene’s Walton Marina in Walton-on-Thames — taking inspiration from Sir Richard Branson who started his vast Virgin empire from a houseboat in Little Venice

Why not offer educational cruises with lunch and dinner included aboard this 70ft x 11ft dreamboat?

There are heated parquet floors throughout and a fully fitted kitchen, seating for 10 guests, plus library and study areas, a bedroom and twin bathrooms.

Available for £229,000 through Knight Frank (01932 485186).

£229,000: this one-bedroom houseboat in Walton-on-Thames

