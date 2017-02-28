From the second the door is opened for you, The Quin is a sanctuary from the bustling New York streets.

A luxury hotel with a boutique-feel, a double-height marble lobby has a 15-foot abstract video art wall, with works specifically created for the hotel.

The artist-in-residence programme brings contemporary graffiti from the likes of London street artist Chaz Barrisson (half of London Police duo) in the form of artwork hanging in public areas, as well as painting directly on doors and stairwells.

This confident and cool approach to art adds an relaxed feel to a very sleek setting, and this approach extends to every part of the hotel - the service was the best we received in the city during our entire stay.

Location: ​

57th and Sixth avenue, just two blocks from Central Park.

Interior spy:

Look up when you walk into the lobby, where hammered metal reflectors on the ceiling catch light from the city.

Head to the second-floor lounge for wraparound windows overlooking Sixth Avenue.

The Penthouse Terrace is an incredible 1, 300sq ft, with space for up to 30 guests

The team behind it:

International design firm Perkins Eastman was responsible for the architecture and interior design. The hotel is managed by property investment and hospitality management company, Highgate.

The Quin's art curator, DK Johnston, previously produced cultural events for the Clift Hotel in San Francisco and the W South Beach in Miami Beach.

Rooms:

There are 208 beautifully-finished rooms and, generally-speaking, the higher you go the better they are. Standard rooms offer queen and king -sized beds, there are also two junior and three full-size suites.

The triplex Penthouse suite on the 19th floor has a wraparound terrace that's popular for fashion shoots and offers views of One World Trade Center and Central Park.

On the menu:

The Wayfarer, an independent restaurant on the ground floor of the hotel offers 24/7 room service of American classics such as buttermilk pancakes for breakfast and prime NY strip, and dishes with an international influence such as huevos rancheros or ginger-crusted salmon with kohrabi.



thequinhotel.com; Prices from about £190 per room per night based on a March stay