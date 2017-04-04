1/42 Preston Candover, Hampshire Eight miles south of Basingstoke. The commute: via Basingstoke station or the M3, a few minutes’ drive away. What it costs: expect to pay £400,000-£450,000 for a good-looking period cottage. A four-bedroom semi would cost £650,000 to £750,000, but a four-bedroom detached house with a big garden could be up to £1 million. Good to know: Community spirit here is strong, with the Grange Park Opera festival in nearby Bishop’s Sutton being the highlight of the social season. Alamy

2/42 Upton Grey, Hampshire Upton Grey village and neighbouring hamlet Weston Patrick are six miles south-east of Basingstoke. The commute: trains from Basingstoke to Waterloo take from 48 minutes. What it costs: a pretty two-bedroom period cottage would cost £650,000-£700,000, while a four-bedroom detached house would be £1.1 million-£1.5 million. Good to know: from the village green duckpond to the 16th-century timber-framed thatched cottages, Upton Grey is the perfect English village. Colin Smith

3/42 Bentley, Hampshire Right on the Surrey/Hampshire borders, and just north of the South Downs National Park. The commute: Bentley has its own station, with Waterloo trains taking from an hour and two minutes. What it costs: a compact period cottage in the village centre is £300,000-£350,000, with an average three-bedroom semi at £475,000-£525,000; £750,000-£850,000 buys a four-bedroom detached house with good gardens. Good to know: There are two pubs, a shop and post office, kids’ clubs and sports pitches. Alamy

4/42 Castle Combe, Wiltshire The stunningly pretty Wiltshire village of Castle Combe was a filming location for War Horse. The commute: Trains from Chippenham to Paddington take from an hour and 14 minutes, and an annual season ticket costs £10,060. What it costs: Be warned, prices are high. A two-bedroom cottage would set you back in the region of £500,000. You could pay £1 million for a four-bedroom family house and £3 million for a large manor house with an acre or two. Who it would suit: Londoners wanting to relocate to a picture-perfect village complete with a pub and tea rooms. Alamy

5/42 Castle Combe, Wiltshire £650,000: a Grade II-listed, four-bedroom detached cottage in Castle Combe, just over five miles from Chippenham.



6/42 Ramsbury, Wiltshire £450,000: a three-bedroom semi-detached house in a former school in the heart of Ramsbury, with a spectacular galleried living room. The commute: From Hungerford station, six miles away, services to Paddington take from one hour and eight minutes. An annual season ticket costs £5,580. What it costs: A two-bedroom period cottage is about £250,000, with a four-bedroom period house from £750,000 to £900,000. A big country house could cost £1.5 million to £4 million. Who it would suit: Buyers looking for a village with a strong community feel, close to outstanding local primary and secondary schools.



7/42 Great Bedwyn, Wiltshire £895,000: a four-bedroom house at Forest Hill, Great Bedwyn. The commute: Great Bedwyn has its own railway station and services to Paddington take from 73 minutes. An annual season ticket costs £5,724. What it costs: You could pick up a two-bedroom terrace cottage for about £350,000, a four-bedroom detached period family house for about £800,000, and a full-on country manor house with an acre or 10 is about £2 million. Who it would suit: Buyers wanting an active, bustling village set in gorgeous countryside, close to the smashing local market town of Marlborough.



8/42 Ickwell What it costs: about £350,000 for a three-bedroom mid-terrace cottage, and from £800,000 for a four- or five- bedroom house in an acre or two. The commute: the village is three-and-a-half miles from the market town of Biggleswade, from where you can be at King’s Cross in just over 40 minutes. An annual season ticket starts at £4,680. Who it would suit: Londoners looking to live in a lovely, traditional village in open farmland, with a green surrounded by thatched cottages, and a cricket pitch.

9/42 Clophill What it costs: £400,000 for a three-bedroom Victorian semi-detached cottage, and £750,000-£850,000 for a five- or six-bedroom period house. The commute: Flitwick station is four miles away, with 61-minute trains to Blackfriars. An annual season ticket costs from £4,188. Or drive 29 miles to Milton Keynes for 37-minute Euston trains — season tickets from £4,904. Who it would suit: Clophill will suit those seeking charm and character. There are thatched cottages and more substantial family houses, 600-year-old church ruins, a post office, three pubs and a village primary school, St Mary’s VA CofE Lower School, which is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

10/42 Biddenham What it costs: £325,000-£350,000 for a two-bedroom cottage; £750,000- £850,000 for a four-bedroom period house. A manor house with land will cost £1.5 million to £2 million. The commute: Bedford (the station is two miles away) has trains to King’s Cross from 39 minutes. An annual season ticket starts at £4,528. Who it would suit: Biddenham offers community spirit, from hand bell ringers to cricketers. There’s a local pub, The Three Tuns, and St James’s Church of England VA Lower School gets a “good” Ofsted rating. > Scroll right for more picture-perfect commuter villages...

