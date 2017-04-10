  1. Property news
Historic Northumberland castle to rent:three-bedroom Bamburgh Castle flat with panoramic sea views to rent for £1,200 a month

The castle is a popular filming location most recently used for the Transformers movie.

H&P

Inside Bamburgh Castle - and other unusual homes for sale in Britain

  • 1/38 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Bamburgh Castle spans nine acres of rocky land and is one of the largest inhabited castles in the country. The ground floor is open to the public and there are ten other residential apartments but this three-bedroom flat has been built into the castle's oldest part, the keep. Scroll right...

  • 2/38 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    From the castle's defences there are breathtaking panoramic views out to sea and across the picturesque coastal village of Bamburgh with its shops, tea rooms and beaches. Scroll right...

  • 3/38 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Entrance to the £1,200 a month rental apartment is through a carved oak door leading into the stone-floored public hall, before climbing a mahogany staircase up to the private rooms. Scroll right...

  • 4/38 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Highlights of the panelled master bedroom include spiral stairs leading to an en suite bathroom and gorgeous sea views from two sides. Scroll right...

  • 5/38 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Characterful features abound in this unfurnished Grade I listed home, from exposed stone walls and arched leaded windows to cast fireplaces with tiled hearths. The grand living room overlooks the chapel ruins and Farne Islands. Scroll right...

  • 6/38 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    The keep's exterior has been preserved and the interior remodelled and split across three levels. This arched third floor passageway gives access to further attic rooms and a shower room. Scroll right...

  • 7/38 More unusual homes for sale: Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Buying a Grade II-listed church for £150k is a rare opportunity, but renovation costs won't be cheap. Planning permission for a two-storey, five-bedroom home has been granted, but the gravestones in the churchyard must stay.

    See more images, details and floorplan...

  • 8/38 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Gorgeous stained glass windows flood the interior with light, and high ceilings make the expansive space seem even bigger. Scroll right...

  • 9/38 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Renovation has already begun on many of the rooms, with the kitchen, three bathrooms, several reception rooms and the bedrooms all partially completed. Scroll right...

  • 10/38 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Detached homes in the area sell for an average of £330,000, more than double the church's £150,000 asking price, making this a tempting prospect for those looking for a renovation challenge. Scroll right..

  • 11/38 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    The church closed in 1992 and went into private ownership. The separate vicarage, the site of a double murder in 1868, is now also a private house (but that's not currently for sale).

  • 12/38 More unusual homes for sale: Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    A five-bedroom manor house surrounded by the ruins of Wilton Castle near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is on the market for £1.5 million. Scroll right...

  • 13/38 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    Since 1961, the castle has been privately owned and over the last 10 years the manor house has been lavishly restored. Scroll right...

  • 14/38 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the village of Porthleven thanks to its tiny size and cheery blue door. Scroll right...

  • 15/38 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    Indulge in a spot of reading in the window seat with sea views. Scroll right...

  • 16/38 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    What really makes this property special is the scenery, as it overlooks the harbour and Lizard Peninsula.

  • 17/38 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion for sale

    The Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion near Aberystwyth has gone on sale for £535,000. Scroll right...

    Lloyd Herbert & Jones

  • 18/38 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion

    The highlight of the house is a library dating from 1832 decorated in French Empire style and described as "one of the most amazing rooms in Wales".

    Lloyd Herbert & Jones

  • 19/38 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh

    The £6m, 16-century castle sits in more than four acres of manicured gardens and woodland. Scroll right...

    Sotheby's

  • 20/38 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh

    Despite being used as office accommodation for 40 years, the grade B-listed fortress retains its period features. Scroll right...

    Sotheby's

  • 21/38 The Old Court House, Caernarfon

    Four Roman Doric columns give an imposing facade to the vast building. Scroll right...

    Beresford Adams

  • 22/38 The Old Court House, Caernarfon

    A scalloped vaulted wall provides a dramatic backdrop to the living room.

    Beresford Adams

  • 23/38 The Old Court House, Caernarfon

    The viewing galleries from the courtroom have been retained while the glazed dome floods the huge room with light.

    Beresford Adams

  • 24/38 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire

    Bartholomews in Little Packington, Warwickshire, has been converted from a Grade II-listed Norman church and has retained many of the original features. Scroll right...

  • 25/38 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire

    Quirky features include a Juliet balcony from the first floor bedroom overlooking the reception space. There are limestone tiles and maple flooring throughout the ground floor, along with exposed brick work and stained glass windows.

  • 26/38 Burton Cottage, Dorset

    Robert Southey had the inspiration for Goldilocks and the Three Bears and may have started writing it in this adorable thatched cottage on the doorstep of the New Forest. Scroll right...

  • 27/38 Burton Cottage, Dorset

    The total floor area is just shy of 3,000 square feet. The bespoke-fitted kitchen is a particular highlight and there are breakfast and dining rooms too.

  • 28/38 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire

    The Gasworks is a 19th century, Grade II-listed stone cottage with a light and modern extension designed to replace a derelict gas storage cylinder that used to stand on the site. Scroll right...

