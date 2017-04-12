  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Thornton Place on Clapham Common:grand restoration brings 32 luxury homes within historic French-style turreted buildings

After falling into disrepair, Thornton Place has been transformed into 32 luxury apartments. 

When it was built in 1860, Thornton Place, overlooking 220-acre Clapham Common, was one of London’s smartest addresses, rivalling the mansion-lined streets of Kensington and Chelsea

Comprising a pair of classical French-style turreted buildings, each block had five grand homes with up to 12 bedrooms apiece, spectacular 50 ft-long drawing rooms and elaborate architectural detailing.

During the 20th century the buildings, despite being listed, fell into disrepair and ended up as a budget hotel.

However, they have now been fully restored and brought back to life as 32 apartments with high ceilings, marble fireplaces, parquet flooring and Corinthian columns.

Prices range from £750,000 to £2.15 million. Call Savills on 020 3428 2222 for more details


