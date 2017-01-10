Once troubled by gun crime and gangs, Harlesden was considered for years to be London's answer to the Bronx in New York. It is still resolutely ungentrified — but it is having the last laugh.
Over the past 12 months, and despite its lack of gastropubs and artisanal delis, the cosmopolitan north London neighbourhood has seen the capital's biggest house price growth — almost 15 per cent - compared with a London average of 6.1 per cent.
A home in Harlesden today costs just over £485,000 on average, up from £423,000 a year ago, according to research from Hamptons International which has identified the 20 best-performing areas of the year.
Homes for sale in Harlesden, northwest London
Homes for sale in Harlesden, northwest London
-
1/18 One-bedroom flat for sale - in excess of £300,000
This gorgeous flat is a steal at around the £300,000 mark, considering the average Harlesden home costs £485,000. It is in a pristine condition and ideal for a first-time buyer with its handy transport links.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
2/18 One-bedroom flat for sale - in excess of £300,000
A small balcony accessed through the bedroom offers some outside space for drinks and lovely views over the neighbourhood.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
3/18 One-bedroom flat for sale - in excess of £300,000
The large open-plan kitchen and living area is big enough for friends to stay in.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
4/18 One-bedroom flat for sale - in excess of £300,000
Set in the heart of Harlesden, the flat is a short walk to the station, the shopping centre and a variety of coffee shops, bars and pubs.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
5/18 Two-bedroom flat - £489,950
Just 15-minutes from the station is this ground floor two-bedroom flat, slightly above the price of an average home in Harlesden. It is found in the desirable Drayton Road, close to Roundwood Park, and has just undergone an extensive refurbishment.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
6/18 Two-bedroom flat - £489,950
The bathroom has been beautifully done and there is a private rear garden with a low maintenance artificial lawn and small patio area.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
7/18 Two-bedroom flat - £489,950
The kitchen is fitted with high end appliances and has ample room for dining, leaving the reception room to serve as a third bedroom if required.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
8/18 Three-bedroom apartment - £440,000
This spacious second floor apartment is found in the sought-after Spring development in Stonebridge. It is a 10-minute walk to Harlesden station and surrounded by local shops.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
9/18 Three-bedroom apartment - £440,000
It is light and airy throughout and inspired by contemporary design with modern fixtures and fittings in the kitchen and bathroom.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
10/18 Three-bedroom apartment - £440,000
The apartment is approximately 1022ft big and comes with outside space. It will appeal both to buy-to-let landlords and those looking for a new home in an up and coming location.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
11/18 Three-bedroom cottage - £475,000
This characterful centre terrace Victorian built cottage dates back to 1880. It is in the north of Harlesden, closest to Neasden station on the Jubilee line.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
12/18 Three-bedroom cottage - £475,000
It has three bedrooms, a large bathroom, a kitchen diner and a roomy living area, as well as a 40ft rear garden and detached garage.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
13/18 Three-bedroom cottage - £475,000
There is vanished wood flooring throughout the property, which has mainly double glazed windows.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
14/18 Three-bedroom cottage - £475,000
Priced at £475,000, it is £10,000 below the cost of an average home in Harlesden, London's best performing price growth hotspot of 2016.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
15/18 Two-bedroom flat - £484,950
This two bedroom flat on the ground floor of a Victorian conversion is on the market for just under the average Harlesden price of £485,000.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
16/18 Two-bedroom flat - £484,950
Inside there are two double bedrooms, a receptin room, a fully-fitted kichen and a modern three piece bathroom. The house is just a stone's throw from the pretty Roundwood Park, with the shops of Harlesden also on the doorstep.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
17/18 Two-bedroom flat - £484,950
There is wood flooring throughout, all the windows are double glazed and there are high ceilings an an abundance of storage space.
View more details, images and floorplan...
-
18/18 Two-bedroom flat - £484,950
The flat boasts a great 20ft shared garden for BBQs in the summer, with access through the kitchen and the back bedroom.
View more details, images and floorplan...
Elsewhere, prices in little-known Greenhill, 10 miles north-west of central London, leapt 14.1 per cent in the last year, to an average of £443,000 — a performance equalled only by Woolwich Common in Greenwich, where prices rose to an average of just over £345,000, and Crystal Palace, where an average home now sells for £406,000.
The best-value location in today’s league table is the Boleyn ward of Newham. This area includes the streets around West Ham United’s former stadium which is to be redeveloped as housing by Barratt Homes. Right now an average property costs just under £331,000.
The most expensive ward to make the top 20 is St Katharine’s and Wapping, in Tower Hamlets, perfectly located beside the Thames and between the City and Canary Wharf, where buyers pay an average of £712,000.
“House price growth in the capital steadily slowed over 2016 with prices at the end of the year at a similar level to where they were at the halfway point,” said David Fell, research analyst at Hamptons International and author of today’s report. “Most of the markets where prices have continued to rise are in cheaper parts of outer London.
“Homes in three quarters of the 20 neighbourhoods where prices rose most in 2016 cost less than the London average. Prices have been driven by a combination of overspill from more expensive areas and local investment.”
“While overall London house prices are likely to fall a little over the course of 2017, there will still be growth in more affordable corners of outer London. Price growth this year will come from these markets catching up with their pricier neighbours.”
