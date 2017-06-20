Epping Forest, a surprisingly wild and wonderful frontier on the eastern edge of London, has managed to protect its rural status despite increasing development pressure to build more homes to cope with the capital’s bulging population.

Epping has a weekly market and the town’s 18th-century high street boasts some prized listed buildings.

1/8 The lowdown: Epping Just 17 miles from central London, Epping attracts families who put down roots in the area for the good schools and choice of outdoor activities.



2/8 Homes in Epping The variety of homes means people can easily move up and down the housing ladder

3/8 Schools Epping’s state primary schools - Epping, Ivy Chimneys, Coopersale & Theydon Garnon CofE, Theydon Bois and Epping Upland CofE - are all judged to be “good” by Ofsted. Local comprehensive Epping St John’s is judged to be “good”, while Davenant in Loughton is judged to be “outstanding”.

4/8 Shops Epping has an attractive high street with a popular Monday market . Geoffrey Drayton is a long-standing independent furniture store while Amy Louise is a treasure trove of gifts, flowers and chocolates. The North Weald Airfield market and car boot sale in Merlin Way on a Battle of Britain airfield is open every Saturday and four bank holiday Mondays.

5/8 Travel Epping sits outside the M25 close to Junction 27 with the M11. From Epping's Underground station on the Central Line it is 38 minutes to Liverpool Street and 48 minutes to Oxford Circus . The station is in Zone 6 and an annual travelcard costs £2,344.

6/8 Restaurants Haywards in Bell Common is Epping’s fine dining restaurant, Eydee's is a popular bar and grill, but chain cafes and restaurants Costa, Caffé Nero, Starbucks, Pizza Express, Wildwood and Prezzo are also easily found.

7/8 Leisure and the arts The Epping and Ongar Railway is a visitor attraction with steam trains travelling between North Weald and Epping Forest stations. Visitors are transported to the trains from various stations including Epping underground station by vintage bus.

8/8 Open spaces Epping Forest is London’s largest open space at 6,000 acres. It starts a few miles north of central London at Wanstead, skirts the edge of Walthamstow before passing through Highams Park and arriving in Chingford. Epping Forest is at its most impressive between Chingford and Epping where you can visit Queen Elizabeth’s Hunting Lodge.

Spacious and quirky new apartments have been carved from a former bank, handy for the Central line Tube station.

Called The Old Chambers, prices at the scheme start from £399,950. The homes are on the market through Foxtons (020 7973 2020).