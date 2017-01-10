Once troubled by gun crime and gangs, Harlesden was considered for years to be London's answer to the Bronx in New York. It is still resolutely ungentrified — but it is having the last laugh.

Over the past 12 months, and despite its lack of gastropubs and artisanal delis, the cosmopolitan north London neighbourhood has seen the capital's biggest house price growth — almost 15 per cent - compared with a London average of 6.1 per cent.

A home in Harlesden today costs just over £485,000 on average, up from £423,000 a year ago, according to research from Hamptons International which has identified the 20 best-performing areas of the year.

Elsewhere, prices in little-known Greenhill, 10 miles north-west of central London, leapt 14.1 per cent in the last year, to an average of £443,000 — a performance equalled only by Woolwich Common in Greenwich, where prices rose to an average of just over £345,000, and Crystal Palace, where an average home now sells for £406,000.

The best-value location in today’s league table is the Boleyn ward of Newham. This area includes the streets around West Ham United’s former stadium which is to be redeveloped as housing by Barratt Homes. Right now an average property costs just under £331,000.

The most expensive ward to make the top 20 is St Katharine’s and Wapping, in Tower Hamlets, perfectly located beside the Thames and between the City and Canary Wharf, where buyers pay an average of £712,000.

£274,950: this this one-bedroom, ground-floor flat in Crystal Palace has high ceilings and communal gardens

“House price growth in the capital steadily slowed over 2016 with prices at the end of the year at a similar level to where they were at the halfway point,” said David Fell, research analyst at Hamptons International and author of today’s report. “Most of the markets where prices have continued to rise are in cheaper parts of outer London.

“Homes in three quarters of the 20 neighbourhoods where prices rose most in 2016 cost less than the London average. Prices have been driven by a combination of overspill from more expensive areas and local investment.”

“While overall London house prices are likely to fall a little over the course of 2017, there will still be growth in more affordable corners of outer London. Price growth this year will come from these markets catching up with their pricier neighbours.”