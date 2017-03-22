  1. Property news
London house prices:Olympic boroughs Waltham Forest and Newham top list of areas with fastest growth

Latest figures reveal London's Olympic host boroughs are back on top, with some of the highest property price rises in the capital over the past year...

H&P

Average house prices March 2017: the fastest-rising boroughs

  • 1/32 Waltham Forest

    Average price January 2017: £453,292

    Average price January 2016: £391,911

    Annual change: 15.7%


    Figures from UK house price index 2017

    Daniel Lynch

  • 2/32 Newham

    Average price January 2017: £371,734

    Average price January 2016: £325,990

    Annual change: 14.0%

  • 3/32 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price January 2017: £288,960

    Average price January 2016: £258,758

    Annual change: 11.7%

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 4/32 Redbridge

    Average price January 2017: £413,466

    Average price January 2016: £371,307

    Annual change: 11.4%

  • 5/32 Havering

    Average price January 2017: £353,579

    Average price January 2016: £317,749

    Annual change: 11.3%

  • 6/32 Haringey

    Average price January 2017: £572,806

    Average price January 2016: £519,383

    Annual change: 10.3%

  • 7/32 Lewisham

    Average price January 2017: £421,434

    Average price January 2016: £384,975

    Annual change: 9.5%

  • 8/32 Croydon

    Average price January 2017: £364,261

    Average price January 2016: £332,811

    Annual change: 9.4%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 9/32 Enfield

    Average price January 2017: £397,004

    Average price January 2016: £364,189

    Annual change: 9.0%

  • 10/32 Bexley

    Average price January 2017: £331,180

    Average price January 2016: £307,550

    Annual change: 7.7%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 11/32 Hounslow

    Average price January 2017: £403,631

    Average price January 2016: £375,818

    Annual change: 7.4%

  • 12/32 Greenwich

    Average price January 2017: £391,502

    Average price January 2016: £365,319

    Annual change: 7.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 13/32 Lambeth

    Average price January 2017: £524,605

    Average price January 2016: £491,178

    Annual change: 6.8%

  • 14/32 Islington

    Average price January 2017: £680,551

    Average price January 2016: £638,496

    Annual change: 6.6%

  • 15/32 Bromley

    Average price January 2017: £439,987

    Average price January 2016: £413,460

    Annual change: 6.4%

    Graham Hussey

  • 16/32 Camden

    Average price January 2017: £858,827

    Average price January 2016: £808,531

    Annual change: 6.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 17/32 Hillingdon

    Average price January 2017: £407,577

    Average price January 2016: £384,181

    Annual change: 6.1%

  • 18/32 Sutton

    Average price January 2017: £365,021

    Average price January 2016: £343,907

    Annual change: 6.1%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 19/32 Barnet

    Average price January 2017: £536,771

    Average price January 2016: £512,166

    Annual change: 4.8%

  • 20/32 Harrow

    Average price January 2017: £456,501

    Average price January 2016: £437,028

    Annual change: 4.5%

  • 21/32 Hackney

    Average price March 2017: £569,801

    Average price March 2016: £546,502

    Annual change: 4.3%

  • 22/32 Ealing

    Average price January 2017: £490,017

    Average price January 2016: £470,507

    Annual change: 4.1%

  • 23/32 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price January 2017: £483,976

    Average price January 2016: £465,254

    Annual change: 4.0%

  • 24/32 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price January 2017: £664,035

    Average price January 2016: £643,448

    Annual change: 3.2%

    Graham Hussey

  • 25/32 Brent

    Average price January 2017: £484,298

    Average price January 2016: £469,516

    Annual change: 3.1%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 26/32 Southwark

    Average price January 2017: £509,218

    Average price January 2016: £495,497

    Annual change: 2.8%

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 27/32 Tower Hamlets

    Average price January 2017: £470,880

    Average price January 2016: £458,754

    Annual change: 2.6%

  • 28/32 City of Westminster

    Average price January 2017: £1,015,855

    Average price January 2016: £1,024,447

    Annual change: -0.8%

  • 29/32 Wandsworth

    Average price January 2017: £603,902

    Average price January 2016: £596,494

    Annual change: 1.2%

  • 30/32 Merton

    Average price January 2017: £490,436

    Average price January 2016: £487,335

    Annual change: 0.6%

  • 31/32 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price January 2017: £1,342,561

    Average price Jauary 2016: £1,335,351

    Annual change: 0.5%

    Shutterstock

  • 32/32 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price January 2017: £774,287

    Average price January 2016: £770,697

    Annual change: 0.5%

Waltham Forest has raced ahead of all other London boroughs for house price rises, with growth of 15.7 per cent over the past 12 months.

Home to Walthamstow and Leytonstone, two popular areas with first-time buyers and young families, the east London borough now has average house prices of £453,000 - more than £60,000 higher than this time last year, according to the latest Land Registry house price index.

Neighbouring Newham, which takes in Stratford, Canning Town and the Royal Docks, experienced similar growth, with house prices increasing by an average of 14 per cent to £372,000.

This is in no small part due to the "Olympic legacy" where the boroughs have benefited from regeneration schemes and improved transport links.

"It's still possible to buy houses in both these boroughs for less than £500,000 which makes it very attractive to families - as do the local amenities, fantastic sports facilities on your doorstep and plenty of green spaces," says Alex Gosling, CEO of HouseSimple.com.

London house prices hit new record high

However, the price rises are also a consequence of the "ripple effect of affordability", according to eMoov's CEO Russell Quirk, who says that buyers priced out of more desirable and central Hackney are moving to nearby Waltham Forest and Newham. 

He says: "It is an all too familiar story in the capital that when one area reaches peak levels of unaffordability, those priced out of the market look for the next best option.

"These boroughs have benefited from vast regeneration schemes and the addition of a considerable level of new housing. So not only are buyers finding a bargain, close to the ‘trendy’ area they wanted to be, they are also finding that where they can afford is actually on the way up itself."
 

London house prices at a glance
House prices across London increased at half the rate of Waltham Forest and Newham, rising by an average of 7.3 per cent, with homes in the capital selling for an average of £491,000.

The largest rises are still seen in the outer boroughs, where homes are significantly cheaper than the London average, including east London's Barking and Dagenham (£289,000), Havering (£354,000) and Redbridge (£413,000), which all saw growth of over 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the prime central London market is still experiencing very modest growth and price falls - largely due to the impact of last year's stamp-duty changes and economic and political uncertainty, including the Brexit vote.

Prices in Kensington and Chelsea, London's most expensive borough where properties sell for an average of £1.35 million, saw growth of 0.5 per cent.

However, price falls of under one per cent were seen in the City of Westminster and the City of London taking prices to £1.02 million and £733,000 respectively.


