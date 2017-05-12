If you like your properties on the blingy side, the only way is probably Essex… and Chigwell.

In Travel Zone 4, the town has a reputation for "gin and Jag" footballer-style mansions. However, Chigwell has now been named one of 25 "super-suburbs" by estate agent Savills in a report on commuter hotspots, and more discreet homes are being built there, including a gated scheme of 43 houses by developer London Square.

Chigwell Village offers nine house types — a variation of classic heritage designs — with modern, family-friendly interiors including a vast, open-plan room combining kitchen, diner and lounge.

Ranging up to 2,713sq ft, each home has a private driveway, garage and garden, while a central landscaped area is a communal garden. Prices from £1,095,000. Call 0333 666 0103.