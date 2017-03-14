  1. Property news
Renting in London:rents drop by five per cent in the capital as average monthly rental costs in Britain fall for the first time since 2010

The first annual drop in average rental costs in the past six years has been recorded in Britain, driven by lower rents London and the South-East.

H&P

The ten cheapest postcodes to rent a room in London (January 2017)

  • 1/11 Heat map showing London rental costs

    This map shows the average rents for a double room inclusive of bills for all Inner London postcodes. Each colour represents a price band, with the deepest red areas the most expensive.

    Spare Room Rental Index, figures released January 2017

  • 2/11 Upper Edmonton, N18

    Average room rent: £530

    Annual price change: -1%

    Number of people competing for each room: 3

  • 3/11 Abbey Wood, SE2

    Average room rent: £541

    Annual price change: +4%

    Number of people competing for each room: 4

    Daniel Lynch

  • 4/11 Manor Park, E12

    Average room rent: £542

    Annual price change: -1%

    Number of people competing for each room: 2

  • 5/11 Thamesmead, SE28

    Average room rent: £548

    Annual price change: -1%

    Number of people competing for each room: 2

  • 6/11 Chingford, E4

    Average room rent: £554

    Annual price change: -2%

    Number of people competing for each room: 1

  • 7/11 Catford, SE6

    Average room rent: £557

    Annual price change: -2%

    Number of people competing for each room: 2

  • 8/11 Norwood, SE25

    Average room rent: £558

    Annual price change: -1%

    Number of people competing for each room: 2

    Shutterstock

  • 9/11 Winchmore Hill, N21

    Average room rent: £559

    Annual price change: -5%

    Number of people competing for each room: 2

  • 10/11 Lower Edmonton, N9

    Average room rent: £563

    Annual price change: +3%

    Number of people competing for each room: 2

  • 11/11 Totteridge/Whetstone, N20

    Average room rent: £565

    Annual price change: -5%

    Number of people competing for each room: 1

    Daniel Lynch

After years of annual rent rises, the London lettings market is finally offering some slight relief for tenants, with rents in the capital falling by an average of 4.7 per cent over the past year.

Rental costs have dropped by an average of £63 since February 2016, from £1,309 to £1,246, according to Countrywide's Letting Index, released today.

Record double-digit growth in the number of homes available to rent immediately followed the landlord rush to purchase buy-to-let properties ahead of stamp duty changes last April.

Average monthly rents fell in 2016, but look set to rise again in 2017

This, combined with a fall in the number of tenants searching for homes, gave renters more choice and more negotiation power - especially in Greater London and the South-East.

The 10-year picture
Despite the mst recent annual slowdown, rents are still more than 30 per cent higher in these regions than they were in 2007. In comparison, wages across Britain have only risen by 18 per cent during the same time period.

Will rents continue to drop during the rest of 2017?
Research director at Countrywide, Johnny Morris, says: “Early signs point towards 2017 being a rare year where rents rise faster in the north of the country than in the south.

"While rents are likely to track any increase in earnings, affordability in London and the South East remains stretched. That is likely to limit rental growth."

London and the South-East are the only two regions to record rental drop - leading to rents in Great Britain seeing the first overall annual fall since 2010. Across the rest of the UK, however, average rents rose by 2.7 per cent.

This was due to increased tenant demand, with the biggest increases seen in the East, East Midlands and North-West


