1/47 The Dolls House, Cornwall The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the village of Porthleven thanks to its tiny size and cheery blue door.

2/47 The Dolls House, Cornwall The fitted kitchen has been recently re-tiled and comes with all the necessary amenities.

3/47 The Dolls House, Cornwall The lounge on the first floor is bizarrely-shaped, as are all the rooms in this miniature seaside hideaway.

4/47 The Dolls House, Cornwall Indulge in a spot of reading in the window seat with sea views.

5/47 The Dolls House, Cornwall The galleried double-bedroom has a built-in wardrobe, timber floors and a quaint cottagey feel.

6/47 The Dolls House, Cornwall What really makes this property special is the scenery, as it overlooks the harbour and Lizard Peninsula.

7/47 More unusual homes: The Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion near Aberystwyth has gone on sale for £535,000. Lloyd Herbert & Jones

8/47 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion for sale An ornate balustraded staircase leads down to the nine acres of gardens. Lloyd Herbert & Jones

9/47 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion for sale However, the highlight of the house is a library dating from 1832 decorated in French Empire style and described as "one of the most amazing rooms in Wales". Lloyd Herbert & Jones

10/47 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh The £6m, 16-century castle sits in more than four acres of manicured gardens and woodland. Sotheby's

11/47 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh Despite being used as office accommodation for 40 years, the grade B-listed fortress retains its period features. Sotheby's

12/47 The Old Court House, Caernarfon Four Roman Doric columns give an imposing facade to the vast building. Beresford Adams

13/47 The Old Court House, Caernarfon A scalloped vaulted wall provides a dramatic backdrop to the living room. Beresford Adams

14/47 The Old Court House, Caernarfon The viewing galleries from the courtroom have been retained while the glazed dome floods the huge room with light. Beresford Adams

15/47 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire Bartholomews in Little Packington, Warwickshire, has been converted from a Grade II-listed Norman church and has retained many of the original features.

16/47 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire Quirky features include a Juliet balcony from the first floor bedroom overlooking the reception space.

17/47 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire There are limestone tiles and maple flooring throughout the ground floor, along with exposed brick work and stained glass windows.

18/47 Burton Cottage, Dorset Robert Southey had the inspiration for Goldilocks and the Three Bears and may have started writing it in this adorable thatched cottage on the doorstep of the New Forest.

19/47 Burton Cottage, Dorset The total floor area is just shy of 3,000 square feet. The bespoke-fitted kitchen is a particular highlight and there are breakfast and dining rooms too.

20/47 More unusual homes: The Gasworks, Gloucestershire The Gasworks is a 19th century, Grade II-listed stone cottage with a light and modern extension designed to replace a derelict gas storage cylinder that used to stand on the site. Peter Landers

21/47 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire Designed by the award-winning Chris Dyson Architects and completed in 2015, it is largely cased in rusty corrugated Corten steel to reflect the area's rich industrial heritage. Peter Landers

22/47 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney On offer for just £300,000, electricity on this pair of islands is powered entirely by a 6 kilowatt wind turbine.

23/47 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney The large 6-bed bungalow is found on the Inner Holm but the land for sale totals 12.5 acres, reaching 23 acres at the lowest tide.

24/47 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney The current owner is selling the islands because the young members of the family are no longer in Orkney to make full use of it.

25/47 More unusual homes: Rothes Glen House, Scotland The Baronial style Rothes Glen House is set in 9.3 acres of grounds, with 11 bedrooms, 8 reception rooms and a nursery wing.

26/47 Rothes Glen House, Scotland The extravagant entrance hall has Italian mosaic tiled floors and a staircase with a decorative wrought iron railing that leads to a galleried landing.

27/47 Rothes Glen House, Scotland There are eight reception rooms throughout the house, with the sitting room a particular highlight for its marble fireplace and fine gilded ceiling.

28/47 Rothes Glen House, Scotland Hosting memorable dinner parties will be easy when you can entertain guests in this stunning dining room with a richly decorated plaster ceiling, panelled doors and views across the countryside.

29/47 Gyrn Castle, north Wales Set in 46 acres, Gyrn Castle in north Wales sits high on a hill overlooking the Clywd valley. It's due to be sold by online auction, with a guide price of £2.875 million.

30/47 Gyrn Castle, north Wales As welcome - and unwelcome - guests pay a visit, they're greeted by a fire-breathing dragon carved from a 200-year-old tree.

31/47 Gyrn Castle, north Wales Head up to the viewing platform, on the third floor, to be greeted by panoramic views of the valley and even Snowdon in the distance.

32/47 Gyrn Castle, north Wales The enclosed courtyard boasts an annex that's ideal for hosting guests. There's also a wood-burner, kitchen, en-suite bedroom and terrace.

33/47 Gyrn Castle, north Wales Despite its 18th century appearance, architect John Taylor actually began work on his project in 1977 and didn't finish until 1994.

34/47 Gyrn Castle, north Wales As well as a cinema room, the ground floor boasts two reception rooms, library, drawing room and en-suite bedroom.

35/47 Gyrn Castle, north Wales In addition to this formal dining room, there is a kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, utility room and butler's pantry.

36/47 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk, features a pair of cannon flanking the gravel drive behind the high walls of the dry moat. It is on the market for £750,000 through Strutt & Parker.

37/47 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The drawbridge, which leads into the master bedroom, also provides access to a walkway that leads to the raised garden area. Strutt & Parker

38/47 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The semi-circular kitchen, featuring a series of niches fitted with custom-built units, provides both a breakfast bar and dining area. Strutt & Parker

39/47 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The castellated rooftop offers spectacular views of the Suffolk coastline and the North Sea. Strutt & Parker

40/47 Wilton, Herefordshire £1,495,000 The 12th Century Norman castle boasts Tudor Manor House ruins and a Georgian style five-bedroom manor house.



41/47 Tetney, Lincolnshire £350,000 Located off the Lincolnshire coast, this wartime fort is made from reinforced concrete and brick with riveted steel Armour plating.



42/47 Cirencester, Gloucestershire £1,495,000 Located between the Cotswold's villages of Cotswold villages of Siddington and South Cerney, this four-bedroom home offers great views over the countryside.



43/47 Cirencester, Gloucestershire £1,495,000 The original round tower dates back to the 18th Century and there is a swimming pool and one-bedroom self-contained annex in the grounds.



44/47 Bridgnorth, Shropshire £199,950 Unassuming from the outside, this quaint two-bedroom cottage has an ornate living space formed from a cave with vaulted pillars.



45/47 Bridgnorth, Shropshire £199,950 Head up a spiral staircase to a terraced landscaped roof garden offering views across Oldbury Wells.



46/47 Co Mayo, Ireland €10,000,000 Surrounded by scenic Clew Bay, the ten-bedroom mansion has a theme park in the grounds. Open to the public, the house has attracted 4 million visitors since 1960.



