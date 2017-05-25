  1. Property news
  2. Renting

Clerkenwell 'skinny house' listed to rent for £3k a month:narrow 8ft-wide home has two bedrooms, two wet rooms, a library and a glass-roofed mezzanine floor

The former shop measures only 2.5m at its widest point, but boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms and a library nook.

Click to follow
H&P

See inside The Wee House in Clerkenwell

See inside The Wee House in Clerkenwell

  • 1/8 The Wee House, Clerkenwell

    A house in Clerkenwell measuring only 8 ft (or 2.5m) at its widest point, is available to rent for £3,033 per month.

  • 2/8 The Wee House, Clerkenwell

    A fitted kitchen on the ground floor has a window overlooking the street and space for a dining table.

  • 3/8 The Wee House, Clerkenwell

    The living room covers the entire first floor of the home, which sits on a narrow triangular plot.

  • 4/8 The Wee House, Clerkenwell

    JWa architect managed to squeeze as much space as possible out of the awkward plot, even creating a study/library area.

  • 5/8 The Wee House, Clerkenwell

    A glass-roofed mezzanine floor was also added to create a cosy den at the top of the house.

  • 6/8 The Wee House, Clerkenwell

    The master bedroom has decent clothes storage.

  • 7/8 The Wee House, Clerkenwell

    On a mezzanine level above there is one of two stylish wet rooms.

  • 8/8 The Wee House, Clerkenwell

    There is a second bedroom in the basement, with daylight coming from a landscape window above the bed.

A quirky narrow house in Clerkenwell measuring just 8ft-wide (or 2.5m) — known as the 'Wee House' — is available to rent for £3,033 per month.

The former shop sits on a narrow, triangular plot tucked between two taller residential blocks, tapering from the street façade into a point at the back.

The site was originally converted into an awkward one-bedroom flat with a haphazard layout comprising a tiny kitchen ‘cupboard’ on the ground floor and a bathroom covering the entire basement.  

The current owners appointed a firm of architects to overhaul the entire layout and use every inch of available space. The property has now extended to squeeze in two bedrooms, two wet rooms, a library, a den and a utility room/plant room from the unusual site.

  • Read more

For sale: historic 8ft-wide Ealing home squeezed between two buildings

The fitted kitchen remains on the ground floor, with a window overlooking the street and space for a dining table.

The diminutive floor plan meant the refurbishment involved some occasional abseiling to gain rear access.

The living room covers the entire first floor and a master bedroom with clever clothes storage is on the next storey up with a mezzanine shower room above it. There is a guest bedroom in the basement with daylight coming from a landscape window below the kitchen work top.

theweehousestudyarea.jpg
£3,033 per month: the 8ft-wide Wee House in Clerkenwell

A glass-roofed mezzanine floor was also added to create a cosy den at the top of the house. The interior design and furnishings are minimal and chosen in neutral tones to maximise space and light in the property.

Read more

In keeping with the design-conscious surroundings of Clerkenwell, the front of the house was also given a stylish makeover using deep blocks of concrete on the ground floor for an industrial inner city feel.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments