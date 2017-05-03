1/45 The Mill, Walton Highway The Mill near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, sits in nearly four acres of grounds. Scroll right...

The Mill, Walton Highway The 22ft living room provides plenty of room for entertaining, and all your books.

The Mill, Walton Highway The master bedroom sits in the single-floor extension to the mill...

The Mill, Walton Highway …however, the cosiest bedroom of the pair is this one on third floor of the tower.

The Mill, Walton Highway The grounds include fenced paddocks and formal gardens.

The Mill, Walton Highway The garden also has a terraced area for dining al fresco.

The Mill, Walton Highway The walls of the mill tower make for a beautiful feature.

The Mill, Walton Highway The quirky kitchen has plenty of space for even the most ambitious of chefs.

The Mill, Walton Highway The second-floor living room provides a cosy haven from the world.

More unusual homes: South Wing, Clifford Manor The South Wing home comes complete with its own tower.

South Wing, Clifford Manor The crowning glory of the house is the tower...

South Wing, Clifford Manor ...complete with mini-turreted lookout for even better views.

South Wing, Clifford Manor It's one of three properties that have been converted from the 19th century house.

South Wing, Clifford Manor The beautiful private lawned garden is bounded by trees and beds.

South Wing, Clifford Manor The drawing room has a bay window...

South Wing, Clifford Manor ...and glazed double doors to the bright dining room.

South Wing, Clifford Manor The drawing room leads into the conservatory...

South Wing, Clifford Manor ...and when the weather is fine where better place to sit than on a private terrace.

South Wing, Clifford Manor The kitchen has plenty of workspace and plate-racks enough for anyone.

South Wing, Clifford Manor The master bedroom has its own bay window.

South Wing, Clifford Manor And if you really want to get away from it all, retreat to the treehouse!

More unusual homes: Manor house with private train platform London commuters can swap their three-bed terrace house for a manor house with its very own private railway platform.

Manor house with private train platform Officially, passengers should check the train will stop at the station, but if you stick out your arm in time, the engine driver will stop the train to let you board.

Manor house with private train platform The house is set in five acres of grounds in the heart of Snowdonia, three of which are on a 50-year lease from the National Trust.

Manor house with private train platform The house, on the market for £795,000, sits on the Ffestiniog Railway route, which was built in 1836 to carry slate the 13-mile journey from Blaenau Ffestiniog to Porthmadog for export by sea.

Manor house with private train platform There are plenty of historic touches in the Grade II-listed 16th century manor house.

Manor house with private train platform Oliver Cromwell is reputed to have stayed at the house while plotting the siege of Harlech during the English Civil War.

Manor house with private train platform Exposed stone walls feature in most rooms with stone flagged floors and there is even a minstrels' gallery overlooking the kitchen.

Manor house with private train platform There is a lawned cottage-style garden featuring five cascading ponds fed by a mountain stream, a kitchen garden laid to herbs and as a vegetable garden.

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Bamburgh Castle spans nine acres of rocky land and is one of the largest inhabited castles in the country. The ground floor is open to the public and there are ten other residential apartments but this three-bedroom flat has been built into the castle's oldest part, the keep.

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland From the castle's defences there are breathtaking panoramic views out to sea and across the picturesque coastal village of Bamburgh with its shops, tea rooms and beaches.

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Entrance to the £1,200 a month rental apartment is through a carved oak door leading into the stone-floored public hall, before climbing a mahogany staircase up to the private rooms.

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Highlights of the panelled master bedroom include spiral stairs leading to an en suite bathroom and gorgeous sea views from two sides.

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Characterful features abound in this unfurnished Grade I listed home, from exposed stone walls and arched leaded windows to cast fireplaces with tiled hearths. The grand living room overlooks the chapel ruins and Farne Islands.

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland The keep's exterior has been preserved and the interior remodelled and split across three levels. This arched third floor passageway gives access to further attic rooms and a shower room.

More unusual homes for sale: Christ Church, West Yorkshire Buying a Grade II-listed church for £150k is a rare opportunity, but renovation costs won't be cheap. Planning permission for a two-storey, five-bedroom home has been granted, but the gravestones in the churchyard must stay.



See more images, details and floorplan...

Christ Church, West Yorkshire Gorgeous stained glass windows flood the interior with light, and high ceilings make the expansive space seem even bigger.

Christ Church, West Yorkshire Renovation has already begun on many of the rooms, with the kitchen, three bathrooms, several reception rooms and the bedrooms all partially completed.

Christ Church, West Yorkshire Detached homes in the area sell for an average of £330,000, more than double the church's £150,000 asking price, making this a tempting prospect for those looking for a renovation challenge.

Christ Church, West Yorkshire The church closed in 1992 and went into private ownership. The separate vicarage, the site of a double murder in 1868, is now also a private house (but that's not currently for sale).

More unusual homes for sale: Wilton Castle, Herefordshire A five-bedroom manor house surrounded by the ruins of Wilton Castle near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is on the market for £1.5 million.

Wilton Castle, Herefordshire Since 1961, the castle has been privately owned and over the last 10 years the manor house has been lavishly restored.

The Dolls House, Cornwall The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the village of Porthleven thanks to its tiny size and cheery blue door.

The Dolls House, Cornwall Indulge in a spot of reading in the window seat with sea views.