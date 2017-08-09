The most expensive house in America has reportedly hit the market with a $350 million (£270 million) price tag.
The sprawling 10-acre Chartwell estate is in Bel Air, the Los Angeles neighbourhood famous for its multi-million pound homes and super-rich inhabitants.
Chartwell was owned by billionaire media tycoon Jerry Perenchio. He died of lung cancer aged 86 in May this year, and although a Hollywood legend, preferred to stay out of the spotlight.
However, the exterior of the house famously featured as the Clampett family’s Beverly Hills mansion in Sixties sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies.
Chartwell takes the title of America’s most expensive home from a mansion listed for sale in January this year, with a $250 million (£192 million) price tag.
That 12-bedroom, 21-bathroom home home comes complete with infinity pool, bowling alley, £23 million car collection and seven staff - plus a wall of sweets that’s worth more than £150,000 alone.
THE SPRAWLING CHARTWELL ESTATE
The 25,000sq ft main house sits on the high point of the estate, offering views from downtown to the Pacific.
It was built by architect Sumner Spaulding in 1933, inspired by 18th-century French Neoclassical design, and is rumoured to be connected by a series of lifts and tunnels.
It has a ballroom, world-class wine cellar, formal salon and period-panelled dining room - which were home to notorious caviar-filled parties which the likes of Lady Gaga performed at.
Perenchio vastly expanded the property - there's also a 5,700sq foot guesthouse, a 75ft pool and poolhouse, tennis courts and an underground garage for dozens of cars.
He spent millions of pounds, enlisting the services of architect and designer-to-the-stars Henri Samuel, whose clients included the Rothschilds and fashion designer Valentino.
