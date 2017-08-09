  1. Luxury
Live like a Bel Air billionaire:America’s most expensive home has been listed for sale for $350 million

LA mansion is on sale for $100 million more than the previous most expensive home in America...

America's most expensive home - and other A-list pads...

  • 1/15 America's most expensive home

    Recently listed for sale, Chartwell estate takes the title of America's most expensive home, with a £270 million price tag. The 10-acre estate has a main house, guest house and secret tunnels.

  • 2/15 Jerry Perenchio

    Recently deceased, Jerry Perenchio was the owner of Chartwell. He was a billionaire media tycoon who held notorious parties at his home.

    > Scroll right for more A-list homes...

    Getty Images for LACMA

  • 3/15 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica

    In 403 acres of untamed Costa Rican jungle, actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson's estate has been listed for sale for £23 million.

    Christie's International Real Estate

  • 4/15 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica

    The impressive, Costa Rican jungle estate is the ideal celebrity hideaway — or could make the perfect package for a conservationist with deep pockets...

    Christie's International Real Estate

  • 5/15 Le Château des Palmiers, St Martin

    After a staggering £8m price drop, Donald Trump's Caribbean estate is for sale for £13m. There are two villas, with 11 bedrooms in total, surrounded by an 8ft boundary wall. Gold-effect finishes can be seen throughout the homes' grand living areas and bedrooms.

    > Read more

    www.stmartinsothebysrealty.com/ GETTY

  • 6/15 £7.5m to be Claudia’s neighbour

    If you have a few million to spare, a lavishly revamped townhouse in Connaught Square has been listed for sale. BBC presenter Claudia Winkleman, Tony and Cherie Blair are neighbours, and the Grade II-listed home comes with furniture by Ralph Lauren, Harvey Probber and Karl Springer. It has six bedrooms and a state-of-the-art gym among über-luxe perks.

    > Read more

    Getty

  • 7/15 The Delevingnes' new LA base

    Cara and Poppy Delevingne have bought the glamorous Hollywood Hills home of US actor Jared Leto. The supermodel sisters' new base comes with an LA lagoon style swimming pool, a recording studio, four bedrooms and two kitchens.

    > Read more

    Getty

  • 8/15 All aboard Branson's boat

    Sir Richard Branson has put his famous Little Venice houseboat up for rent for £900 a week. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom boat is moored in a prime spot in the Westminster woods. With a reception room, kitchen, private garden and separate shed, it might not be quite as luxurious as Branson's private Necker Island in the Caribbean - but it's also in a lovely stretch of water.

    > Read more

    Getty

  • 9/15 Perfect home for good companions

    The former Oxfordshire home of author and playwright JB Priestley is for sale. The Yorkshire-born author started writing The Good Companions, his most celebrated novel, while living in a six-bedroom home in the village of Church Hanborough. It's now for sale for £2.25m through John D Wood.

    > Read more

    Getty

  • 10/15 Jennifer Lopez's music video house

    The Florida home where Jennifer Lopez filmed her new music video Ni Tu Ni Yo is for sale for $6.497 million (£4.9 million). Listing agent Kelly Shaw said: “The production team chose the Zim Estate because it captures the romance of Old Cuba."

    > Read more

    Getty

  • 11/15 Richmond register office

    Twiggy and Michael Witney, Jemima Goldsmith and Imran Khan, Anita Dobson and Brian May, and Fearne Cotton and Jessie Wood (above) have all tied the knot at Richmond register office. The last wedding was in 2015 and the property has been converted into a seven-bedroom home.

    > Read more

    Getty

  • 12/15 Star Wars producer's Pinewood mansion

    A Buckinghamshire home near Pinewood studios once owned by Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz is for sale for £4.75m. The Hollywood heavyweight behind the original Star Wars film in 1977 threw decadent parties for celebrity friends and colleagues including Harrison Ford.

    > Read more

    Alamy

  • 13/15 Katy Perry's Hollywood Hills estate

    Katy Perry has listed her Hollywood Hills estate with two houses on it for £11.4million after moving into a former covent.

    > Read more

    Getty

  • 14/15 Paddington Bear's "home" for rent

    Paddington Bear fans can rent a one-bedroom flat on the first floor of the Victorian house that was used as a film set for the new movie for £495 a week through Knight Frank.

    > Read more

  • 15/15 Winston Churchill's former flat for rent

    Sir Winston Churchill’s old flat in Morpeth Mansions, Westminster, is for rent through Knight Frank at £2,250 a week. After Churchill moved out, Stalin’s daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva lived there having defected to the West.

    > Read more

    Getty

The most expensive house in America has reportedly hit the market with a $350 million (£270 million) price tag.

The sprawling 10-acre Chartwell estate is in Bel Air, the Los Angeles neighbourhood famous for its multi-million pound homes and super-rich inhabitants.

Chartwell was owned by billionaire media tycoon Jerry Perenchio. He died of lung cancer aged 86 in May this year, and although a Hollywood legend, preferred to stay out of the spotlight.

However, the exterior of the house famously featured as the Clampett family’s Beverly Hills mansion in Sixties sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies.

  • Read more

Cara and Poppy Delevingne buy Jared Leto's former Hollywood home

Chartwell takes the title of America’s most expensive home from a mansion listed for sale in January this year, with a $250 million (£192 million) price tag.

That 12-bedroom, 21-bathroom home home comes complete with infinity pool, bowling alley, £23 million car collection and seven staff - plus a wall of sweets that’s worth more than £150,000 alone.

THE SPRAWLING CHARTWELL ESTATE
The 25,000sq ft main house sits on the high point of the estate, offering views from downtown to the Pacific.

It was built by architect Sumner Spaulding in 1933, inspired by 18th-century French Neoclassical design, and is rumoured to be connected by a series of lifts and tunnels.

It has a ballroom, world-class wine cellar, formal salon and period-panelled dining room - which were home to notorious caviar-filled parties which the likes of Lady Gaga performed at.

jerryperenchiocreditgettysubscription.jpg
Jerry Perenchio with Anjelica Huston at the LACMA 50th Anniversary Gala in April 2015 (Getty Images for LACMA)

Read more

Perenchio vastly expanded the property - there's also a 5,700sq foot guesthouse, a 75ft pool and poolhouse, tennis courts and an underground garage for dozens of cars.

He spent millions of pounds, enlisting the services of architect and designer-to-the-stars Henri Samuel, whose clients included the Rothschilds and fashion designer Valentino.

 


