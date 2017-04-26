  1. Property news
Loft living in Clapham: former Victorian metalworks converted into 24 warehouse flats

The former factory where a pioneering Arts and Crafts designer worked has been split into 24 loft flats.

Arts and Crafts pioneer William Bainbridge Reynolds, famed for the Kitchener chapel gates at St Paul’s Cathedral, plied his trade from a Clapham Old Town metalworks. 

Now the factory is being split into 24 loft flats set around a cobbled courtyard and a garden with lit walkways, copper planters, evergreen shrubs, hazel and acer trees.

From £425,000: flats at The Metalworks in Clapham Old Town

At The Metalworks, boutique developer The Malins Group, whose previous projects include Apple Apartments, the former Beatles HQ in Marylebone, is keeping aspects of the original architecture and creating new industrial design elements, such as copper splashbacks and walnut doors.

Prices from £425,000 to £1 million. Call 01932 356043.

