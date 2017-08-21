  1. Property news
  2. Buying

A step on the ladder, but at what cost?Micro-homes the size of prison cells — with some even smaller than a car parking space — are being built in record numbers

Developers taking advantage of a relaxed planning laws means new homes are getting smaller but small homes don't rise in value as quickly as larger properties, says new report.

Click to follow
H&P

Inside London's small living spaces and micro-homes

Inside London's small living spaces and micro-homes

  • 1/24 Central Cross, Croydon

    Micro flats are touted as a solution to the affordable housing crisis. Smaller is cheaper, it is argued. Apartments in developments by Inspired Homes, which has schemes in Sutton, Croydon and Epsom, say design innovations mean its flats, although they are much larger than the minimum standard, at 120sq m (400sq ft), feel roomier than that, and are practical.

  • 2/24 Central Cross, Croydon

    The hallway-free homes have full-height glazing, a balcony, concealed storage, solid wood floors, high-speed hyperoptic broadband and smart-control heating and security. Prices start at £282,950 for a one-bedroom flat with Help to Buy London available. Call 020 8688 6552.

  • 3/24 Central Cross, Croydon

    Due to regulations covering minimum space standards, new-build blocks of micro flats struggle to get past planners. The Government is reviewing whether the rules are an obstacle to affordability. Meanwhile, some developers are exploiting a loophole that lets them convert office buildings into micro flats.

  • 4/24 The Modulhus

    Pre-built in a factory and assembled on site, a standard 66sq m two-bedroom Modulhus costs from just £49,644.

    The homes can be provided as a basic shell – or they can be part finished or fully finished and ready to occupy.

    The external appearance of the homes also offers multiple options – they can be clad in timber, brick or rendered. And they can be built with a flat roof or pitched.

  • 5/24 The Modulhus

    A series of pre-fab 'modules' , the Modulhus can fit together to create a standalone home, terrace, or low-rise block of flats. Plus, there is no need for internal structural support so just about any interior layout can be accommodated.

  • 6/24 The Modulhus

    Designers Ecomotive and Barton Willmore won the National Custom and Self Build Association (NaCSBA)'s Starter Home on a Shoestring competition - and a £5,000 prize.

  • 7/24 More micro-homes: The ZEDPod

    Low-cost flats, designed to be erected on supports above car parks, are the brainchild of one of Britain’s leading architect/developers, Bill Dunster.

    ZEDfactory

  • 8/24 The ZEDPod

    Each of his pod homes measure a cosy 242sq ft. The size is dictated by a regular car parking bay, since the support columns for the housing would be installed between bays.

    ZEDfactory

  • 9/24 The ZEDPod

    The prefabricated houses would be quick to build and cheap to run, with solar panels, water recycling systems, and charging points for electric vehicles on site. The pods would have balconies, communal terraces and space for shops and communal rooms. Each would be super insulated to prevent both heat loss and noise.

    ZEDfactory

  • 10/24 The ZEDPod

    To make the most of the space the bedroom would be on a mezzanine floor above the main living room/kitchen and there would also be room for a study area, plus a balcony. Large triple-glazed windows would provide a good amount of light.

    ZEDfactory

  • 11/24 The ZEDPod

    “We could easily build 1,000 of these in every London borough just on council owned car parks,” says Dunster. “And that is before we look at supermarkets, schools, hospitals, all of which tend to have large surface carparks.”

    ZEDfactory

  • 12/24 More micro-homes: The Little Box

    The Little Box, by Bert & May, is a portable, 205sq ft one-bedroom home with an ensuite. Priced from £75,000, this flexible extension can be added to a garden or a flat roof - and you can take it with you when you move.

  • 13/24 More micro-homes: The Little Box

    The first box house from interior design company Bert & May, on show at the Decorex fair in Syon Park, west London, will be auctioned there via sealed bids. Public day is September 22 and interested buyers can book a private tour with Bert & May.

  • 14/24 More micro-homes: Bert & May's Bigger Box

    The firm's box houses are factory built in 14 weeks and constructed on site within a day.The boxes are made from timber, with double glazed windows and an eco-friendly green roof to lower energy costs. All you have to do is find the land or a flat roof.

