Exquisitely designed modern townhouses on the former workshop site of London's oldest locksmith, the Bramah Locks company, will appeal to security-conscious home buyers.

Bramah invented the world's first "burglar-proof" lock back in the 18th century.

The new homes, created behind the company's original brick exterior in Oldbury Place, a cobbled Marylebone mews, have the latest home automation.

Each room has a discreet digital screen connected to a mobile phone or computer, allowing owners to receive alerts when anyone — from cleaners or tradesmen to uninvited "guests" — enters the house. You'll also be alerted when the garage door is left open. All this tech means you can keep an eye on your home from your sunbed on the French Riviera, or from your lunch table at Chiltern Firehouse.

The property's alarm system has a central locking option that automatically starts surveillance cameras and securely shuts all doors and windows. There is remote control of blinds, lighting and heating systems, too.

Interiors by architects Stiff + Trevillion, known for fashionable restaurant design, feature blackenedsteel staircases with inlaid oak treads, Crittall-frame doors, marble and limestone bathrooms and sleek bespoke joinery. One house has a self-contained apartment for a nanny or relative. Prices from £5.65 million. Call Savills on 020 3527 0400