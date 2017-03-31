Stressed, anxious city dwellers looking for improved mental health, cleaner air and all-round higher quality of life should hit the Orkney Islands, which came out top in the new 'quality of life' survey.

The islands off the north-east coast of Scotland won their position as the best rural place to live in the UK thanks to low crime rates, excellent well-funded schools and the lowest anxiety levels.

Second place went to Wychavon, in Worcestershire, which scored well on health, low pollution levels and well-paid employment, with the Derbyshire Dales, Hambleton in North Yorkshire and Purbeck in Dorset completing the top five.

“With one of the lowest population densities and traffic levels in Scotland, some of the most stunning scenery in the British Isles and the lowest levels of anxiety and highest life satisfaction ratings, the Orkneys offer a quality of life unmatched elsewhere in rural Britain,” said Martin Ellis, economist at Halifax, which carried out the 2017 Rural Areas Quality of Life Survey.

“While the employment rate is significantly higher than the national average, there is more and more emphasis being placed on achieving a good work-life balance.”

Scottish island groups fared well overall, with the Shetlands and Western Isles also ranking in the top 50.

Purbeck , Dorset : number five on the list of best rural places to live ( Shutterstock )

North-South divide

While areas in the south of Britain appeared most frequently in the top 50, rural areas in the north of England scored better on education, lower house prices in relation to earnings, lower traffic flows and population densities, according to Ellis.

In contrast, typically richer southern areas tended to do better for weekly earnings, the weather, health, and life expectancy.

The benefits of living in the south come at a price - the highest house price to earnings ratios are in Tandridge, Surrey (11.3), Purbeck (10.8) and East Dorset (10.7).

Commuter hotspots

The study’s findings also suggested that Londoners needn’t cut all ties with the capital to achieve better quality of life with 11 of the top 50 best rural places to live awards going to rural areas in the South East.

Commuter favourite Chiltern, Buckinghamshire – number seven in the charts – scored highest for educational attainment, with 55 per cent of adults educated to a high level, compared with a national average of 36.5 per cent. It also boasts some of the country’s largest homes.