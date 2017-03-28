  1. Home & garden
  2. Interiors
  3. Design news

Revamp your bathroom for spring: how to create a perfect sanctuary at home with atmospheric lighting, sleek designs and warmer surfaces

Atmospheric lighting and warmer surfaces - including wallpaper – along with new technology raise the ante in up-to-the-minute bathroom design.

Click to follow
H&P

Top bathroom ideas for a new look this spring

Top bathroom ideas for a new look this spring

  • 1/8 Bathroom taps

    Rose gold bathroom fittings from Alternative Bathrooms.
    > Buy now

  • 2/8 Warm-up act

    Closer rubberised showerhead by Diego Grandi for Zucchetti from Bathrooms At Source.
    > Buy now

  • 3/8 Flamboyant paper

    Mystical Dreams, from the Wet System wallpapers range by Wall & Deco at West One Bathrooms.
    > Buy now

  • 4/8 Leather look

    Studioart’s luxurious leather panelling for bathrooms add comfort and glamour.
    > Buy now

  • 5/8 Black & White

    Farrow & Ball’s Block Print Stripe wallpaper in BP754.
    > Buy now

  • 6/8 Keeping silent

    VentAxia silent extractor fan VASF100B from B&Q.
    > Buy now

  • 7/8 Lighten up

    Riva lamp in matt gold finish, £150 plus £33 for the shade in black, glass, white or putty by Astro.
    > Buy now

  • 8/8 Keeping clean

    EcoCamel Orbit SoftWater showerhead, with built-in water softener. Get £10 off with code ES10.
    > Buy now

The bathroom is the focus of design this year, claims Christian Sieger of Sieger Design, the creative team behind the latest bathroom hardware from high-end brands Dornbracht and Duravit.

But it’s not just the “brights” that are changing. Wallpapers are reappearing on bathroom walls, surfaces are becoming tactile rather than hard and cold, while atmospheric lighting, demisting mirrors and quieter, more efficient ventilators are turning the bathroom into a sanctuary.

Designer Diego Grandi’s new Closer showerhead and tap and mixers fixture range, for Zucchetti, has a rubberised coating, so that “contact is warmer and more comfortable”. DH Liberty has created bathroom-rated lighting that is sleek, stylish and ideal over baths. West One Bathrooms, meanwhile, is offering a wallpaper range called Wet System that is ideal for steamrooms, thanks to a primer undersurface and a coated finish.

Ordinary wallpapers work, too. Lining the wall first and ensuring good ventilation is recommended by Farrow & Ball, which points out that, unlike tiles, wallpaper can be easily changed for a fresh new look.

farrowballhp.jpg
£86 a roll: Farrow & Ball’s Block Print Stripe wallpaper in BP754

Innovative, affordable products have surfaces that are easier to clean, and warmer composites. Antonio Lupi’s Flumood material, and Villeroy & Boch’s TitanCeram ceramic mix mean sinks and baths are slimmer and lighter. Shower filters prevent chlorine inhalation mid-cleanse and hard water deposits.

  • Read more

Bold brights and ‘gypsy Bohemia’ are this season's hot design trends

“Shower toilets” are designed to increase comfort — they are a combination of conventional loo and a warm-water bidet — while new digital shower thermostats can be set via remote control before you enter the cubicle.

For smaller rooms, the Tubby Tub bath from The Albion Bath Company is just 4ft long, and the Japanese-style deep Omnitub, from £509, is a metre wide, while Eoos’s shower design for Duravit features a folding screen that moves to the side when not in use, saving space.

rosegoldtapshp.jpg
Warm-up act: rose gold bathroom fittings from Alternative Bathrooms

Taps and shower fittings in rose gold and brass metals warm up spaces small and large, and for a pop of colour and comfort underfoot use easy-wash polyester or wool rugs — fine for bathrooms, says designer Esti Barnes.

SOURCEBOOK

 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments