Monday

My working day starts early as I head into the City for a property viewing. I am meeting a client who is a corporate chief executive, and he is looking at both residential and commercial opportunities for his expanding company.

I begin by showing him a show-stopping 31st-floor apartment with incredible panoramic views, and I can tell from his reaction that this man just loves London.

Then I take him to meet our commercial team, who have managed to get him a last-minute viewing at one of London’s most prolific office blocks. There is so much potential for future business for CBRE with this client and his company.

Tuesday

I’m at a conference today on the future of our business and my personal development. CBRE really emphasises career advancement and training among its employees.

The conference is held at Twickenham Stadium, so I take the opportunity on the way back to pop into one of our schemes in west London — it’s always good to compare the homes I sell with what’s available elsewhere.

I love the variety of schemes we are currently selling all across the capital.

Wednesday

A breakfast launch is first on the agenda, for one of our new developments in east London.

This has been a lengthy project and I’ve been involved from the beginning, working with land acquisition, development consultancy, sales and marketing. It is fantastic to see the project finally come to fruition.

Admiring the phenomenal views, I instantly think of some of my applicants, investors and search agents who this would suit.

Once I’m back in the office I contact them and book in appointments to show them round. The hard work pays off — later in the afternoon I receive a really good offer.

Thursday

Another day of viewings, starting in bohemian Hackney Wick. It’s a location that’s increasingly sought after by a range of buyers and a potential purchaser is considering a bulk buy of five units from an off-plan residential development.

We discuss the options over a coffee. He intends to rent out the flats, as he can see how desirable the area is for anyone working in Canary Wharf.

Just as I finish the viewing, my manager calls and asks me to undertake a valuation at a property nearby. He sends over some comparable information and we talk through some likely values.

Friday

What a brilliant start to a Friday! I receive an email from the vendor of yesterday’s valuation enclosing signed terms and conditions and asking for the property to be put on the market immediately.

It is a great property so I’m really excited to be involved, especially as I have a number of potential purchasers who I know will be interested in looking at it.

It has a huge outside balcony with stunning views across to the City and beyond, as well as really quirky interiors.

I start making calls straight away and by the end of the day I’ve got six viewings already lined up for next week.