11/42 Alfriston, Sussex The commute: Berwick station is two-and-a-half miles away. Who it would suit: it has good pubs and cafés, and a great village shop, post office, and bookshop. Perfect for Londoners keen to embrace country life. Alamy

12/42 Plaistow, Sussex What it costs: from £275,000 to £300,000 for a pretty but dinky two-bedroom cottage, and from £650,000 for a four-bedroom family house. The commute: Haslemere is an eight-mile drive away with trains to Waterloo taking from 55 minutes. Who it would suit: Londoners who enjoy the outdoors. The South Downs offer walking, biking, or horse riding.

13/42 Lurgashall, Sussex The commute: the nearest station, Haslemere, is a seven-mile drive away, with trains to Waterloo from 55 minutes. Who it would suit: Lurgashall’s good looks and excellent range of nearby schools make great for families.

14/42 Firle, Sussex Who it would suit: close to the opera at Glyndebourne and the charms of Lewes, this is a historic and unspoiled village popular with artists and musicians. Flickr

15/42 Wisborough Green, Sussex What it costs: a two-bedroom chocolate-box cottage would cost £350,000 to £400,000, while a modern family house with four bedrooms would cost from about £700,000. The commute: Billingshurst station is three miles away and takes about an hour and a quarter to Victoria. Top schools: Ofsted rates the village primary school “good”, Who it would suit: Londoners who are keen for village community spirit Alamy

16/42 Wisborough Green, Sussex £3.4 million: set within 80 acres, this eight-bedroom country home has its own private air strip, swimming pool and tennis court. Call Batcheller Monkhouse (01798 678006).



17/42 Mayfield, Sussex What it costs: a budget of £220,000 to £330,000 would buy you a two-bedroom character cottage, while a four-bedroom terrace house would cost about £425,000. The commute: drive to Crowborough, five miles away, where trains to London Bridge or Victoria take from an hour and seven minutes. Top schools: as well as Mayfield private girls’ school, the village has a Church of England primary school rated "good” by Ofsted. Who it would suit: those who love the sea breeze as the coast is only a 45-minute drive away. Alamy

18/42 Mayfield, Sussex £800,000: boasting three bedrooms, this apartment is set in extensive landscaped communal grounds with pretty countryside views. Call Martin & Co (01892 323118).



19/42 Finchingfield, Essex What it costs: £325,000 would buy a pretty two bedroom cottage, while a period family house costs around £600,000 The commute: Braintree is nine miles away and Stansted airport is about 15 Top schools: Finchingfield Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School is rated “good” by Ofsted Who it would suit: anyone after quintessential English charm Alamy

20/42 Dedham, Essex What it costs: expect to pay about £475,000 for a three-bedroom cottage and from £600,000 for a four-bedroom detached home The commute: trains from Manningtree station, four miles away, will get you to Liverpool Street in 60 minutes Top schools: Dedham Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted Who it would suit: drivers looking for a near-perfect rural location Alamy

21/42 Dedham, Essex £2.25 million: on the outskirts of Dedham, this five-bedroom hilltop barn stands in four-and-a-half acres and boasts fine views, stables and a manège, plus a swimming pool. Call Jackson-Stops & Staff (01245 930113)



22/42 Fryerning, Essex What it costs: a three-bedroom house costs about £800,000, and a four-bedroom detached house is about £1.25 million The commute: trains from Ingatestone take a fabulous 34 minutes to Liverpool Street Top schools: Ingatestone and Fryerning Church of England Voluntary Aided Junior School is rated “good” by Ofsted Who it would suit: those who prefer pubs to shops Alamy

23/42 Fryerning, Essex £3.85 million: live the dream in Fryerning at this five-bedroom house. There’s also an annexe, outbuildings, formal gardens and seven acres of land with ponds and a tennis court. Call Beresfords (01245 930154)



24/42 Great Chesterford, Essex What it costs: two-bedroom cottages start from around £300,000, while you could buy a family-sized four-bedroom house from around £500,000 The commute: a 70-minute journey from Great Chesterford train station to Liverpool Street. An annual season ticket costs £5,456 Good to know: The countryside around the village is idyllic, but the River Cam has been known to burst its bank so make sure you check whether a property has been affected before you buy



£475,000: this Grade II-listed detached cottage has two bedrooms, a short walk from Great Chesterford train station. Through Mullocks Wells (01799 795010)

25/42 Felstead, Essex What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage costs between £350,000 and £500,000 The commute: trains from Braintree, seven miles away, chug into Liverpool Street in 58 minutes. A season ticket costs £5,232 Top schools: Felsted Primary School gets top marks from Ofsted Good to know: popularity of this village means you will pay a premium to live here. School run time at Felsted School is hectic