    Peter Landers

  • 29/38 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire

    Designed by the award-winning Chris Dyson Architects and completed in 2015, it is largely cased in rusty corrugated Corten steel to reflect the area's rich industrial heritage. Scroll right...

    Peter Landers

  • 30/38 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney

    On offer for just £300,000, electricity on this pair of islands is powered entirely by a 6 kilowatt wind turbine. Scroll right...

  • 31/38 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney

    The large 6-bed bungalow is found on the Inner Holm but the land for sale totals 12.5 acres, reaching 23 acres at the lowest tide. Scroll right...

  • 32/38 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    The Baronial style Rothes Glen House is set in 9.3 acres of grounds, with 11 bedrooms, 8 reception rooms and a nursery wing. Scroll right...

  • 33/38 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    There are eight reception rooms throughout the house, with the sitting room a particular highlight for its marble fireplace and fine gilded ceiling.

  • 34/38 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    Set in 46 acres, Gyrn Castle in north Wales sits high on a hill overlooking the Clywd valley. It's due to be sold by online auction, with a guide price of £2.875 million. Scroll right...

  • 35/38 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    As welcome - and unwelcome - guests pay a visit, they're greeted by a fire-breathing dragon carved from a 200-year-old tree. Scroll right...

  • 36/38 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    Head up to the viewing platform, on the third floor, to be greeted by panoramic views of the valley and even Snowdon in the distance. Scroll right...

  • 37/38 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    Despite its 18th century appearance, architect John Taylor actually began work on his project in 1977 and didn't finish until 1994. Scroll right...

  • 38/38 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk

    The Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk, features a pair of cannon flanking the gravel drive behind the high walls of the dry moat. It is on the market for £750,000 through Strutt & Parker.

Ditching manic London to go and live in a castle could soon be more than just a daydream for one lucky renter.

A three-bedroom apartment in Northumberland's historic Bamburgh Castle is on the market for £1,200 a month, significantly less than the average £1,680 a month paid for a three-bedroom rental property in London.

Characterful features abound in this unfurnished Grade I listed home, from exposed stone walls and arched leaded windows to cast fireplaces with tiled hearths in the living room and bedrooms.

There are breathtaking panoramic views out to sea and across the picturesque coastal village of Bamburgh with its shops, tea rooms and beaches. 

  • Read more

Game of Thrones-style castle home comes with fire-breathing 'dragon'

Bamburgh Castle spans nine acres of rocky land and is one of the largest inhabited castles in the country. The ground floor is open to the public and there are 10 other residential apartments, but this one has been built into the castle's oldest part, the keep. 

The exterior has been preserved and the interior remodelled and split across three levels. Entrance is through a carved oak door leading into the stone-floored public hall, before climbing a mahogany staircase up to the private rooms.

Highlights of the panelled master bedroom include spiral stairs leading to an en suite bathroom and sea views from two sides, while the grand living room overlooks the chapel ruins and Farne Islands.

The irregular shaped kitchen and breakfast room has buttermilk floor and wall units, a marble effect work surface, tiled splashbacks and views across the ramparts and farmland. The white suite family bathroom boasts a roll top bath and an arched third floor passageway gives access to attic rooms and a shower room.

bm022.jpg
Clifftop kingdom: Sprawling Bamburgh Castle is set on nine acres of rocky land

The apartment has broadband, TV and a phoneline, with limited parking available within the castle and further space outside the castle walls.

London King's Cross can be reached in just under four and a half hours from Chathill station, five miles away, though there are just two arrivals and departures each day with a change required at either Alnmouth or Newcastle. Commuters would be better off heading to Berwick-upon-Tweed, 20 miles north, for direct rail links to Newcastle, Edinburgh and London. There is easy access to the A1 for drivers.

The castle dates back to Anglo-Saxon times. Since 1894 it has been owned by the Armstrong family, who opened it up to visitors in the mid 1900s.They live locally and are still highly involved with its running. The family has a soft spot for this apartment having spent time in it as children when Lord and Lady Armstrong lived there. 

Read more

Some people have lived in their castle apartments for 15 years, while others use theirs as holiday homes. This apartment has been empty for a year but there have been 23 viewings in that time, including five in the last month. Serious interest has mainly come from people with experience of living in similarly quirky listed buildings.

First and foremost, the castle is a huge tourist attraction. It is often used as a filming location, most recently for the Transformers film and Countryfile's Christmas show. Outdoor concerts and events are sometimes run by the staff and residents will be free to enter these without a ticket.

Castle maintenance staff reserve the right to access the roof through the apartment. Otherwise you have the place to yourself, bar the the occasional ghost if a message from Francis Watson Armstrong on the castle's website is anything to go by.

"Our vast and imposing walls have witnessed dark tales of rebellion and bloodshed, spellbinding myths, millionaire benefactors and ghosts who love Bamburgh Castle so much, they never want to leave," she writes.

"Some visitors claim they have been touched by unseen hands, others have heard strange noises: a baby crying, piano music or the sound of footsteps running and dark eerie shadows seen within the castle's corridors."

Bamburgh Castle is for rent through Savills. Call 01685 666 034 for more details.


