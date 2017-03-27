If you've ever dreamed of being Lord or Lady of your own castle; look no further.

A veritable sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of modern life, Wilton Castle comes with its own moat, Great Tower and a dungeon that's sure to deter any unwelcome visitors.

Although castles are famously draughty and generally uncomfortable, hidden behind the walls of this grade I-listed fortress near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire lies a five-bedroom manor house and manicured gardens.

Should you wish to feel even more a master of all you survey, the title of Lord of Wilton Castle is available to purchase separately.

Historical gem: Wilton Castle housed a garrison for 300 years, but was reduced to ruins during the English Civil War in the mid 17th century

Now relisted after a sale fell through towards the end of last year, Wilton Castle was bought by its current owners 15 years ago.

"It was a bit of a wreck when we bought it, but after ten years of restorations it's a lovely family home," says Mr Parslow.

On the ground floor of the manor house you'll find a drawing room, study, cosy sitting room and grand 23ft dining room with fireplace.

A staircase from the ground-floor former chapel leads to the still undeveloped Great Tower, which the owners believe holds huge conversion potential in the form of an extra two or three bedrooms.

"We haven't enough money or time to do the Great Tower up so we'd like to pass it on to someone else," says Mr Parslow.

"We've loved living here. It's a delight to wake up to, surrounded by history."

Fit for a family: after 10 years of works, the home within the castle walls has five bedrooms, a kitchen complex and cosy sitting room

Set for a medieval banquet, the kitchen complex includes a utility room, walk-in pantry and even a scullery-bakery with bread oven and stairs down to the dungeon.

The first floor has a master en-suite bedroom and two bathrooms serve the other two bedrooms on this floor and the two bedrooms on the second floor.

For would-be buyers still wishing to engage with the attractions of the capital, the castle is 11 miles from Hereford station which has trains to Paddington, with a change in Newport, in under three hours.

Wilton Castle is for sale for £1,495,000, through Jackson-Stops & Staff.