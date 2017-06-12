  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Open Garden Squares Weekend 2017: London's hidden gardens unlock their gates, giving househunters an exciting opportunity to explore

H&P

Homes for sale with the keys to London's best garden squares

  • 1/22 Cleveland Square

    This grand garden square close to Hyde Park in Bayswater is populated by Grade II-listed Victorian terraces and boasts 1.5 acres of gardens.

  • 2/22 Cleveland Square

    Mature plum and cherry trees are dotted among lawns, paths and flowerbeds, while the children's play areas are popular in summer.

  • 3/22 Three-bedroom Cleveland Square flat

    £2,250,000: this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is found on the third floor of this Grade II-listed stucco building in Bayswater. Features include integrated speakers, marble kitchen surfaces and underfloor heating. Residents enjoy exclusive access to the square's private communal gardens.

  • 4/22 One-bedroom Kensington Gardens flat

    £600,000: this Bayswater apartment is finished to a contemporary standard with wooden floors and a fully-fitted kitchen. It is found on this popular garden square in a grand period building.

  • 5/22 Garden Barge Square

    Some 70 households live on this collection of houseboats near Tower Bridge. Together they tend to floating organic plots planted with fruit, flowers and vegetables.

  • 6/22 Arlington Square

    Community gardening is at its best in this Islington square. Residents have planted over 45,000 bulbs and 150 rosebushes in the past six years, while a previously neglected corner is now full of fruit.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 7/22 Arlington Square

    The community vibe of Arlington Square attracts buyers, despite prices being about 10 per cent more expensive than in nearby streets.

  • 8/22 Three-bedroom Arlington Square house

    £2,200,000: this Grade II-listed family home has been recently refurbished by the current owners to mix contemporary and classic styles. It is arranged over four floors and comes with a large paved patio.

  • 9/22 One-bedroom Myddelton Square apartment

    £450,000: this first-floor Islington apartment overlooks the garden square from the living space. There are ample period features to enjoy, from cornicing to sash windows.

  • 10/22 Barnsbury Square

    This leafy square is found a mile up the road from Arlington Square and offers similar but larger elegant, part-stucco townhouses.

  • 11/22 Three-bedroom Barnsbury Square apartment

    £2,450,000: There are ten loft apartments in this new building on the west side of this popular garden square. This apartment is on the ground floor and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling glazing and timber floors.

  • 12/22 Two-bedroom Barnsbury Square apartment

    £1,895,000: Mica House is factory conversion consisting of just eight apartments. This one on the first floor features a 24ft open-plan living space, two balconies overlooking the gardens and walnut floors throughout.

  • 13/22 Wesley Square

    Nestled in North Kensington, this square is a 'co-ownership community' of 50 homes around a garden, designed by Terry Farrell in the late Seventies. If you're after a garden square property on a budget, this could be the place for you.

  • 14/22 Two-bedroom Wesley Square maisonette

    £925,000: this beautifully presented maisonette close to Portobello Road has a modern finish throughout, an open-plan living space, a private patio garden and access to the gated and well-maintained Wesley Square garden.

  • 15/22 Two-bedroom Lonsdale Square flat

    £875,000: this two- double bedroom flat with two private patios is found in one of Barnsbury's premium garden squares just minutes from Upper Street. The Grade II-listed property has a spacious reception room and enjoys quiet surroundings.

  • 16/22 Earls Court Square

    This award-winning Victorian garden hosts many neighbourhood events, including a Christmas tree lighting party, an annual BBQ and musical evenings.

  • 17/22 Barkston Gardens studio flat

    £450,000: found on the first floor of a red brick Victorian building, this bright apartment has been recently refurbished to a high standard and benefits from access to one of Kensington's best garden squares.

  • 18/22 Bonnington Square

    Pretty Victorian workers' cottages line this Vauxhall square, known for its 'terrific' spirit. Its garden is modern, featuring sculptures, an arbour and architectural salvage, with beds planted out for community use.

  • 19/22 Four-bedroom Sutherland Square house

    £885,000: this four-bedroom house is arranged over three floors and found just off Camberwell Road. It has a large reception room and a lovely private garden.

  • 20/22 Fassett Square

    Fassett Square in Hackney is best known as the model for EastEnders' Albert Square. Residents restored the garden themselves, retaining its original design of winding paths, lawns and flowerbeds.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/22 Fassett Square

    Birthday parties, BBQs and even weddings are held in the garden, but househunters will pay a premium for the privilege of an invite, with a four-bedroom house costing £1.5m.

  • 22/22 Gloucester Sq Residents' Garden

    This east London gem in Haggerston, one of the most urban parts of London, was revamped by residents in 2009. They now grow most of the flowers themselves from seeds or cuttings.

Think of a garden square in London and you’ll probably imagine terraces of lofty townhouses overlooking diligently tended landscaped gardens surrounded by decorative railings with firmly locked gates — entry barred to all except keyholders from the surrounding homes.

But for this week’s Open Garden Squares Weekend, gates to more than 230 of these private worlds across 27 boroughs will be thrown open to allow visitors and organised groups to wander through, discovering the part these gardens have played in London’s social history. These popular annual events also give house hunters the chance to explore new neighbourhoods.

The houseboat gardens

Garden Barge Square is the series of floating gardens connected by walkways and bridges at Downings Road, Tower Bridge Moorings. About 70 households live on the collection of houseboats near Tower Bridge, from artists to doctors, to entrepreneurs to architects, and with two gardeners they tend the organic plots developed over the last decade by residents and planted with fruit, flowers and vegetables. See towerbridgemoorings.org to enquire about vacancies at Tower Bridge Moorings.

gardenbargesq.jpg
Urban gardening: There are seven floating gardens in Garden Barge Square

Arlington Square community project

Back on dry land, Arlington Square, N1, shows community gardening at its best. The residents, rallied by the Arlington Association, work together to keep their gardens shipshape.

Over the last six years this volunteer army has dug in more than 50 tons of compost and manure, planted more than 45,000 bulbs, plants and shrubs, and 150 rosebushes. A neglected corner of the square is now a community garden with raised fruit and flowerbeds.

A mile up the road, Barnsbury Square residents also work together on their communal gardens. Both squares have elegant, part-stucco townhouses. A three-bedroom house in Arlington Square would cost about £1.6 million to £1.7 million, with a two-bedroom flat from £800,000 to £850,000. Prices for flats are similar in Barnsbury Square, but its houses are larger, and a five-bedroom townhouse would cost in excess of £2 million.

Because of their squares, these prices are higher than average for the area. Alex Hornby, branch manager of Fyfe Mcdade estate agents, says a similar home in a nearby street would be about 10 per cent cheaper. The “community vibe” attracts buyers he adds. “People know their neighbours and look after each other. It is what makes an area.”

arlingtonsq.jpg
Gardening army: Arlington Square residents have planted more than 45,000 bulbs

Cottage Gardens

Bonnington Square in Vauxhall is lined with pretty Victorian workers’ cottages. They were earmarked for demolition in the Eighties, then squatters moved in. “Over time they won the right to stay,” says Graham Walker, manager of Dexters estate agents.

By the early Nineties the square had gone respectable, and residents began to eye a patch of derelict land where six houses had stood before the war. In 1992 they won a campaign to lease the land, and got funding to build a garden square on it. They designed a modern space with sculptures, an arbour and architectural salvage, and planted it out for community use. These days they also use it for parties, a summer festival and even wedding receptions. James Booth, who moved into the square in 1992, says: “Bonnington Square has a terrific spirit. People stay here a long time and really do know each other.”

  • Read more

How to transform a tiny outdoor space into an idyllic retreat

Dexters’ Graham Walker points out: “People will wait a long time for a home to come up here. It is not surprising because it is charming and quirky, and feels off the beaten track. You would never think you were five minutes from Vauxhall Tube.” Today those former squats sell for about £550,000 for a one-bedroom flat, or £900,000 for a three-bedroom house.

Breaking the mould in West London

West London is famous for its historic garden squares — but Wesley Square, in North Kensington, is not one of them. This is a “co-ownership community” of 50 homes around a garden, designed in the late Seventies by architect Terry Farrell — now Sir Terry.

Read more

Co-ownership was an idealistic but short-lived model of housing where residents were able to elect a committee to run the square on their behalf. The panel makes the decisions about how the gardens are maintained, and chose an expansive lawn, shaded by trees and flanked by abundant borders. Wesley Square might just be a place to look for a garden square property on a budget. Most squares command huge premiums but Wesley Square’s design — which is not the most beautiful — deters some buyers. “They think they are council, even though the square itself is stunning,” says one agent. “The maisonettes have kitchens overlooking the gardens, and it is very, very, safe.”

A roomy 1,000sq ft two-bedroom flat in Wesley Square could cost £800,000 to £900,000, while a two-bedroom flat in a converted period house nearby would cost about £1.4 million.

wesleysq.jpg
Community effort: Wesley Square consists of 50 homes around a leafy garden

East Enders love their TV star Square

Fassett Square in Hackney is best known as the model for the BBC soap EastEnders’ Albert Square, which it resembles. And in a show of good old East End community spirit the residents restored the garden themselves, staying true to its original design of winding paths, lawns and flowerbeds.

Residents get to know each other at barbecues, birthday parties and even weddings held in the square. Prices, though, are very un-EastEnderish. Rightmove says a four-bedroom house could cost £1.5 million, and a two-bedroom flat from £575,000 to £600,000.

fassettsquarecreditgetty.jpg
East End spirit: Hackney's Fassett Square has been restored by the residents themselves

Gloucester Square in Haggerston is another east London gem, a romantic open space in one of the most urban parts of London. The area was originally lined with cottages for families of nearby factory and gasworks employees, but after heavy Second World War bombing they were pulled down, replaced in the Eighties with boxy affordable housing.

Two property booms later, these homes are all privately owned and a two-bedroom place will cost £450,000 to £500,000. The gardens had deteriorated into a semi-jungle but in 2009 residents revamped the site, splitting the large space into different zones including a woodland area, a cottage garden and a play area. To save money they have become urban gardeners, growing most of the flowers themselves from seeds or cuttings.

These squares all feature in this year’s Open Garden Squares Weekend, this Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit opensquares.org.


