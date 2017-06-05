The decision by London City airport to ditch its manned control tower in favour of a 50-metre mast and 16 cameras to relay information about the 270 flights taking off and landing daily will not change the awesome spectacle of planes rising over Royal Victoria Dock as they reach for the sky from the dramatic island runway.

It is one of the capital’s great visual treats, not just for aviation geeks but also for local residents, many of whom view the airport as a bonus for the area rather than an eco-negative.

What used to be a hard-to-reach location, starved of public transport, is now plugged into the Docklands Light Railway, while on the horizon is a London City airport Crossrail station, part of the Canary Wharf to Abbey Wood spur.

There are also advanced plans for more Thames tunnels and bridges in this part of east London, and for an extended riverbus service beyond Woolwich.

Royal Docks West is well connected, moments from the Emirates Air Line cable car service across to Greenwich.

The 19-storey dockside scheme of 105 flats is part of a new town centre of sorts around ExCeL exhibition centre.

The dock has a watersports centre, a couple of floating boutique hotels with sun decks right on the water, and a Paris-Plages-style urban beach for sunbathing while watching the planes overhead.

