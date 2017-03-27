  1. Luxury
Wilton Castle relisted for sale: fortress home with moat, a watchtower and even a dungeon are all yours for £1.5m - but the Lordship costs extra

Included with the sale of this Grade I-listed fortress near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is a five-bedroom manor house, Great Tower and dungeon - and the Lord and Ladyship titles are up for grabs, too.

See inside Wilton Castle - and other unusual homes...

  • 1/40 Wilton Castle is for sale

    A five-bedroom manor house surrounded by the ruins of Wilton Castle near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is on the market for £1.5 million. Scroll right...

  • 2/40 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    The grounds lead to the Wye, on the English-Welsh border. The castle was built to deter the Welsh from stealing land and animals from the English. Scroll right...

  • 3/40 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    The beautiful manicured lawns and gardens behind the castle walls induce a sense of peace and tranquility. Scroll right...

  • 4/40 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    Since 1961, the castle has been privately owned and over the last 10 years the manor house has been lavishly restored. Scroll right...

  • 5/40 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    On the ground floor of the house you'll find a drawing room, study, cosy sitting room and grand 23ft dining room with fireplace. Scroll right...

  • 6/40 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    The 23ft dining room features an ornate fireplace and its arched window provides views across the castle ruins and the river.

  • 7/40 More unusual homes for sale: The Dolls House, Cornwall

    The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the village of Porthleven thanks to its tiny size and cheery blue door. Scroll right...

  • 8/40 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    The fitted kitchen has been recently re-tiled and comes with all the necessary amenities. Scroll right...

  • 9/40 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    The lounge on the first floor is bizarrely-shaped, as are all the rooms in this miniature seaside hideaway. Scroll right...

  • 10/40 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    Indulge in a spot of reading in the window seat with sea views. Scroll right...

  • 11/40 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    What really makes this property special is the scenery, as it overlooks the harbour and Lizard Peninsula.

  • 12/40 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion for sale

    The Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion near Aberystwyth has gone on sale for £535,000. Scroll right...

    Lloyd Herbert & Jones

  • 13/40 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion

    The highlight of the house is a library dating from 1832 decorated in French Empire style and described as "one of the most amazing rooms in Wales".

    Lloyd Herbert & Jones

  • 14/40 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh

    The £6m, 16-century castle sits in more than four acres of manicured gardens and woodland. Scroll right...

    Sotheby's

  • 15/40 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh

    Despite being used as office accommodation for 40 years, the grade B-listed fortress retains its period features. Scroll right...

    Sotheby's

  • 16/40 The Old Court House, Caernarfon

    Four Roman Doric columns give an imposing facade to the vast building. Scroll right...

    Beresford Adams

  • 17/40 The Old Court House, Caernarfon

    A scalloped vaulted wall provides a dramatic backdrop to the living room. Scroll right...

    Beresford Adams

  • 18/40 The Old Court House, Caernarfon

    The viewing galleries from the courtroom have been retained while the glazed dome floods the huge room with light.

    Beresford Adams

  • 19/40 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire

    Bartholomews in Little Packington, Warwickshire, has been converted from a Grade II-listed Norman church and has retained many of the original features. Scroll right...

  • 20/40 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire

    Quirky features include a Juliet balcony from the first floor bedroom overlooking the reception space. Scroll right...

  • 21/40 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire

    There are limestone tiles and maple flooring throughout the ground floor, along with exposed brick work and stained glass windows.

  • 22/40 Burton Cottage, Dorset

    Robert Southey had the inspiration for Goldilocks and the Three Bears and may have started writing it in this adorable thatched cottage on the doorstep of the New Forest. Scroll right...

  • 23/40 Burton Cottage, Dorset

    The total floor area is just shy of 3,000 square feet. The bespoke-fitted kitchen is a particular highlight and there are breakfast and dining rooms too.

  • 24/40 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire

    The Gasworks is a 19th century, Grade II-listed stone cottage with a light and modern extension designed to replace a derelict gas storage cylinder that used to stand on the site. Scroll right...

    Peter Landers

  • 25/40 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire

    Designed by the award-winning Chris Dyson Architects and completed in 2015, it is largely cased in rusty corrugated Corten steel to reflect the area's rich industrial heritage. Scroll right...

    Peter Landers

  • 26/40 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney

    On offer for just £300,000, electricity on this pair of islands is powered entirely by a 6 kilowatt wind turbine. Scroll right...

