The Old Nick in Derbyshire:ex-police station converted into a five-bedroom family home with 'prison cell bar'

Ex-police HQ has been turned into a comfortable five-bedroom home, but retains historic features

H&P

Inside 'The Old Nick' - and other unusual homes

Inside 'The Old Nick' - and other unusual homes

  • 1/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire

    The former police station headquarters is now a five-bedroom family home.

    Attenborough & Co

  • 2/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire

    The police station's holding cell now houses a built-in bar.

    Attenborough & Co

  • 3/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire

    Get away from it all behind the original barred iron door in the study.

    Attenborough & Co

  • 4/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire

    In the summer, entertain your friends in the former exercise yard.

    Attenborough & Co

  • 5/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire

    The main living runs to 18ft and features tall ceilings.

    Attenborough & Co

  • 6/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire

    Stir up some porridge in the spacious kitchen.

    Attenborough & Co

  • 7/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire

    Even the bathroom has a taste of chokey with its bare stone wall.

    Attenborough & Co

  • 8/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire

    There's plenty of room for even a grand piano in the downstairs music room.

    Attenborough & Co

  • 9/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire

    The master bedroom is cosy and comfortable.

    Attenborough & Co

  • 10/49 The Old Nick, Derbyshire

    The Old Nick is a grade II listed building and wears its plaque proudly.

    Attenborough & Co

  • 11/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray

    Rosehearty Tower on the Mornay coast in Aberdeenshire was built to withstand a bomb blast from up to 1,000ft away. Scroll right...

    DoorStep Agents

  • 12/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray

    The former RAF observation tower is now a four-bedroom home, but there are still 360-degree views in the upstairs rooms. Scroll right...

    DoorStep Agents

  • 13/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray

    The tower has a mirrored ground-floor dressing room. Scroll right...

    DoorStep Agents

  • 14/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray

    The single floor annexe includes a living room with kitchen area, a morning room, a kitchen and the two other bedrooms. Scroll right...

    DoorStep Agents

  • 15/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray

    The house offers 360-degree views of the Moray coastline, from where you can spot whales and dolphins at play and the area is popular with scuba divers for those wanting to get up close. Scroll right...

    DoorStep Agents

  • 16/49 Rosehearty Tower, Moray

    Built in 1994, Rosehearty Tower was sold off in 2002 and converted into a home after the RAF ended bombing practice in this part of Aberdeenshire.

    > Scroll right for more unusual homes

    DoorStep Agents

  • 17/49 More unusual homes: The Mill, Walton Highway

    The Mill near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, sits in nearly four acres of grounds. Scroll right... > Read more about The Mill

  • 18/49 The Mill, Walton Highway

    The 22ft living room provides plenty of room for entertaining, and all your books. Scroll right...

  • 19/49 The Mill, Walton Highway

    The garden has a terraced area for dining al fresco. Scroll right...

  • 20/49 The Mill, Walton Highway

    The walls of the mill tower make for a beautiful feature. Scroll right...

  • 21/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    The South Wing home comes complete with its own tower. Scroll right... > Read more about South Wing

  • 22/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    The crowning glory of the house is the tower...

  • 23/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    ...complete with mini-turreted lookout for even better views.

  • 24/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    It's one of three properties that have been converted from the 19th century house. Scroll right...

  • 25/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    The kitchen has plenty of workspace and plate-racks enough for anyone. Scroll right...

  • 26/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    The drawing room has a bay window and glazed double doors to the bright dining room.

  • 27/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    ...and when the weather is fine where better place to sit than on a private terrace.

  • 28/49 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    And if you really want to get away from it all, retreat to the treehouse!

  • 29/49 Manor house with private train platform

    London commuters can swap their three-bed terrace house for a manor house with its very own private railway platform. Scroll right... > Read more about the Welsh manor house

  • 30/49 Manor house with private train platform

    Officially, passengers should check the train will stop at the station, but if you stick out your arm in time, the engine driver will stop the train to let you board.

  • 31/49 Manor house with private train platform

    The house, on the market for £795,000, sits on the Ffestiniog Railway route, which was built in 1836 to carry slate the 13-mile journey from Blaenau Ffestiniog to Porthmadog for export by sea.

  • 32/49 Manor house with private train platform

    Oliver Cromwell is reputed to have stayed at the house while plotting the siege of Harlech during the English Civil War.

  • 33/49 Manor house with private train platform

    Exposed stone walls feature in most rooms with stone flagged floors and there is even a minstrels' gallery overlooking the kitchen. Scroll right...

