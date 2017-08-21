A record number of properties smaller than a Tube carriage were built in 2016, according to a new report.

It reveals that many of the 8,000 new 'micro-homes' are just 16 square metres — slightly smaller than a boxing ring.

The investigation by Which? even found one studio in Brent that, at just eight sq m, is smaller than the average UK parking space.

THE RISE OF THE MICRO HOME

How a micro-home fits into the average UK home (Which?)

Micro-homes have become more common — and smaller — since the government changed the rules to allow developers to convert offices into residential homes without planning permission, in 2013.

As such they are especially popular in urban areas such as London — especially Croydon — Leicester, Liverpool, Cambridge and Bristol.

Plans to convert north London's Barnet House, previously used by the borough's housing department, into flats hit the headlines earlier this year when it was revealed that 96 per cent of the 254 proposed flats will be smaller than 37 square metres, the minimum size for a new build studio under government standards.

However these are guideline measurements and are not legally binding.

The smallest homes in the Brent development will be just 16 square metres — one square metre bigger than a prison cell.

A STEP ON THE LADDER — BUT AT WHAT COST?

London micro-homes sold for an average of £279,000 last year, less than half the £580,000 average sold price of a home in the capital.

So it's little wonder they are snapped up by financially-squeezed Londoners trying to get a foothold on the ladder.

However, landlords often get first dibs on properties that offer 'guaranteed' gross rental yields, reveals the report.

Which? maintain that smaller homes don't rise in price as quickly as those with more floor space. The average price of a micro-home rose 6.9 per cent between 2013 and 2015, while the national average house price rise was 8.7 per cent.

Prices of properties of less than 30 square metres increased at an even slower pace of 5.4 per cent.

Potential buyers should also be aware that a micro-home could prove difficult to mortgage. Both Nationwide and RBS won't lend on properties with floor areas smaller than 30 square metres, for example.

“Smaller properties can put lenders off due to concerns around the future value of the investment," says David Blake, principal mortgage adviser at Which? Mortgage Advisers.

"However, there are mortgage lenders who are receptive to properties of this nature, if demand is high enough and sustainable."