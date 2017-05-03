  1. Property news
Is this Britain's most unusual commuter home? Swap a London flat for a four-storey windmill, with direct trains to King's Cross

The buyer of this Cambridgeshire windmill will get a unique home in four acres, and it's still a doable commute from the capital...

H&P

Inside the Cambridgeshire windmill — and more unusual homes...

  • 1/45 The Mill, Walton Highway

    The Mill near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, sits in nearly four acres of grounds.

  • 2/45 The Mill, Walton Highway

    The 22ft living room provides plenty of room for entertaining, and all your books.

  • 3/45 The Mill, Walton Highway

    The master bedroom sits in the single-floor extension to the mill...

  • 4/45 The Mill, Walton Highway

    …however, the cosiest bedroom of the pair is this one on third floor of the tower.

  • 5/45 The Mill, Walton Highway

    The grounds include fenced paddocks and formal gardens.

  • 6/45 The Mill, Walton Highway

    The garden also has a terraced area for dining al fresco.

  • 7/45 The Mill, Walton Highway

    The walls of the mill tower make for a beautiful feature.

  • 8/45 The Mill, Walton Highway

    The quirky kitchen has plenty of space for even the most ambitious of chefs.

  • 9/45 The Mill, Walton Highway

    The second-floor living room provides a cosy haven from the world.

    > Scroll right for more unusual homes...

  • 10/45 More unusual homes: South Wing, Clifford Manor

    The South Wing home comes complete with its own tower.

  • 11/45 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    The crowning glory of the house is the tower...

  • 12/45 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    ...complete with mini-turreted lookout for even better views.

  • 13/45 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    It's one of three properties that have been converted from the 19th century house.

  • 14/45 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    The beautiful private lawned garden is bounded by trees and beds.

  • 15/45 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    The drawing room has a bay window...

  • 16/45 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    ...and glazed double doors to the bright dining room.

  • 17/45 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    The drawing room leads into the conservatory...

  • 18/45 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    ...and when the weather is fine where better place to sit than on a private terrace.

  • 19/45 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    The kitchen has plenty of workspace and plate-racks enough for anyone.

  • 20/45 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    The master bedroom has its own bay window.

  • 21/45 South Wing, Clifford Manor

    And if you really want to get away from it all, retreat to the treehouse!

  • 22/45 More unusual homes: Manor house with private train platform

    London commuters can swap their three-bed terrace house for a manor house with its very own private railway platform.

  • 23/45 Manor house with private train platform

    Officially, passengers should check the train will stop at the station, but if you stick out your arm in time, the engine driver will stop the train to let you board.

  • 24/45 Manor house with private train platform

    The house is set in five acres of grounds in the heart of Snowdonia, three of which are on a 50-year lease from the National Trust.

  • 25/45 Manor house with private train platform

    The house, on the market for £795,000, sits on the Ffestiniog Railway route, which was built in 1836 to carry slate the 13-mile journey from Blaenau Ffestiniog to Porthmadog for export by sea.

  • 26/45 Manor house with private train platform

    There are plenty of historic touches in the Grade II-listed 16th century manor house.

  • 27/45 Manor house with private train platform

    Oliver Cromwell is reputed to have stayed at the house while plotting the siege of Harlech during the English Civil War.

  • 28/45 Manor house with private train platform

    Exposed stone walls feature in most rooms with stone flagged floors and there is even a minstrels' gallery overlooking the kitchen.

  • 29/45 Manor house with private train platform

    There is a lawned cottage-style garden featuring five cascading ponds fed by a mountain stream, a kitchen garden laid to herbs and as a vegetable garden.

  • 30/45 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Bamburgh Castle spans nine acres of rocky land and is one of the largest inhabited castles in the country. The ground floor is open to the public and there are ten other residential apartments but this three-bedroom flat has been built into the castle's oldest part, the keep.

