Property prices in London are such that even with £23 million to spare you can still end up with a flat, but how about your own private Caribbean island for the same amount?

Buck Island is a beautiful retreat from the world, fringed with dazzling white coral sandy beaches, but just a minute by boat from Tortola, the largest of the British Virgin Islands, and home to restaurants, museums and plenty of luxury shops.

The island is one of the largest private ones in the Caribbean, covering 44 acres, with cliffs soaring to 100 feet and a sea water pool with its floor covered in coral.

The temperate climate is perfect for all-year round living, with summers from 75F to 90C and winters of 70F to 84F.

1/40 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands The island, on the market for £23million, features a complex of villas and cottages. Grenadine Islands Villas

2/40 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands Buck Island is just 200 yards from Tortola, the largest island in the British Virgin Islands, which is just a minute away by boat. Grenadine Islands Villas

3/40 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands One of the many verandahs offers amazing views of the island and the sea. Grenadine Islands Villas

4/40 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands Should you tire of swimming in the sea, the infinity pool will more than suffice. Grenadine Islands Villas

5/40 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands The main house features stone-clad walls, including in the vast living room. Grenadine Islands Villas

6/40 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands Even the dining room has panoramic views of the sea. Grenadine Islands Villas

7/40 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands The glamorous kitchen might not be to everyone's taste, but provided all mod cons and plenty of room to work. Grenadine Islands Villas

8/40 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands One of the en suite bedrooms in the main house. Grenadine Islands Villas

9/40 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands The main house features a tower which has a balcony with 360-degree views of your estate and the splendid Caribbean. Grenadine Islands Villas

The island has an amazing array of accommodation that will let you entertain all your closest friends, while maintaining your privacy.

The interior walls of the main house are clad in natural stone throughout and has a vast family room, a dining room that seats 14, a fully equipped bar area, kitchen, library and two en suite bedrooms, each with open-air showers and balconies.

The crowning glory of the house is a tower with a circular balcony offering 360-degree views of your kingdom and the surrounding seas, while underneath the house is a workout room and spa.

The so-called master villa is next door and includes a 180-degree balcony and even a conference room, while there are also two private villas that only share a kitchen and dining room, while two further guest cottages each have one bedroom and private balconies.

Above it all: the main house has an infinity pool, with a gazebo-covered kitchen, barbecue and dining area under a covered patio (Grenadine Islands Villas)

Should you want to keep some of your guests at arm's length across the water, the property even includes accommodation on Tortola island, 200 yards from Buck Island.

Bar Bay House is a three-bed, three-bath gated home, while the Annex Staff Quarter has four further bedrooms.

One of the main reason for buying a private island is having a beach all to yourself and with all the mod cons you could desire.

Kick back: one of the island's many outdoor living-dining areas (Grenadine Islands Villas)

Buck Island not only has its own beach house with a lounge, dining area, kitchen and four showers to wash away all that sand, but a boat house stacked to the rafters with kayaks, sailing boats and dinghies.

And if you don't fancy swimming or snorkelling in the limpid Caribbean waters, then, of course, there is an infinity pool, with a gazebo that's no ordinary poolside shelter, featuring a kitchen, barbecue and dining area under a covered patio.

Any private island worth its salt also offers ways for plutocrats to use their own transport to reach it and there is not only a helipad but a protected bay that allows superyachts up to 200 feet long to anchor.

Should you ever wish to leave your paradise home for the capital, London is just 13 and half hours away, by connecting flights from Tortola's airport.

Buck Island is for sale with Grenadine Island Villas for $30million