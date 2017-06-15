Britain is packed with unusual properties for sale or rent, from remote private islands, to quirky London 'skinny' homes and lofty warehouse conversions.
Choosing a new home can be a nerve-racking experience, whether it's the final decision, the big move or simply thinking ahead to the housewarmings, drinks parties and supper clubs.
So what better way of entertaining your legions of guests than to ensure your new home is the talking point of any summertime gathering?
In the gallery below, some of the nation's most wild and wacky properties listed for rent this month are collected, starting with a 8ft-wide skinny house — known as 'The Wee House' — in Clerkenwell, central London.
The most unusual properties to rent in June
Clerkenwell, London
£3,033 a month: this two-bedroom 'wee house' was once a shop, positioned on a narrow, triangular plot between two taller blocks in central London.
Clerkenwell, London
Thanks to extensive refurbishment, it now offers two wetrooms, a library, a den and a utility room/plant room alongside the bedrooms.
Talsarnau, Wales
From £500 a month: Ynys Giftan Island is located in the Welsh Dwyrd Estuary, overlooking the picturesque town of Portmeirion.
Talsarnau, Wales
The one-bedroom farmhouse on the island is in need of renovation but boasts an en-suite, two ground floor reception rooms, ground floor kitchen and bathroom.
Thurso, Scotland
£495 a month: enjoy rural living at this studio apartment in a converted lighthouse - the first one powered by electricity in Scotland.
Chiswick, London
£3,683 a month: this two-bedroom penthouse apartment is situated in the historic Lambs Brewery Studios, built in 1901.
Chiswick, London
Boasting character and original features, it ceased brewing in 1992 but you'll still find charming pubs in the area for a cold beer.
Manchester, Greater Manchester
£1,875 a month: Close to the town centre and the university, this three-bedroom apartment is located in the former Dunlop textiles factory.
Manchester, Greater Manchester
The old factory offers loft-style living with an open-plan living and dining area, communal garden and en-suite bathroom.
Tunbridge Wells, Kent
£4,500 a month: surrounded by woodlands, this four-bedroom family home overlooks the Tunbridge Wells Cricket Ground.
Tunbridge Wells, Kent
The property also has an annexe, making it perfect for unexpected guests.
Listed for £3,033 per month, The Wee House was once a shop, on a narrow, triangular plot between two taller blocks. After an extensive refurbishment that involved some occasional abseiling, the owners have managed to squeeze in two bedrooms, two wetrooms, a library, a den and a utility room/plant room from the unusual site.
In a scenic coastal location that will be the envy of your friends during balmy summer months, Scotland's first electric lighthouse has a studio apartment for £495 per month. A rural bolthole like no other, Strathy Point Lighthouse has unrivalled views over the North Sea and despite the remote location there's even broadband.
For £1,875 per month, you could rent a three-bedroom apartment in the former Dunlop textiles factory in Manchester. Once claimed to be the largest cotton mill in the world, the home is well-located for Oxford Road station and Manchester University.
Take a tour of the most unusual and quirky properties listed for rent this month in the gallery above...
