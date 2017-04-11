  1. Home & garden
The hot new home trends on show at Milan Design Festival:British designers with passion for pattern dazzle at world’s biggest furniture and design festival

Goodbye Scandi-bland. London designers with a passion for pattern are dazzling the furniture world in Italy’s style capital. 

H&P

The top trends at the Milan Furniture Fair

  • 1/15 Fun portable furniture for renters

    Ikea showcased affordable, portable furniture for renters, “smart” lighting with hand-held dimmer controls, and LED doors and light panels. The Swedish superstore hosted a fun and friendly festival for 2,000 people in a huge warehouse, with fantasy booths, art workshops, street food, films, podium talks and yoga.

  • 2/15 Laminate printing

    Young London designer Adam Nathaniel Furman prints laminates with new tech. His pieces showed off Abet Laminati’s laminate printing with impressive colour and detail.

  • 3/15 Getting wild

    Missoni Home elbowed minimalism and bland Scandi-mod aside with these flamboyant animal print stacking chairs.

  • 4/15 Paying homage to the greats

    BMW’s tribute to the city’s visionary Memphis Group of the Eighties, founded by Ettore Sottsass to design postmodern furniture, fabrics, glass and metal pieces for the home.

  • 5/15 OTT textiles and tech

    UK fashion’s style subversives Eley Kishimoto decked out a flat with OTT textiles and papers from Kirkby Design and used technology to glam up holograms, plus flocking and glitter, souping up their signature sharp motifs and deconstructed florals.

  • 6/15 Passion for pattern

    The bold and creative interior of the flat designed by UK design duo Eley Kisihimoto is indicative of the daring passion for pattern displayed at this year's fair.

  • 7/15 Kirkby Design

    Designers Mark Eley and Wakako Kishimoto with Jordan Mould, far left. creative director of Kirby Design.

  • 8/15 Fresh collaborations

    Fresh collaboration between new talent and big companies were rife. London designer Kit Miles covered carpet with digital-print florals and geometrics for Dutch brand Moooi.

  • 9/15 Ikea's Tom Dixon collab

    Ikea's collaboration with Tom Dixon is about exploring materials and challenging traditional ways of production to redefine the concept of comfort. The living platform Delaktig is made for friends and family to relax and socialise, with the possibility to use the system as a bed or sofa.

  • 10/15 The Pylon chair

    British designer Tom Dixon showcased stunning lights and new colours for his innovative Pylon chair, currently being made in south London.

  • 11/15 Chrome lighting

    These stunning chrome Cut lights are from Tom Dixon's highly desirable new lighting range.

  • 12/15 Fruity lighting

    Seletti went bananas and unveiled its fruity new lighting range.

  • 13/15 Pretty florals

    Italian furniture maker Driade covered cupboard fronts and small tables with flowers.

  • 14/15 Sculptures

    Shoreditch’s Lee Broom dropped an exquisite turning carousel, filled with white lighting and furniture “sculptures”, into a railway arch under Milano Centrale station.

    Luke Hayes

  • 15/15 Lee Broom

    Lee Broom at the Milan Furniture Fair with his showstopping lighting display.

The world’s biggest furniture design festival basked in the Italian sunshine in Milan, where the key trade event, the Salone Internazionale del Mobile, also opened to the public.

Kartell, king of plastics, made the first transparent chair in 1999 and turned French designer Philippe Starck into a superstar. Now, the Italian company’s super-streamlined Organic Chair by Antonio Citterio uses a revolutionary new plastic made from plants.

The fair’s pioneering Salone Satellite hall celebrated 20 years of new design, where award winners this year were from Taiwan, China and Russia.

Milan is a melting pot of new trends. “Now’s the time not just of mega brands, but makers, start-ups, self-productions, limited editions, e-commerce, 3D printing, re-use, web design, emerging countries, and fresh collaborations between new talent and big companies,” said journalist Gisella Borioli.

Homage: BMW’s tribute at the Milan furniture fair to the city’s visionary Memphis Group of the Eighties, founded by Ettore Sottsass to design postmodern furniture, fabrics, glass and metal pieces for the home

And the evidence was there — from Stefano Giovannoni’s new design-centred webshop Qeeboo to the plethora of designer-makers.

Exuberant pattern elbowed minimalism aside and drowned bland Scandi-mod. Italian furniture maker Driade covered cupboard fronts and small tables with flowers.

Printing laminates with new tech was young London designer Adam Nathaniel Furman. His pieces showed off Abet Laminati’s laminate printing with impressive colour and detail.

BEST OF THE REST

Dolce & Gabbana team up with Smeg to unveil bold new kitchenware

Londoner Kit Miles covered carpet with digital-print florals and geometrics for Dutch brand Moooi. UK fashion’s style subversives Eley Kishimoto decked out a flat with OTT textiles and papers from Kirkby Design and used technology to glam up holograms, plus flocking and glitter, souping up their signature sharp motifs and deconstructed florals.

Spanish maverick Jaime Hayón filled a palazzo with stone, stained glass and comic characters he called “Stone Age folk” crafted from Caesarstone, a quartz-and-resin composite that comes in more than 70 colours for custom-made worktops and furniture. There’s a new UK office, in Enfield.

Shoreditch’s Lee Broom dropped an exquisite turning carousel, filled with white lighting and furniture “sculptures”, into a railway arch under Milano Centrale station, while in a shopping arcade, Tom Dixon showed stunning lights and new colours for his Pylon chair, being made in south London.

Ikea trumped them all with a fun and friendly festival for 2,000 people in a huge warehouse, with fantasy booths, art workshops, street food, films, podium talks and yoga. The Swedish superstore showcased affordable, portable furniture for renters, “smart” lighting with hand-held dimmer controls, and LED doors and light panels.

As it’s fashionable for top brands to mix and match, we saw the Ferrari chair at Poltrona Frau, plus Versace’s handbag club-chair, and Louis Vuitton’s leather lighting.


