Arts and Crafts pioneer William Bainbridge Reynolds, famed for the Kitchener chapel gates at St Paul’s Cathedral, plied his trade from a Clapham Old Town metalworks.

Now the factory is being split into 24 loft flats set around a cobbled courtyard and a garden with lit walkways, copper planters, evergreen shrubs, hazel and acer trees.

At The Metalworks, boutique developer The Malins Group, whose previous projects include Apple Apartments, the former Beatles HQ in Marylebone, is keeping aspects of the original architecture and creating new industrial design elements, such as copper splashbacks and walnut doors.

