Prince George starts school at Thomas’s, Battersea next month — so there’s just time to rent a home nearby and enrol your own offspring. The mixed-sex private day school is sure to become one of the country’s most talked-about schools now four-year-old George is going there.

There’s a royal link at 38 Westbridge Road, a large family house with west-facing garden, just west of Battersea Park and a short walk from Chelsea across Battersea Bridge.

Bespoke carpentry from the company founded by David Linley, the Queen’s nephew, features throughout the five-bedroom house — one reason why it will cost you £3,500 a week to rent.

Ali Carter, lettings negotiator at Russell Simpson, says: “We’ve seen enquiries for homes in Battersea increase since the news that Prince George is to be a pupil at Thomas’s. This is the first time a royal child has attended a school south of the river and it has certainly raised the cachet of the surrounding area.”

At 4,100 sq ft, the house features handmade cabinetry and dedicated children’s and adults’ areas.