  • 15/24 More micro-homes: The Teeny Box

    The Teeny Box is Bert & May's smallest unit, measuring just 82sq ft, and could make the perfect garden office. Priced from £25,000, the box can be delivered within 14 weeks of ordering.

  • 16/24 More micro-homes: a New House for London

    In Bloomsbury, two recycled shipping containers were converted into an energy-efficient "smart house" installation that offers about 310sq ft of living space and is expected to cost about £25,000 to build. Visit ct-architects.co.uk.

  • 17/24 More micro-homes: The micro house

    The prototype of an eco-friendly micro house - a portable, 130sq ft single residence with a fold-down bed, kitchenette and shower room - went to auction this year with a guide price of £8,000, eventually selling for £9,500 to a London buyer with big plans for the student rental market Read more...

  • 18/24 More micro-homes: The micro house

    The micro house, by Ecodom, measures about a third of the size of a London Tube carriage. The revised model wll be 2.5 metres tall - just over eight feet - so you won't need planning permission to put one in your garden.

  • 19/24 The micro house

    Light is a vital consideration - if not the most important feature - within small living spaces, so floor-to-ceiling windows are essential in the micro house.

  • 20/24 The micro house

    The bed folds away into the wall when not needed to create more living space in the micro house.

  • 21/24 The micro house

    The fully integrated micro house bathroom is another clever design that maximises space.

  • 22/24 The micro house

    Ecodom fully portable micro houses are constructed off-site and can be speedily installed in the desired location.

  • 23/24 The micro house

    Delivered fully made within two months of ordering, the energy-efficient micro house is ready to be dropped into place.

  • 24/24 The micro house

    Here's how they fit it all in... the compact micro house plan from above.

A record number of properties smaller than a Tube carriage were built in 2016, according to a new report.

It reveals that many of the 8,000 new 'micro-homes' are just 16 square metres — slightly smaller than a boxing ring.

The investigation by Which? even found one studio in Brent that, at just eight sq m, is smaller than the average UK parking space.

THE RISE OF THE MICRO HOME

averagesizeofukhomecredwhich.png
How a micro-home fits into the average UK home (Which?)

Micro-homes have become more common — and smaller — since the government changed the rules to allow developers to convert offices into residential homes without planning permission, in 2013.

As such they are especially popular in urban areas such as London — especially Croydon — Leicester, Liverpool, Cambridge and Bristol.

Plans to convert north London's Barnet House, previously used by the borough's housing department, into flats hit the headlines earlier this year when it was revealed that 96 per cent of the 254 proposed flats will be smaller than 37 square metres, the minimum size for a new build studio under government standards.

  • Read more

One-bedroom home on former public toilet site for sale for £330k

However these are guideline measurements and are not legally binding.

The smallest homes in the Brent development will be just 16 square metres — one square metre bigger than a prison cell.

A STEP ON THE LADDER — BUT AT WHAT COST?

London micro-homes sold for an average of £279,000 last year, less than half the £580,000 average sold price of a home in the capital.

So it's little wonder they are snapped up by financially-squeezed Londoners trying to get a foothold on the ladder.

However, landlords often get first dibs on properties that offer 'guaranteed' gross rental yields, reveals the report.

Which? maintain that smaller homes don't rise in price as quickly as those with more floor space. The average price of a micro-home rose 6.9 per cent between 2013 and 2015, while the national average house price rise was 8.7 per cent.

Read more

Prices of properties of less than 30 square metres increased at an even slower pace of 5.4 per cent.

Potential buyers should also be aware that a micro-home could prove difficult to mortgage. Both Nationwide and RBS won't lend on properties with floor areas smaller than 30 square metres, for example.

“Smaller properties can put lenders off due to concerns around the future value of the investment," says David Blake, principal mortgage adviser at Which? Mortgage Advisers. 

"However, there are mortgage lenders who are receptive to properties of this nature, if demand is high enough and sustainable."


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments