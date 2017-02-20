  1. Property news
  2. Buying

Skinny house in Hammersmith for sale for £855k:surprisingly spacious three-bedroom home hides behind a super-slim exterior measuring just 7ft-wide

A surprisingly spacious four-storey house packed inside a teeny-tiny exterior in west London has been listed for sale.

Click to follow
H&P

Inside Hammersmith's 7ft-wide surprisingly spacious skinny house

Inside Hammersmith's 7ft-wide surprisingly spacious skinny house

  • 1/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    £855,000: this super-skinny house in Hammersmith is only seven feet across at its widest point.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 2/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    Remarkably, it was originally detached but now forms part of a terrace that was built slightly later.

  • 3/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    The house has undergone extensive refurbishment, including removing some of the walls and doors to open out the space.

  • 4/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    Despite the unusual dimensions of the house, it is almost as big as an average family home in London and has eight separate rooms.

  • 5/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    Spread over four floors, the ground floor is now home to a kitchen and reception room.

  • 6/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    The private garden is one of three outdoor spaces on offer with the property.

  • 7/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    The master bedroom is on the first floor, along with a separate toilet and bathroom.

  • 8/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    Access to the first-floor terrace is via the bathroom.

  • 9/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    The terrace overlooks the garden.

  • 10/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    A minimalist interior in the third bedroom, and throughout the house, enhances the sense of space.

  • 11/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    The top floor is currently used for two separate studies and a roof terrace.

  • 12/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    Floorplan.

  • 13/20 In Ealing, a house just one foot wider is also for sale

    Noel Lodge, an 8ft-wide house wedged in between the gap of two more traditional houses, is for sale in Ealing for £595,000.

  • 14/20 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    On the ground floor, the main entrance leads through the dining area to the kitchen.

  • 15/20 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    A long and narrow kitchen opens to the gardens.

  • 16/20 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    A decked outside area leads to communal gardens at the rear.

  • 17/20 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    The 560sq ft home has two equal sized rooms on the first and second floors. The living room is currently on the first floor.

  • 18/20 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    The bedroom is on the top floor, with a shower room.

  • 19/20 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    The ground floor of Noel Lodge is believed to be the former horse and cart entrance and stabling for the buildings in their early years.

  • 20/20 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    There are two further bedrooms on the second floor.

Measuring just seven feet across at its widest point, this Hammersmith home is slimmer than a Northern Line Tube carriage and only slightly wider than a London black cab. 

Yet almost 1,000sq ft of living space has been carved out of the unusually slim house, making it almost en par with an average-sized family home in Britain.

For sale for £855,000, the property dates back to the 1850s and is believed to have once been used as a Victorian laundry house.

The current owner, Carsten Freisberg, has lived in the property for more than 13 years and extensively refurbished the building, including removing some ​of the ​walls​ and doors​ to open out the space.

He says that buying such an unusual home enabled him to get on the housing ladder, "as the same square footage in a flat or a more conventional house were going for a lot more money at the time." 

kilmarsh-roadlounge.jpg
Skinny house: the house features a light and fairly minimalist interior, enhancing the sense of space.

Spread across four floors, the ground floor leads to a kitchen, separate reception room and garden.

A central staircase leads up to the main bedroom, with a separate bathroom and toilet on the first-floor and two further bedrooms on the second-floor.

The top floor is currently used for two separate studies. 

  • Read more

London sees biggest fall in annual house price growth for six years

Plus there are two roof terraces, one at the back of the house on the first-floor, and another at the front of the house on the top floor.

Freisberg says: "In terms of the interiors, exposed timber staircases, buttresses and pillars give the house a charming almost boat-like feel. The north to south orientation of the house means that it remains warm and sunny throughout the day."

Located in Brackenbury Village, a small residential enclave in west London, the house is within walking distance of Hammersmith's King Street, with good Tube links and and a 30-minute drive from Heathrow.

The three-bedroom home in Kilmarsh Road is for sale through Dexters (020 8939 6061).


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments