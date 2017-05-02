  1. Property news

Where to live in West Sussex:from Crawley to Burgess Hill, find good-value homes and great schools less than 60 minutes' commute from London

A new report finds top-value towns and villages with well-rated schools, a doable commute from the capital.

Click to follow
H&P

Houses for sale in West Sussex commuter hotspots

Houses for sale in West Sussex commuter hotspots

  • 1/7 Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks

    £299,950

    A split-level, two-bedroom flat with great views over the village towards the church near Hurstpierpoint High Street's village stores, butchers, bakers, greengrocers and many independent retailers, cafes, pubs and restaurants.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 2/7 Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks

    £395,000

    This two-bedroom Victorian terrace home has been completely renovated and redecorated, creating a contemporary feel whilst retaining all the cottage's character features.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 3/7 Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks

    £650,000

    Retaining original features including Medieval timbering inside and out and inglenook fireplace complete with original bread oven, this four-bedroom semi-detached house is one of the oldest in the village.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 4/7 Christ's Hospital, Horsham

    £400,000

    This three-bedroom terrace home is minutes from Horsham town centre by train and overlooks green fields.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 5/7 Maidenbower, Crawley

    £440,000

    This three-bedroom house is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac offering peace and privacy. The property has been extended and upgraded with a new kitchen and rear extension with skylights and French doors.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 6/7 Burgess Hill

    £450,000

    This Edwardian, semi-detached four-bedroom house features an original south-facing bay window and original fireplaces.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 7/7 Wivelsfield, Haywards Heath

    £395,000

    This four-bedroom semi-detached family house comes with a £1,000 buyer's incentive. It has a large rear garden and off-street parking, too.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

After the Second World War thousands of bombed-out Londoners were resettled in “overspill towns” dotted around the home counties. Today, many Londoners being forced to relocate — this time by high house prices — are opting for life in Crawley, one of those overspill communities, south of the capital in West Sussex.

Crawley property prices have surged by 45 per cent in the past five years as buyers seek out its relative good value and impressive transport links, earning it the title of the most successful commuter town in East or West Sussex, according to research by Savills.

BEST VALUE AND SHORTEST COMMUTES IN CRAWLEY

Crawley’s popularity is partly thanks to its 43-minute journey to Victoria or London Bridge. It is also the best-value option of the 16 locations studied.

  • Read more

The best commuter towns to make the most of the great outdoors

The town centre is an ugly concrete precinct and some post-war homes have failed the test of time. But there’s a good sports centre, an IMAX cinema and plenty of shops and restaurants.

Maidenbower, two miles west of the town centre, is a suburb of older family housing where a four-bedroom detached home would cost about £425,000. There’s glorious countryside in the nearby High Weald and the schools are good. Maidenbower Infants is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted, and The Brook School, a primary, and Oriel High School get “good” reports.

commcrawley3bed.jpg
£440,000: three-bedroom house in Maidenbower, Crawley

VILLAGES WITH GOOD PRICE GROWTH 

Joint second in the survey are Christ’s Hospital, near Horsham, and Wivelsfield, near Haywards Heath, both about an hour by train from Victoria, with prices up 42 per cent in the period.

Christ’s Hospital station provides links to London for the hamlets and villages west of Horsham where the average property price is £415,000.

commchristshospital3bed.jpg
£400,000: three-bedroom house in Christ’s Hospital, Horsham, with lovely views

A home near Wivelsfield station, which serves the neighbouring villages of Wivelsfield and Wivelsfield Green, costs an average £324,075. Wivelsfield Primary School has a “good” Ofsted report, and there’s a post office and a village pub.

Read more

Burgess Hill, three miles away, with plenty of chain stores and restaurants, saw prices rise 40 per cent to £326,261. There are plans for a new shopping centre, cinema, eateries and library, and there are Ofsted “outstanding” schools for all ages.

Again, Victoria trains average about an hour. Much of Burgess Hill’s housing stock is modern, dating from the Nineties, and fantastic value by London standards. A three- to four-bedroom detached house would cost about £350,000 to £400,000.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments