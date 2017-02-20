Measuring just seven feet across at its widest point, this Hammersmith home is slimmer than a Northern Line Tube carriage and only slightly wider than a London black cab.
Yet almost 1,000sq ft of living space has been carved out of the unusually slim house, making it almost en par with an average-sized family home in Britain.
For sale for £855,000, the property dates back to the 1850s and is believed to have once been used as a Victorian laundry house.
The current owner, Carsten Freisberg, has lived in the property for more than 13 years and extensively refurbished the building, including removing some of the walls and doors to open out the space.
He says that buying such an unusual home enabled him to get on the housing ladder, "as the same square footage in a flat or a more conventional house were going for a lot more money at the time."
Spread across four floors, the ground floor leads to a kitchen, separate reception room and garden.
A central staircase leads up to the main bedroom, with a separate bathroom and toilet on the first-floor and two further bedrooms on the second-floor.
The top floor is currently used for two separate studies.
Plus there are two roof terraces, one at the back of the house on the first-floor, and another at the front of the house on the top floor.
Freisberg says: "In terms of the interiors, exposed timber staircases, buttresses and pillars give the house a charming almost boat-like feel. The north to south orientation of the house means that it remains warm and sunny throughout the day."
Located in Brackenbury Village, a small residential enclave in west London, the house is within walking distance of Hammersmith's King Street, with good Tube links and and a 30-minute drive from Heathrow.
The three-bedroom home in Kilmarsh Road is for sale through Dexters (020 8939 6061).
