Away from its busy commercial centre and bypass, Kingston benefits from two of the capital’s greatest assets — the river and Richmond Park. So it’s perfect for Londoners restless for countryside.

The Thames-side town is set to be in the UK’s top 10 for population growth over the next five years, and buyers are seeking homes there across the price spectrum.

Though a suburb, Kingston has a strong local economy and is an important business hub. Surrey county council is the town’s biggest employer.

The shopping scene is strong, with John Lewis and Bentalls department stores, and there’s a medieval market square. It has good schools, attractive conservation areas and a 30-minute commute to Waterloo.

Queenshurst, above, is a new scheme of 93 flats close to the shops and the train station. Homes overlook a central garden square and there’s a gym, concierge, cinema room and wi-fi lounge for residents.

