A quirky narrow house in Clerkenwell measuring just 8ft-wide (or 2.5m) — known as the 'Wee House' — is available to rent for £3,033 per month.

The former shop sits on a narrow, triangular plot tucked between two taller residential blocks, tapering from the street façade into a point at the back.

The site was originally converted into an awkward one-bedroom flat with a haphazard layout comprising a tiny kitchen ‘cupboard’ on the ground floor and a bathroom covering the entire basement.

The current owners appointed a firm of architects to overhaul the entire layout and use every inch of available space. The property has now extended to squeeze in two bedrooms, two wet rooms, a library, a den and a utility room/plant room from the unusual site.

The fitted kitchen remains on the ground floor, with a window overlooking the street and space for a dining table.

The diminutive floor plan meant the refurbishment involved some occasional abseiling to gain rear access.

The living room covers the entire first floor and a master bedroom with clever clothes storage is on the next storey up with a mezzanine shower room above it. There is a guest bedroom in the basement with daylight coming from a landscape window below the kitchen work top.

A glass-roofed mezzanine floor was also added to create a cosy den at the top of the house. The interior design and furnishings are minimal and chosen in neutral tones to maximise space and light in the property.

In keeping with the design-conscious surroundings of Clerkenwell, the front of the house was also given a stylish makeover using deep blocks of concrete on the ground floor for an industrial inner city feel.