Diary of an estate agent: Knightsbridge

Monday

A cracking start to the week as I seal the deal on a charming Belgravia mews house with a delightful academic in her late twenties. I can picture her writing a thesis on some hugely important matter within these walls.

This is the second time that I’ve rented this house in a difficult market, so the landlord is very happy with me.

The afternoon is spent in an entirely different environment, as I’m out viewing with a businessman who works for a hedge fund and only wants to see slick apartments in new developments. Air con is a must.

I show him properties near Nova, a vibrant regeneration area in the heart of Victoria, which is very appealing to professionals.

Tuesday

I’m overseeing a move-in with an applicant who I’ve been looking after for over a month. I found her a beautifully furnished off-market Belgravia townhouse last week and she fell in love with it instantly. Both the landlord and the tenant are meticulous, so it’s essential that moving-in day goes well.

With our property manager, who exclusively looks after super-prime clients, I visit the house and we run through everything with the new tenant to ensure she is happy, while simultaneously communicating with the landlord who is travelling in the Far East.

Things run very smoothly and we can thank Christie’s International Real Estate, our affiliates, for the referral.

Wednesday

The sun is shining and I’m heading up towards Green Park with a prospective tenant from Brazil. We met via a current tenant of ours who I placed in a Mayfair property last year.

The Brazilian gent arrived with nowhere to live, so we’ve viewed a lot of properties in a short space of time. But today I called him to say I am sure I have found him his perfect flat. By the end of the day he has made an offer and he is thrilled when it’s accepted.

Thursday

Kick-starting the day, I’m at our head office in Hill Street where the majority of Strutt & Parker negotiators are meeting for a two-hour training session with our national head of lettings, Kate Eales.

It’s a fun couple of hours where we bounce ideas and skills off each other and are reminded that there is always room for improvement.

The minute I finish I need to rush back to the office, as I’ve got another offer coming through that I need to secure with no time to waste.

An applicant who recently sold her house in the countryside calls later to ask me to find her a family house in Chelsea, asap. The lettings market in London is notoriously fast-paced. It’s turning out to be a very busy day.

Friday

On the perfect bright, sunny morning for viewings, I meet a current tenant whose agreement is coming to an end, and who now wants a bigger place.

We view four flats, all in the same Manhattan-style building and each more impressive than the last. The building is strikingly modern, with everything you’d expect — from 24-hour concierge to a sky garden.

I think we have a contender but a second viewing with her husband is needed to confirm.

Next up, a Canadian couple are back on the scene and ready to view properties after a long holiday. They are based in Quebec but need a pied-à-terre in London. They know the city well as both of their children live and work here now.

We view a magnificent Belgravia family house that ticks almost all of their boxes — but property wish lists can be very specific at this end of the market. The search will continue next week.