  • 27/40 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney

    The large 6-bed bungalow is found on the Inner Holm but the land for sale totals 12.5 acres, reaching 23 acres at the lowest tide. Scroll right...

  • 28/40 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney

    The current owner is selling the islands because the young members of the family are no longer in Orkney to make full use of it.

  • 29/40 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    The Baronial style Rothes Glen House is set in 9.3 acres of grounds, with 11 bedrooms, 8 reception rooms and a nursery wing. Scroll right...

  • 30/40 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    The extravagant entrance hall has Italian mosaic tiled floors and a staircase with a decorative wrought iron railing that leads to a galleried landing. Scroll right...

  • 31/40 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    There are eight reception rooms throughout the house, with the sitting room a particular highlight for its marble fireplace and fine gilded ceiling. Scroll right...

  • 32/40 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    Hosting memorable dinner parties will be easy when you can entertain guests in this stunning dining room with a richly decorated plaster ceiling, panelled doors and views across the countryside.

  • 33/40 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    Set in 46 acres, Gyrn Castle in north Wales sits high on a hill overlooking the Clywd valley. It's due to be sold by online auction, with a guide price of £2.875 million. Scroll right...

  • 34/40 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    As welcome - and unwelcome - guests pay a visit, they're greeted by a fire-breathing dragon carved from a 200-year-old tree. Scroll right...

  • 35/40 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    Head up to the viewing platform, on the third floor, to be greeted by panoramic views of the valley and even Snowdon in the distance. Scroll right...

  • 36/40 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    The enclosed courtyard boasts an annex that's ideal for hosting guests. There's also a wood-burner, kitchen, en-suite bedroom and terrace. Scroll right...

  • 37/40 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    Despite its 18th century appearance, architect John Taylor actually began work on his project in 1977 and didn't finish until 1994. Scroll right...

  • 38/40 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    As well as a cinema room, the ground floor boasts two reception rooms, library, drawing room and en-suite bedroom. Scroll right...

  • 39/40 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    In addition to this formal dining room, there is a kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, utility room and butler's pantry.

  • 40/40 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk

    The Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk, features a pair of cannon flanking the gravel drive behind the high walls of the dry moat. It is on the market for £750,000 through Strutt & Parker.

If you've ever dreamed of being Lord or Lady of your own castle; look no further. 

A veritable sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of modern life, Wilton Castle comes with its own moat, Great Tower and a dungeon that's sure to deter any unwelcome visitors.

Although castles are famously draughty and generally uncomfortable, hidden behind the walls of this grade I-listed fortress near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire lies a five-bedroom manor house and manicured gardens. 

Should you wish to feel even more a master of all you survey, the title of Lord of Wilton Castle is available to purchase separately.

wiltoncastleexterior3hp.jpg
Historical gem: Wilton Castle housed a garrison for 300 years, but was reduced to ruins during the English Civil War in the mid 17th century

Now relisted after a sale fell through towards the end of last year, Wilton Castle was bought by its current owners 15 years ago.

"It was a bit of a wreck when we bought it, but after ten years of restorations it's a lovely family home," says Mr Parslow. 

On the ground floor of the manor house you'll find a drawing room, study, cosy sitting room and grand 23ft dining room with fireplace.

Real-life 9ft-wide dolls house by the sea is for sale for £250k

A staircase from the ground-floor former chapel leads to the still undeveloped Great Tower, which the owners believe holds huge conversion potential in the form of an extra two or three bedrooms. 

"We haven't enough money or time to do the Great Tower up so we'd like to pass it on to someone else," says Mr Parslow. 

"We've loved living here. It's a delight to wake up to, surrounded by history."

wiltoncastlekitchenhp.jpg
Fit for a family: after 10 years of works, the home within the castle walls has five bedrooms, a kitchen complex and cosy sitting room

Set for a medieval banquet, the kitchen complex includes a utility room, walk-in pantry and even a scullery-bakery with bread oven and stairs down to the dungeon.

The first floor has a master en-suite bedroom and two bathrooms serve the other two bedrooms on this floor and the two bedrooms on the second floor.

For would-be buyers still wishing to engage with the attractions of the capital, the castle is 11 miles from Hereford station which has trains to Paddington, with a change in Newport, in under three hours.

Wilton Castle is for sale for £1,495,000, through Jackson-Stops & Staff. 


