  1. Property news
  2. Buying

London house prices:huge demand for homes near the capital's top-rated primary schools pushes average prices up by £80k

As demand for homes near London's top-rated primary schools pushes prices up by £80k, we reveal the capital's most affordable catchments near "outstanding" schools.

Click to follow
H&P

Revealed: London's most affordable catchment areas near top schools

Revealed: London's most affordable catchment areas near top schools

  • 1/6

    A quarter of London parents choose a home on the basis of school ratings

    Getty Images

  • 2/6 Thamesmead

    School: Castilion Primary School
    Postcode: SE28 8QA
    Average asking price: £247,384

    Pictured: a three-bedroom terrace house in Grange Crescent. For sale for £354,000, through Tepilo (01702 744264).

  • 3/6 Thamesmead

    School: Hawksmoor School
    Postcode: SE28 8AS
    Average asking price: £248,786

    Pictured: a three-bedroom house in Martin Street. For sale for £350,000.
    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 4/6 Barking

    School: Thames View Infants
    Postcode: IG11 0LG
    Average asking price: £273,459

    Pictured: three-bedroom house in Grebe Close. For sale for £350,000.
    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 5/6 Romford

    School: Broadford Primary School
    Postcode: RM3 8JS
    Average asking price: £294,558

    Pictured: a three-bedroom house in Harold Wood. For sale for £375,000, through Bairstow Eves (01708 923027).

  • 6/6 Feltham

    School: Feltham Hill Infant and Nursery School
    Postcode: TW13 4LZ
    Average asking price: £314,774

    Pictured: a two-bedroom house in Roebuck Close. For sale for £340,000.
    View more details, images and floorplan...

London parents desperate to be in the right catchment areas for top-rated primary schools have driven local property prices up by more than £80,000 above other districts with less successful state schools, says a report published today.

With a quarter of parents selecting a home specifically for the quality of the local school, there is now a 13 per cent price premium on living close to a primary rated “outstanding” by the Ofsted education watchdog.

According to today’s research from Rightmove and FindASchool, the average price in the catchment area of an “outstanding” primary is a record £678,595.

The average price of a home in the catchment area of a primary rated “good” by Ofsted is £659,397, while homes close to schools which “require improvement” average £598,054.

WHAT PRICE FOR A TOP PERFORMER?
The most expensive “outstanding” school to live close to is Bousfield Primary School, in Kensington, where homes have an average asking price of more than £2.25 million.

Homes within the catchment of Soho Parish CofE Primary School have an average asking price of almost £2.2 million, while those near St Barnabas and St Philip’s CofE Primary School, again in Kensington, cost just over £2 million.

Most expensive areas near outstanding schools:

School Borough Ofsted rating Average asking price
Bousfield Primary School Kensington & Chelsea 1 £2,254,706
Soho Parish CofE Primary School Westminster 1 £2,158,301
St Barnabas and St Philip's CofE Primary School Kensington & Chelsea 1 £2,006,270
Ark King Solomon Academy Westminster 1 £1,656,807
Hadley Wood Primary School Enfield 1 £1,621,068


REVEALED: LONDON'S MOST AFFORDABLE CATCHMENT AREAS NEAR TOP-RATED SCHOOLS
(See gallery, above, for top five)

There are considerably more affordable alternatives for parents to consider that are also in the catchment of top-performing schools. The most affordable location in London is in the hinterland of Castilion Primary School, Thamesmead, where the average asking price of homes is £247,284.

Homes close to nearby Hawksmoor School, which also has an “outstanding” Ofsted report, have an average asking price of £248,786.

  • Read more

Good schools and rural living attract families to this Thameside town

Just across the Thames, in Barking, Thames View Infants is another affordable “outstanding” option, with average local prices of £273,459.

Buyers willing to live right on the fringes of London could consider Broadford Primary School, close to the new Crossrail station at Harold Wood in north-east London, where the average asking price is £294,558.Heading west, homes in the catchment of Feltham Hill Infant and Nursery School, in Middlesex, have an asking price of £314,774.

“An Ofsted ‘outstanding’ school will often have a remarkably small catchment area as parents clamour to buy what they perceive to be a stake in their child’s future,” says Jeremy Leaf, principal of Jeremy Leaf & Co estate agents. “The effect of families buying around desirable schools produces ever-narrowing catchment areas.”

MOVING IN BEFORE THE BIRTH
Many parents, adds Leaf, take an early approach to moving to an area with a good local school — sometimes even before their children are born.

Other mums and dads simply try to cheat the system by renting a property in the catchment area, while keeping the family home elsewhere. But schools are becoming increasingly wise to this trick.

The high cost of homes close to top primaries means some families will compromise on the property to be near their school of choice. “Park Hill Junior School in Croydon is so popular that we are now selling two- to three-bedroom maisonettes to families willing to sacrifice a garden to buy within the catchment,” says Ian Vernon, senior associate at Bairstow Eves. Though the premium to live by an “outstanding” primary school is steep, it pales into insignificance compared with rising private school fees in London. Currently at £15,828 a year, a private primary education for two children could end up costing their parents almost £200,000.

Read more

TOP SCHOOLS IN COMMUTER HOTSPOTS
Mark Rimell, a partner in Strutt & Parker’s national country house department, says top schools also create commuter belt price hotspots. Across the South-East, homes close to “outstanding” schools are £71,979 more expensive than those near schools that “require improvement”, partly due to an outflow of Londoners looking for excellent educational standards.

“I moved from Clapham to Hertfordshire for this very reason,” says Rimell. “I wanted better schools with larger grounds that would give my kids a better education and a higher quality of life.”


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments