When it was built in 1860, Thornton Place, overlooking 220-acre Clapham Common, was one of London’s smartest addresses, rivalling the mansion-lined streets of Kensington and Chelsea.
Comprising a pair of classical French-style turreted buildings, each block had five grand homes with up to 12 bedrooms apiece, spectacular 50 ft-long drawing rooms and elaborate architectural detailing.
During the 20th century the buildings, despite being listed, fell into disrepair and ended up as a budget hotel.
However, they have now been fully restored and brought back to life as 32 apartments with high ceilings, marble fireplaces, parquet flooring and Corinthian columns.
Prices range from £750,000 to £2.15 million. Call Savills on 020 3428 2222 for more details
