Britain is packed with unusual properties for sale or rent, from remote private islands, to quirky London 'skinny' homes and lofty warehouse conversions.

Choosing a new home can be a nerve-racking experience, whether it's the final decision, the big move or simply thinking ahead to the housewarmings, drinks parties and supper clubs.

So what better way of entertaining your legions of guests than to ensure your new home is the talking point of any summertime gathering?

In the gallery below, some of the nation's most wild and wacky properties listed for rent this month are collected, starting with a 8ft-wide skinny house — known as 'The Wee House' — in Clerkenwell, central London.

Listed for £3,033 per month, The Wee House was once a shop, on a narrow, triangular plot between two taller blocks. After an extensive refurbishment that involved some occasional abseiling, the owners have managed to squeeze in two bedrooms, two wetrooms, a library, a den and a utility room/plant room from the unusual site.

In a scenic coastal location that will be the envy of your friends during balmy summer months, Scotland's first electric lighthouse has a studio apartment for £495 per month. A rural bolthole like no other, Strathy Point Lighthouse has unrivalled views over the North Sea and despite the remote location there's even broadband.

For £1,875 per month, you could rent a three-bedroom apartment in the former Dunlop textiles factory in Manchester. Once claimed to be the largest cotton mill in the world, the home is well-located for Oxford Road station and Manchester University.

