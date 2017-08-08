Mel Gibson is selling his private jungle estate in Costa Rica, with an asking price of almost £23 million ($29.75 million).

The 61-year-old action hero found the property while location scouting for his film Apocalypto, an epic about the Mayan kingdom, which was released in 2006.

He tried to sell the Playa Barrigona property for $35 million in 2010 and then for $29.8 million in 2014, but has dropped the asking price again to shift it now.

In remote Nicoya Peninsula on Costa Rica’s northern Pacific coast, the tropical retreat includes 403 acres of privately owned jungle, as well as boasting two miles of coastline including a pristine white sand beach, Playa Barrigona, where sea turtles travel thousands of miles to lay their eggs.

There are three coral-stone and indigenous wood-built villas on the estate, the largest of which has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a swimming pool, veranda tanning deck and barbecue area.

Two further villas have two bedrooms each as well as an additional poolside cottage near one, and a loft in the other, so there’s certainly enough space for Gibson's nine children to stay.

Mel Gibson's Costa Rica home - and other A-list pads...







19 show all Mel Gibson's Costa Rica home - and other A-list pads...



































1/19 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica In 403 acres of untamed Costa Rican jungle, actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson's estate has been listed for sale for £23 million. Christie's International Real Estate

2/19 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica A true tropical retreat, the package includes three hilltop villas that overlook the Pacific Ocean. Christie's International Real Estate

3/19 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica Each home has a large living room with vaulted ceilings, a full kitchen and multiple verandahs that look out over the jungle and ocean. Christie's International Real Estate

4/19 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica The interiors feature a mix of Spanish and Italian tiles... Christie's International Real Estate

5/19 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica ...and native Costa Rican woods. Christie's International Real Estate

6/19 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica Casa Guanacaste, has seven bedrooms, while Casa Barrigona and Casa Dorada have two bedrooms. There's an extra poolside cottage attached to Casa Dorada.

7/19 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica There are private pools, barbecue areas and a white-sand beach just a short walk away. Christie's International Real Estate

8/19 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica The impressive, Costa Rican jungle estate is the ideal celebrity hideaway — or could make the perfect package for a conservationist with deep pockets... > Scroll right for more A-list homes... Christie's International Real Estate

9/19 Le Château des Palmiers, St Martin After a staggering £8m price drop, Donald Trump's Caribbean estate is for sale for £13m. There are two villas, with 11 bedrooms in total, surrounded by an 8ft boundary wall. Gold-effect finishes can be seen throughout the homes' grand living areas and bedrooms. > Read more www.stmartinsothebysrealty.com/ GETTY

10/19 £7.5m to be Claudia’s neighbour If you have a few million to spare, a lavishly revamped townhouse in Connaught Square has been listed for sale. BBC presenter Claudia Winkleman, Tony and Cherie Blair are neighbours, and the Grade II-listed home comes with furniture by Ralph Lauren, Harvey Probber and Karl Springer. It has six bedrooms and a state-of-the-art gym among über-luxe perks. > Read more Getty

11/19 The Delevingnes' new LA base Cara and Poppy Delevingne have bought the glamorous Hollywood Hills home of US actor Jared Leto. The supermodel sisters' new base comes with an LA lagoon style swimming pool, a recording studio, four bedrooms and two kitchens. > Read more Getty

12/19 All aboard Branson's boat Sir Richard Branson has put his famous Little Venice houseboat up for rent for £900 a week. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom boat is moored in a prime spot in the Westminster woods. With a reception room, kitchen, private garden and separate shed, it might not be quite as luxurious as Branson's private Necker Island in the Caribbean - but it's also in a lovely stretch of water. > Read more Getty

13/19 Perfect home for good companions The former Oxfordshire home of author and playwright JB Priestley is for sale. The Yorkshire-born author started writing The Good Companions, his most celebrated novel, while living in a six-bedroom home in the village of Church Hanborough. It's now for sale for £2.25m through John D Wood. > Read more Getty

14/19 Jennifer Lopez's music video house The Florida home where Jennifer Lopez filmed her new music video Ni Tu Ni Yo is for sale for $6.497 million (£4.9 million). Listing agent Kelly Shaw said: “The production team chose the Zim Estate because it captures the romance of Old Cuba." > Read more Getty

15/19 Richmond register office Twiggy and Michael Witney, Jemima Goldsmith and Imran Khan, Anita Dobson and Brian May, and Fearne Cotton and Jessie Wood (above) have all tied the knot at Richmond register office. The last wedding was in 2015 and the property has been converted into a seven-bedroom home. > Read more Getty

16/19 Star Wars producer's Pinewood mansion A Buckinghamshire home near Pinewood studios once owned by Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz is for sale for £4.75m. The Hollywood heavyweight behind the original Star Wars film in 1977 threw decadent parties for celebrity friends and colleagues including Harrison Ford. > Read more Alamy

17/19 Katy Perry's Hollywood Hills estate Katy Perry has listed her Hollywood Hills estate with two houses on it for £11.4million after moving into a former covent. > Read more Getty

18/19 Paddington Bear's "home" for rent Paddington Bear fans can rent a one-bedroom flat on the first floor of the Victorian house that was used as a film set for the new movie for £495 a week through Knight Frank. > Read more

19/19 Winston Churchill's former flat for rent Sir Winston Churchill’s old flat in Morpeth Mansions, Westminster, is for rent through Knight Frank at £2,250 a week. After Churchill moved out, Stalin’s daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva lived there having defected to the West. > Read more Getty

The actor, producer and director has an extensive property portfolio, with homes and estates all over the world.

He owns a private island in Fiji, which he bought in 2004 to protests from the original native inhabitants, who were displaced in the 1860s as well as properties in Australia.

( Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Gibson is also selling his five-bedroom, medieval-themed Malibu mansion for $17.5 million, which he bought from David Duchovny and Tea Leoni in 2008 for $11.5 million.

For more information visit christiesrealestate.com