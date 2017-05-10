1/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire The former police station headquarters is now a five-bedroom family home. Attenborough & Co

2/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire The police station's holding cell now houses a built-in bar. Attenborough & Co

3/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire Get away from it all behind the original barred iron door in the study. Attenborough & Co

4/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire In the summer, entertain your friends in the former exercise yard. Attenborough & Co

5/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire The main living runs to 18ft and features tall ceilings. Attenborough & Co

6/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire Stir up some porridge in the spacious kitchen. Attenborough & Co

7/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire Even the bathroom has a taste of chokey with its bare stone wall. Attenborough & Co

8/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire There's plenty of room for even a grand piano in the downstairs music room. Attenborough & Co

9/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire The master bedroom is cosy and comfortable. Attenborough & Co

10/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire The Old Nick is a grade II listed building and wears its plaque proudly. Attenborough & Co

11/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray Rosehearty Tower on the Mornay coast in Aberdeenshire was built to withstand a bomb blast from up to 1,000ft away. DoorStep Agents

12/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray The former RAF observation tower is now a four-bedroom home, but there are still 360-degree views in the upstairs rooms. DoorStep Agents

13/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray The tower has a mirrored ground-floor dressing room. DoorStep Agents

14/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray The single floor annexe includes a living room with kitchen area, a morning room, a kitchen and the two other bedrooms. DoorStep Agents

15/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray The house offers 360-degree views of the Moray coastline, from where you can spot whales and dolphins at play and the area is popular with scuba divers for those wanting to get up close. DoorStep Agents

16/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray Built in 1994, Rosehearty Tower was sold off in 2002 and converted into a home after the RAF ended bombing practice in this part of Aberdeenshire. DoorStep Agents

17/49 More unusual homes: The Mill, Walton Highway The Mill near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, sits in nearly four acres of grounds.

18/49 The Mill, Walton Highway The 22ft living room provides plenty of room for entertaining, and all your books.

19/49 The Mill, Walton Highway The garden has a terraced area for dining al fresco.

20/49 The Mill, Walton Highway The walls of the mill tower make for a beautiful feature.

21/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor The South Wing home comes complete with its own tower.

22/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor The crowning glory of the house is the tower...

23/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor ...complete with mini-turreted lookout for even better views.

24/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor It's one of three properties that have been converted from the 19th century house.

25/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor The kitchen has plenty of workspace and plate-racks enough for anyone.

26/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor The drawing room has a bay window and glazed double doors to the bright dining room.

27/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor ...and when the weather is fine where better place to sit than on a private terrace.

28/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor And if you really want to get away from it all, retreat to the treehouse!

29/49 Manor house with private train platform London commuters can swap their three-bed terrace house for a manor house with its very own private railway platform.

30/49 Manor house with private train platform Officially, passengers should check the train will stop at the station, but if you stick out your arm in time, the engine driver will stop the train to let you board.

31/49 Manor house with private train platform The house, on the market for £795,000, sits on the Ffestiniog Railway route, which was built in 1836 to carry slate the 13-mile journey from Blaenau Ffestiniog to Porthmadog for export by sea.

32/49 Manor house with private train platform Oliver Cromwell is reputed to have stayed at the house while plotting the siege of Harlech during the English Civil War.

33/49 Manor house with private train platform Exposed stone walls feature in most rooms with stone flagged floors and there is even a minstrels' gallery overlooking the kitchen.

34/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Bamburgh Castle spans nine acres of rocky land and is one of the largest inhabited castles in the country. The ground floor is open to the public and there are ten other residential apartments but this three-bedroom flat has been built into the castle's oldest part, the keep.

35/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland From the castle's defences there are breathtaking panoramic views out to sea and across the picturesque coastal village of Bamburgh with its shops, tea rooms and beaches.

36/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Entrance to the £1,200 a month rental apartment is through a carved oak door leading into the stone-floored public hall, before climbing a mahogany staircase up to the private rooms.

37/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Highlights of the panelled master bedroom include spiral stairs leading to an en suite bathroom and gorgeous sea views from two sides.

38/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Characterful features abound in this unfurnished Grade I listed home, from exposed stone walls and arched leaded windows to cast fireplaces with tiled hearths. The grand living room overlooks the chapel ruins and Farne Islands.

39/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland The keep's exterior has been preserved and the interior remodelled and split across three levels. This arched third floor passageway gives access to further attic rooms and a shower room.

40/49 More unusual homes for sale: Christ Church, West Yorkshire Buying a Grade II-listed church for £150k is a rare opportunity, but renovation costs won't be cheap. Planning permission for a two-storey, five-bedroom home has been granted, but the gravestones in the churchyard must stay.



41/49 Christ Church, West Yorkshire Gorgeous stained glass windows flood the interior with light, and high ceilings make the expansive space seem even bigger.

42/49 Christ Church, West Yorkshire Renovation has already begun on many of the rooms, with the kitchen, three bathrooms, several reception rooms and the bedrooms all partially completed.

43/49 Christ Church, West Yorkshire Detached homes in the area sell for an average of £330,000, more than double the church's £150,000 asking price, making this a tempting prospect for those looking for a renovation challenge.

44/49 Christ Church, West Yorkshire The church closed in 1992 and went into private ownership. The separate vicarage, the site of a double murder in 1868, is now also a private house (but that's not currently for sale).

45/49 More unusual homes for sale: Wilton Castle, Herefordshire A five-bedroom manor house surrounded by the ruins of Wilton Castle near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is on the market for £1.5 million.

46/49 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire Since 1961, the castle has been privately owned and over the last 10 years the manor house has been lavishly restored.

47/49 The Dolls House, Cornwall The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the village of Porthleven thanks to its tiny size and cheery blue door.

48/49 The Dolls House, Cornwall Indulge in a spot of reading in the window seat with sea views.