  • 34/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Bamburgh Castle spans nine acres of rocky land and is one of the largest inhabited castles in the country. The ground floor is open to the public and there are ten other residential apartments but this three-bedroom flat has been built into the castle's oldest part, the keep. Scroll right...

  • 35/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    From the castle's defences there are breathtaking panoramic views out to sea and across the picturesque coastal village of Bamburgh with its shops, tea rooms and beaches. Scroll right...

  • 36/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Entrance to the £1,200 a month rental apartment is through a carved oak door leading into the stone-floored public hall, before climbing a mahogany staircase up to the private rooms. Scroll right...

  • 37/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Highlights of the panelled master bedroom include spiral stairs leading to an en suite bathroom and gorgeous sea views from two sides. Scroll right...

  • 38/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Characterful features abound in this unfurnished Grade I listed home, from exposed stone walls and arched leaded windows to cast fireplaces with tiled hearths. The grand living room overlooks the chapel ruins and Farne Islands. Scroll right...

  • 39/49 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    The keep's exterior has been preserved and the interior remodelled and split across three levels. This arched third floor passageway gives access to further attic rooms and a shower room. Scroll right...

  • 40/49 More unusual homes for sale: Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Buying a Grade II-listed church for £150k is a rare opportunity, but renovation costs won't be cheap. Planning permission for a two-storey, five-bedroom home has been granted, but the gravestones in the churchyard must stay.

    See more images, details and floorplan...

  • 41/49 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Gorgeous stained glass windows flood the interior with light, and high ceilings make the expansive space seem even bigger. Scroll right...

  • 42/49 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Renovation has already begun on many of the rooms, with the kitchen, three bathrooms, several reception rooms and the bedrooms all partially completed. Scroll right...

  • 43/49 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Detached homes in the area sell for an average of £330,000, more than double the church's £150,000 asking price, making this a tempting prospect for those looking for a renovation challenge. Scroll right..

  • 44/49 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    The church closed in 1992 and went into private ownership. The separate vicarage, the site of a double murder in 1868, is now also a private house (but that's not currently for sale).

  • 45/49 More unusual homes for sale: Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    A five-bedroom manor house surrounded by the ruins of Wilton Castle near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is on the market for £1.5 million. Scroll right...

  • 46/49 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    Since 1961, the castle has been privately owned and over the last 10 years the manor house has been lavishly restored. Scroll right...

  • 47/49 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the village of Porthleven thanks to its tiny size and cheery blue door. Scroll right...

  • 48/49 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    Indulge in a spot of reading in the window seat with sea views. Scroll right...

  • 49/49 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    What really makes this property special is the scenery, as it overlooks the harbour and Lizard Peninsula.

A bar in a cell and a prisoners' exercise yard converted into a courtyard garden are two of the unusual features of this former police station in Derbyshire.

The Old Nick in Belper has been turned into a family home, while retaining quirky features of its previous incarnation, including iron barred doors.

The grade II listed house was built in 1848 as Derbyshire's first police headquarters, just 19 years after the Met, Britain's first police force, was established by Sir Robert Peel.

The station, in the centre of Belper, is now a comfortable family home on the market for £500,000 - the price of a studio flat in Pimlico - and features five double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Bomb-proof RAF tower for sale as four-bedroom home

The first room you come to after the former station reception area is the "snug" which is, appropriately enough, a cosy reception room complete with log burning stove.

Next door, where better place to rustle up some porridge than in the 14ft kitchen/breakfast room?

A former cell has been turned into an entertainment room, complete with bar and original bare stone walls, the study features the original prison door, while there is also a large dining room with sliding doors to the courtyard garden and a music room, also with courtyard access.

The 18ft square living room has a log burner and an exposed stone arch to the cell-turned-bar.

Even the store room has a history - it was the station's former gun storage room.

The five bedrooms, including master with en suite bathroom, and the other bathroom are all on the first floor.

The inmates' former exercise yard is now a beautiful stone walled courtyard garden with flagged terrace and planted borders and door to the rear garden, which has a lawn and  a patio area.

The driveway has plenty of parking space, while there's also a double garage and a separate 26ft courtyard for storage.

The property also has a cottage-style one-bedroom annexe, with open-plan living room/kitchen, en suite bathroom and patio, which could be let as a holiday cottage.

The Old Nick is just over the road from the 100-year-old ornamental Belper River Gardens and the World Heritage Site of Belper North Mill, an historic former cotton mill housing a visitors' centre.

When you want to escape to the capital, Belper station is less than half a mile away and frequent trains to St Pancras take just two hours, including a change at Derby.

The Old Nick is for sale through Attenborough & Co for £500,000

 


