Commuter homes to launch in new 'super suburb':modern, family-friendly houses for sale in Zone 4 Essex hotspot

Nine types of houses are launching in this key Zone 4 commuter hotspot, deemed one of 25 'super suburbs' all within reach of the capital.

If you like your properties on the blingy side, the only way is probably Essex… and Chigwell.

In Travel Zone 4, the town has a reputation for "gin and Jag" footballer-style mansions. However, Chigwell has now been named one of 25 "super-suburbs" by estate agent Savills in a report on commuter hotspots, and more discreet homes are being built there, including a gated scheme of 43 houses by developer London Square.

Chigwell Village offers nine house types — a variation of classic heritage designs — with modern, family-friendly interiors including a vast, open-plan room combining kitchen, diner and lounge.

Ranging up to 2,713sq ft, each home has a private driveway, garage and garden, while a central landscaped area is a communal garden. Prices from £1,095,000. Call 0333 666 0103.

From £1,095,000: Chigwell Village, Essex, offers nine house types

