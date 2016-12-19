  1. Property news
London house prices 2016:Barking and Dagenham tops the list of the 10 cheapest boroughs to buy a home

The east London borough is the best bet for the capital's first-time buyers looking to get on to the property ladder.

  • 1/33 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price October 2016: £287,978

    Average price October 2015: £243,539

    Annual change: 18.2%

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 2/33 Bexley

    Average price October 2016: £334,470

    Average price October 2015: £286,190

    Annual change: 16.9%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 3/33 Havering

    Average price October 2016: £358,351

    Average price October 2015: £304,681

    Annual change: 17.6%

  • 4/33 Newham

    Average price October 2016: £366,485

    Average price October 2015: £313,025

    Annual change: 17.1%

  • 5/33 Croydon

    Average price October 2016: £370,147

    Average price October 2015: £323,263

    Annual change: 14.5%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 6/33 Greenwich

    Average price October 2016: £373,450

    Average price October 2015: £343,040

    Annual change: 8.9%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 7/33 Sutton

    Average price October 2016: £377,629

    Average price October 2015: £335,502

    Annual change: 12.6%

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 8/33 Hounslow

    Average price October 2016: £391,533

    Average price October 2015: £364,875

    Annual change: 7.3%

  • 9/33 Enfield

    Average price October 2016: £400,486

    Average price October 2015: £353,797

    Annual change: 13.2%

  • 10/33 Redbridge

    Average price October 2016: £404,765

    Average price October 2015: £363,224

    Annual change: 11.4%

  • 11/33 Hillingdon

    Average price October 2016: £411,667

    Average price October 2015: £373,030

    Annual change: 10.4%

  • 12/33 Lewisham

    Average price October 2016: £421,067

    Average price October 2015: £370,544

    Annual change: 13.6%

  • 13/33 Waltham Forest

    Average price October 2016: £432,109

    Average price October 2015: £380,366

    Annual change: 13.6%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 14/33 Bromley

    Average price October 2016: £433,175

    Average price October 2015: £401,827

    Annual change: 7.8%

    Graham Hussey

  • 15/33 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price October 2016: £476,741

    Average price October 2015: £450,729

    Annual change: 5.8%

  • 16/33 Harrow

    Average price October 2016: £482,980

    Average price October 2015: £428,842

    Annual change: 12.6%

  • 17/33 Tower Hamlets

    Average price October 2016: £488,189

    Average price October 2015: £426,901

    Annual change: 14.4%

  • 18/33 Ealing

    Average price October 2016: £490,273

    Average price October 2015: £462,653

    Annual change: 6%

  • 19/33 Merton

    Average price October 2016: £500,567

    Average price October 2015: £480,044

    Annual change: 4.3%

  • 20/33 Brent

    Average price October 2016: £509,112

    Average price October 2015: £461,860

    Annual change: 10.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 21/33 Southwark

    Average price October 2016: £523,689

    Average price October 2015: £487,629

    Annual change: %

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 22/33 Lambeth

    Average price October 2016: £530,795

    Average price October 2015: £499,211

    Annual change: 6.3%

  • 23/33 Haringey

    Average price October 2016: £542,719

    Average price October 2015: £514,514

    Annual change: 5.5%

  • 24/33 Barnet

    Average price October 2016: £543,091

    Average price October 2015: £492,110

    Annual change: 10.4%

  • 25/33 Hackney

    Average price October 2016: £546,216

    Average price October 2015: £522,113

    Annual change: 4.6%

  • 26/33 Wandsworth

    Average price October 2016: £609,805

    Average price October 2015: £593,325

    Annual change: 2.8%

  • 27/33 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price October 2016: £647,029

    Average price October 2015: £654,907

    Annual change: -1.2%

    Graham Hussey

  • 28/33 Islington

    Average price October 2016: £658,621

    Average price October 2015: £656,970

    Annual change: 0.3%

  • 29/33 City of London

    Average price October 2016: £712,936

    Average price October 2015: £781,358

    Annual change: -8.8%

  • 30/33 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price October 2016: £735,521

    Average price October 2015: £766,034

    Annual change: -4%

  • 31/33 Camden

    Average price October 2016: £821,894

    Average price October 2015: £828,316

    Annual change: -0.8%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 32/33 City of Westminster

    Average price October 2016: £937,473

    Average price October 2015: £963,914

    Annual change: -2.7%

    Shutterstock

  • 33/33 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price October 2016: £1,207,128

    Average price October 2015: £1,268,780

    Annual change: -4.9%

    Shutterstock

Barking and Dagenham has been revealed as the cheapest place to buy in the capital, with the average property selling for £288,000.

Four out of 10 homes are sold to first-time buyers in the east London hotspot, the only borough to record average prices under £300,000, and £235,000 cheaper than the average in the capital.

Costs have surged in Barking and Dagenham by more than 18 per cent in the past year, according to the latest Land Registry and Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures, largely thanks to its quick transport links into town (the Hammersmith & City line, the District line, London Overground and a huge number of bus routes) and the 15-year Barking Riverside regeneration project.

Neighbouring Bexley, just south of the Thames, is the next most affordable borough, with an average house price of £335,000. Prices have soared by nearly 17 per cent in the past 12 months thanks to the arrival of Crossrail from late 2018 at Abbey Wood station. Highly rated state schools and fast direct train services to London Bridge have also made it an increasingly desirable place to live.

The top 10 fastest rising boroughs of 2016

Havering and Newham, in the east, and Croydon, in the south, complete the top five cheapest boroughs, all with average house prices of less than £371,000. Newham underwent major regeneration for the 2012 Olympics and is still enjoying the benefits, while Croydon is undergoing a flood of new builds and was recently hailed by Mayor Sadiq Khan as one of the capital’s “hidden gems”.

East London remains the best bet for first-time buyers hoping to get on to the property ladder, with just two boroughs in the top 10 – Hounslow and Sutton – in the west. Hounslow, with an average house price of £392,000, is under threat of increased noise and air pollution from plans to expand Heathrow but has the promise of Crossrail on its side, while Sutton, where houses sell for an average of £378,000, was recently voted as one of the happiest places to live in London (despite regularly disrupted Southern rail services).

The tenth cheapest borough, family-friendly Redbridge in the north east, is home to London’s most satisfied residents. The district is envied for its community feel, excellent schools and easy access to the city centre, with the average house on the market for £405,000.

There are certainly bargains still to be found, but be warned: the top five cheapest boroughs also have the fastest-rising house price rises - all recording double-digit rises in just 12 months.

“We are seeing a complete reversal of where we were five years ago,” says Lucian Cook, director of residential research at Savills. “The market has reached the point where there is much more capacity for price growth in the outer London boroughs.”


