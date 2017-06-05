  1. Property news
New east London flats: live next to redeveloped Thames docks with floating hotels, an urban beach and 105 homes from £465k

More than one hundred flats will be part of the new town centre overlooking London City airport with forthcoming Crossrail links nearby and some unusual leisure options.

Take a tour: Royal Docks West

  • 1/5 Royal Docks West, E16

    The Royal Docks West development offers unrivalled transport links, with a new Crossrail station in the pipeline, DLR passing through, plans for more Thames tunnels and bridges and for an extended riverbus service and the Emirates cable car nearby, not forgetting the international airport...

  • 2/5 Royal Docks West, E16

    The 105 flats are next to City airport and plane spotters will love watching take off and landing from their living rooms.

    mountanvil.visualbank.co.uk

  • 3/5 Royal Docks West, E16

    The dock-side scheme is part of a new town centre growing around the ExCel centre.

    mountanvil.visualbank.co.uk

  • 4/5 Royal Docks West, E16

    The dock has a watersports centre, a couple of floating boutique hotels with sun decks right on the water, and a Paris-Plages-style urban beach.

  • 5/5 Royal Docks West, E16

    Flats cost from £465,000. Call Mount Anvil on 020 3883 7238.

    mountanvil.visualbank.co.uk

The decision by London City airport to ditch its manned control tower in favour of a 50-metre mast and 16 cameras to relay information about the 270 flights taking off and landing daily will not change the awesome spectacle of planes rising over Royal Victoria Dock as they reach for the sky from the dramatic island runway.

It is one of the capital’s great visual treats, not just for aviation geeks but also for local residents, many of whom view the airport as a bonus for the area rather than an eco-negative.

What used to be a hard-to-reach location, starved of public transport, is now plugged into the Docklands Light Railway, while on the horizon is a London City airport Crossrail station, part of the Canary Wharf to Abbey Wood spur. 

There are also advanced plans for more Thames tunnels and bridges in this part of east London, and for an extended riverbus service beyond Woolwich.

Royal Docks West is well connected, moments from the Emirates Air Line cable car service across to Greenwich. 

The 19-storey dockside scheme of 105 flats is part of a new town centre of sorts around ExCeL exhibition centre. 

The dock has a watersports centre, a couple of floating boutique hotels with sun decks right on the water, and a Paris-Plages-style urban beach for sunbathing while watching the planes overhead.

Prices from £465,000. Call Mount Anvil on 020 3883 7238.


