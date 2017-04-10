Ditching manic London to go and live in a castle could soon be more than just a daydream for one lucky renter.

A three-bedroom apartment in Northumberland's historic Bamburgh Castle is on the market for £1,200 a month, significantly less than the average £1,680 a month paid for a three-bedroom rental property in London.

Characterful features abound in this unfurnished Grade I listed home, from exposed stone walls and arched leaded windows to cast fireplaces with tiled hearths in the living room and bedrooms.

There are breathtaking panoramic views out to sea and across the picturesque coastal village of Bamburgh with its shops, tea rooms and beaches.

Bamburgh Castle spans nine acres of rocky land and is one of the largest inhabited castles in the country. The ground floor is open to the public and there are 10 other residential apartments, but this one has been built into the castle's oldest part, the keep.

The exterior has been preserved and the interior remodelled and split across three levels. Entrance is through a carved oak door leading into the stone-floored public hall, before climbing a mahogany staircase up to the private rooms.

Highlights of the panelled master bedroom include spiral stairs leading to an en suite bathroom and sea views from two sides, while the grand living room overlooks the chapel ruins and Farne Islands.

The irregular shaped kitchen and breakfast room has buttermilk floor and wall units, a marble effect work surface, tiled splashbacks and views across the ramparts and farmland. The white suite family bathroom boasts a roll top bath and an arched third floor passageway gives access to attic rooms and a shower room.

Clifftop kingdom: Sprawling Bamburgh Castle is set on nine acres of rocky land

The apartment has broadband, TV and a phoneline, with limited parking available within the castle and further space outside the castle walls.

London King's Cross can be reached in just under four and a half hours from Chathill station, five miles away, though there are just two arrivals and departures each day with a change required at either Alnmouth or Newcastle. Commuters would be better off heading to Berwick-upon-Tweed, 20 miles north, for direct rail links to Newcastle, Edinburgh and London. There is easy access to the A1 for drivers.

The castle dates back to Anglo-Saxon times. Since 1894 it has been owned by the Armstrong family, who opened it up to visitors in the mid 1900s.They live locally and are still highly involved with its running. The family has a soft spot for this apartment having spent time in it as children when Lord and Lady Armstrong lived there.

Some people have lived in their castle apartments for 15 years, while others use theirs as holiday homes. This apartment has been empty for a year but there have been 23 viewings in that time, including five in the last month. Serious interest has mainly come from people with experience of living in similarly quirky listed buildings.

First and foremost, the castle is a huge tourist attraction. It is often used as a filming location, most recently for the Transformers film and Countryfile's Christmas show. Outdoor concerts and events are sometimes run by the staff and residents will be free to enter these without a ticket.

Castle maintenance staff reserve the right to access the roof through the apartment. Otherwise you have the place to yourself, bar the the occasional ghost if a message from Francis Watson Armstrong on the castle's website is anything to go by.

"Our vast and imposing walls have witnessed dark tales of rebellion and bloodshed, spellbinding myths, millionaire benefactors and ghosts who love Bamburgh Castle so much, they never want to leave," she writes.

"Some visitors claim they have been touched by unseen hands, others have heard strange noises: a baby crying, piano music or the sound of footsteps running and dark eerie shadows seen within the castle's corridors."

Bamburgh Castle is for rent through Savills. Call 01685 666 034 for more details.