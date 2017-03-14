Escaping the stress of the city to hunker down in a real life seaside doll's house could be a dream come true for one lucky buyer.
The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the sought-after Cornish village and fishing port of Porthleven, thanks to its tiny size (just 339 sq ft) and cheery cornflower blue door.
This one-bedroom cottage squeezed between two houses is one of the narrowest in Cornwall, measuring 9ft wide at its widest point and just over 2ft at its slimmest.
It used to be an unremarkable alley way but now, it enjoys breathtaking views of the harbour, clock tower, beach and sea - all backdropped by the Lizard Peninsula - and is just as stunning, albeit it snug, inside.
Every room in The Dolls House is unusually-shaped, from the well-equipped, colourfully-tiled fitted kitchen and front-aspect dining area to the cosy first floor sitting room with its comfy window seat perfect for reading.
Surprisingly, the quaint, timber-floored bedroom fits a double bed and built-in wardrobe.
On the market for £250,000, this miniature dwelling has been proving popular as a holiday let thanks to its quirky character and idyllic location. It once served as a local museum named the Box and Heater, but was renamed The Dolls House by its current owners.
Porthleven harbour's many delicious restaurants, bars and cafes are just a short stroll away, including one eatery run by celebrity chef Rick Stein.
Those looking for some fresh air can join the coastal foothpath to Rinsey and the beach at Praa Sands. There is a thriving surfing and kayaking community for watersports lovers, a bowling club at the Gala Park in nearby Helston and a non-league football club, Porthleven FC.
Commuters can reach St Erth station in twenty minutes by car. From there, trains run regularly to St Ives, Penzance and Plymouth while direct journeys to London Paddington take just under five hours.
The Dolls House in Porthleven is for sale through Mather Partnership for offers in excess of £250,000
