1/11 Walhalla There are heated parquet floors throughout and a fully fitted kitchen...

2/11 Walhalla ...seating for 10 guests, plus library and study areas...

3/11 Walhalla ...a bedroom and twin bathrooms.

4/11 Walhalla Walhalla is currently moored at Tingdene’s Walton Marina in Walton-on-Thames.

5/11 Walhalla It's available for £229,000 through Knight Frank. > Scroll right to see inside Sir Richard Branson's Little Venice houseboat...

6/11 A Little Venice rental Sir Richard Branson has put his famous Little Venice houseboat up for rent for £900 a week. Scroll right...

7/11 A Little Venice rental The houseboat is moored close to Blomfield Road, a prime spot in this neck of the Westminster woods.

8/11 A Little Venice rental It has a bright reception room...

9/11 A Little Venice rental ...that's connected to a recently-refurbished kitchen.

10/11 A Little Venice rental There's plenty of room for the two double bedrooms...