£1.25 million: this Grade II-listed home features five reception rooms and seven bedrooms. Through Strutt & Parker (01245 930114)



26/42 Chiddingfold, Surrey What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage costs about £600,000, and a four-bedroom period house is about £1.25 million The commute: Witley, a couple of miles away, has trains to Waterloo from 55 minutes Top schools: Ofsted rates the village primary, St Mary’s, “good with some outstanding features” Who it would suit: horsey types and golf players

27/42 Brockham, Surrey What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage in the heart of the village is about £585,000 and a four-bedroom period family house is £850,000-plus The commute: Dorking station is two-and-a-half miles away, with Waterloo 51 minutes away Who it would suit: those looking for strong community spirit and good local facilities

28/42 Chobham, Surrey What it costs: about £550,000 for a two-bedroom cottage, and in the region of £950,000 for a four-bedroom house The commute: three-and-a-half miles from Woking and from there it is only a 25-minute hop to Waterloo Top schools: Valley End CofE Infants School and Gordon’s School Who it would suit: anyone hankering after a villagey vibe not too far from London

29/42 Shere, Surrey What it costs: a four bedroom family house would cost around £750,000 to £850,000 The commute: Gomshall Station is a mile and a half away, and trains to Victoria take from 56 minutes Top schools: the village primary school is rated good by Ofsted Who it would suit: Outdoorsy types into walking, mountain biking and horse riding

30/42 Aldbury, Herts What it costs: about £400,000 for a two- to three-bedroom cottage

The commute: Tring to Euston trains take from 35 minutes

Top schools: Ofsted rates the village primary “good”



Who it would suit: walkers and riders love pretty Aldbury Getty

31/42 Kimpton, Herts What it costs: new build four bedroom houses are priced at around £550,000

The commute: the nearest station is at Harpenden, five miles away

Who it would suit: lovers of horses and societies (the village has an annual horse show and 50 different societies!) Flickr/AnemoneProjectors

32/42 Wheathampstead, Herts What it costs: three-bedroom houses cost £450,000-£550,000

The commute: 39-minute trains to Blackfriars from Harpenden



Who it would suit: anyone looking for a strong community vibe Alamy

33/42 Tewin, Herts What it costs: three bedroom semi-detached houses start at around £400,000

The commute: 29 minutes from Welwyn North Station (2 miles away) to King’s Cross



Who it would suit: those who enjoy the feeling of being in the middle of nowhere, but want a town nearby





34/42 Much Hadham, Herts What it costs: about £450,000 for a three-bedroom house

The commute: 39 minutes from Bishop’s Stortford to Liverpool Street

Top schools: a popular village primary



Who it would suit: Retired couples and young families

35/42 The Ayots, Herts What it costs: £500,000-£750,000 for a three-bedroom semi

The commute: 25 minutes from Welwyn to King’s Cross

Top schools: There's “outstanding” Primary nearby



Who it would suit: Families and country-loving downsizers

36/42 Benenden, Cranbrook £800,000: set within the beauties of the High Weald, this three-bedroom barn conversion is an enchanting period property with beautiful landscaped gardens. Set well back off a rural country lane about 1.5 miles from the chocolate box village of Benenden, the property also includes a detached studio/annexe with a sitting room/office, bedroom, shower and separate WC.



37/42 Plaxtol, Tonbridge £475,000: this three-bedroom Grade II listed character cottage sits in the heart of an unspoilt village that features a good primary school, Cromwellian church, a grocer, a butcher and a pub. Period features include exposed beams, an inglenook fireplace, and a 60ft rear garden.



38/42 Shoreham, Sevenoaks £1.27 million: formerly the village Post Office, this 2200 sq ft home also comes with a detached, two-bedroom annexe and mature gardens with some 200ft of river frontage. The house is in the heart of the gorgeous village of Shoreham, which boasts four active pubs, a village store, tea rooms, school, train station, and bus service.



39/42 Goudhurst, Cranbrook £1.6 million: located on the outskirts of pretty Goudhurst, with its with beautiful views over open countryside, this six-bedroom Grade II Listed period house also comes with a one-bedroom oast house. Further outbuildings provide a games room and workshop, while the gardens and grounds include a tennis court and walled vegetable garden.



40/42 Bridge, near Canterbury £250,000: set in the heart of the popular village of Bridge, this cute two-bedroom house offers versatile accommodation over three floors and a rear patio garden. Less than four miles from Canterbury, it's well-placed for an impressive range schools, colleges and universities and High Speed rail services to London.



41/42 Benenden, Cranbrook £385,000: 2 Corner Cottages forms part of a late 16th-Century or early 17th-Century Lobby Entrance house that's now a terrace of four cottages. Comprising an Inglenook fireplace, exposed beams throughout and two large double bedrooms, it's perfect for Londoners looking to swap the city for peaceful village life.