  • 31/45 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    From the castle's defences there are breathtaking panoramic views out to sea and across the picturesque coastal village of Bamburgh with its shops, tea rooms and beaches.

  • 32/45 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Entrance to the £1,200 a month rental apartment is through a carved oak door leading into the stone-floored public hall, before climbing a mahogany staircase up to the private rooms.

  • 33/45 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Highlights of the panelled master bedroom include spiral stairs leading to an en suite bathroom and gorgeous sea views from two sides.

  • 34/45 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Characterful features abound in this unfurnished Grade I listed home, from exposed stone walls and arched leaded windows to cast fireplaces with tiled hearths. The grand living room overlooks the chapel ruins and Farne Islands.

  • 35/45 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    The keep's exterior has been preserved and the interior remodelled and split across three levels. This arched third floor passageway gives access to further attic rooms and a shower room.

  • 36/45 More unusual homes for sale: Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Buying a Grade II-listed church for £150k is a rare opportunity, but renovation costs won't be cheap. Planning permission for a two-storey, five-bedroom home has been granted, but the gravestones in the churchyard must stay.

    See more images, details and floorplan...

  • 37/45 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Gorgeous stained glass windows flood the interior with light, and high ceilings make the expansive space seem even bigger.

  • 38/45 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Renovation has already begun on many of the rooms, with the kitchen, three bathrooms, several reception rooms and the bedrooms all partially completed.

  • 39/45 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Detached homes in the area sell for an average of £330,000, more than double the church's £150,000 asking price, making this a tempting prospect for those looking for a renovation challenge.

  • 40/45 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    The church closed in 1992 and went into private ownership. The separate vicarage, the site of a double murder in 1868, is now also a private house (but that's not currently for sale).

  • 41/45 More unusual homes for sale: Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    A five-bedroom manor house surrounded by the ruins of Wilton Castle near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is on the market for £1.5 million.

  • 42/45 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    Since 1961, the castle has been privately owned and over the last 10 years the manor house has been lavishly restored.

  • 43/45 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the village of Porthleven thanks to its tiny size and cheery blue door.

  • 44/45 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    Indulge in a spot of reading in the window seat with sea views.

  • 45/45 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    What really makes this property special is the scenery, as it overlooks the harbour and Lizard Peninsula.

A 300-year-old former windmill with a four-acre garden is on the market for £485,000.

For the price of a two-bed flat in Crystal PalaceThe Mill in Walton Highway, near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, dates from the mid-18th century and after additions and alteration in the intervening two and a half centuries, is now a stunning and unusual home.

While the 22ft living room, master bedroom and bathroom are in a conventional single floor extension, things really get interesting inside the windmill's tower.

The 18ft diameter ground-floor kitchen is quirky but fitted with all mod cons, while up the spiral staircase lies the 17ft diameter sitting room-cum-dining area.

may3windmillkitchen.jpg
Quirky spaces: the 18ft kitchen has plenty of room for even the most ambitious of chefs

A study on the second floor lets you get away from it all in splendid isolation, while at the top is a cosy 12ft bedroom promising peace and quiet from the outside world.

  • Read more

Investor buys whole Yorkshire village for price of a prime London flat

Each room has several windows with views, while a hatch from the third-floor bedroom emerges on to the tower's flat roof, providing a stunning vista.

The grade II-listed house has grounds of almost four acres, including formal gardens, ornamental pond, fenced paddocks, a soft fruit garden, potting shed, greenhouse and garage.

may3windmillhall.jpg
Packed with character: the walls of the mill tower make for a beautiful feature

Also in the grounds is a self-contained one-bedroom annexe, complete with living room, kitchen and bathroom, which is currently rented out for £6,300 a year.

Read more

A 50ft brick barn, which has consent for conversion into two one-bedroom holiday lets, is available for sale separately.

The Mill is seven miles from Watlington station, from where a direct train service to King's Cross takes about an hour and a half.

The Mill is for sale through William H Brown for £485,000


