  1. Property news
  2. Buying

Is this most derelict house in central London?Crumbling mews property is on the market for £2.5m - but could fetch £4m when fully restored

Even the estate agents warn that the roof is so leaky the house has gutters inside and out, but it could be a brilliant investment for one brave soul

Click to follow
H&P

Derelict Little Venice mews house — and more unusual homes...

Derelict Little Venice mews house — and more unusual homes...

  • 1/43 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    Could this be the most derelict inhabited house in prime central London? Mews specialists Lurot Brand, who are marketing the £2.5m one-bedroom Little Venice property, suspect it might be.

  • 2/43 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    The house is found on Pindock Mews off Warwick Avenue. Sex Pistols frontman Sid Vicious lived on the street with his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, as did Boy George and Janet Street Porter.

  • 3/43 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    Throughout the property there are unplastered and peeling walls and dated decor and electrics.

  • 4/43 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    The roof is so leaky that there are gutters inside and outside to carry the rain water away.

  • 5/43 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    Despite its eye-watering price tag, the estate agent believes the house will leave a buyer willing to rebuild it Grand Designs-style much better off. The saving on stamp duty of £180,000 compared with buying an already done-up £4m mews house is hugely appealing to those looking for a challenge.

  • 6/43 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    The current owner has been living in the house for 18 years but is now planning on moving abroad.

  • 7/43 Derelict Little Venice mews home

    The entire ground floor is currently a large double garage. Planning permission for a basement and a second floor is expected to be granted.

  • 8/43 More unusual homes: Buck Island, British Virgin Islands

    The island, on the market for £23million, features a complex of villas and cottages.

    Grenadine Islands Villas

  • 9/43 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands

    Buck Island is just 200 yards from Tortola, the largest island in the British Virgin Islands, which is just a minute away by boat.

    Grenadine Islands Villas

  • 10/43 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands

    Should you tire of swimming in the sea, the infinity pool will more than suffice.

    Grenadine Islands Villas

  • 11/43 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands

    The main house features stone-clad walls, including in the vast living room.

    Grenadine Islands Villas

  • 12/43 Buck Island, British Virgin Islands

    The glamorous kitchen might not be to everyone's taste, but provided all mod cons and plenty of room to work.

    Grenadine Islands Villas

  • 13/43 More unusual homes: Manor house with private train platform

    London commuters can swap their three-bed terrace house for a manor house with its very own private railway platform. Scroll right...

  • 14/43 Manor house with private train platform

    Officially, passengers should check the train will stop at the station, but if you stick out your arm in time, the engine driver will stop the train to let you board.

  • 15/43 Manor house with private train platform

    The house is set in five acres of grounds in the heart of Snowdonia, three of which are on a 50-year lease from the National Trust.

  • 16/43 Manor house with private train platform

    The house, on the market for £795,000, sits on the Ffestiniog Railway route, which was built in 1836 to carry slate the 13-mile journey from Blaenau Ffestiniog to Porthmadog for export by sea.

  • 17/43 Manor house with private train platform

    There are plenty of historic touches in the Grade II-listed 16th century manor house.

  • 18/43 Manor house with private train platform

    Oliver Cromwell is reputed to have stayed at the house while plotting the siege of Harlech during the English Civil War.

  • 19/43 Manor house with private train platform

    Exposed stone walls feature in most rooms with stone flagged floors and there is even a minstrels' gallery overlooking the kitchen.

  • 20/43 Manor house with private train platform

    There is a lawned cottage-style garden featuring five cascading ponds fed by a mountain stream, a kitchen garden laid to herbs and as a vegetable garden.

  • 21/43 King's Stables Road, Edinburgh

    City centre living in Edinburgh can be as expensive as London, but this delightful cottage with a garden lined with gravestones is a bargain at £335,000 — the price of a studio flat in Whitechapel.

  • 22/43 King's Stables Road, Edinburgh

    Sitting in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, the detached house was built in 1838 as a school house for St Cuthbert's church, a few minutes' walk from both the famous emporiums of Princes Street and the medieval charms of the Old Town.

  • 23/43 King's Stables Road, Edinburgh

    Lovingly restored in the Nineties, the grade B listed cottage retains all of its period features but also now offers under-floor heating — perfect for keeping cosy during those long, cold Scottish winters.

  • 24/43 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Bamburgh Castle spans nine acres of rocky land and is one of the largest inhabited castles in the country. The ground floor is open to the public and there are ten other residential apartments but this three-bedroom flat has been built into the castle's oldest part, the keep. Scroll right...

  • 25/43 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    From the castle's defences there are breathtaking panoramic views out to sea and across the picturesque coastal village of Bamburgh with its shops, tea rooms and beaches. Scroll right...

  • 26/43 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Entrance to the £1,200 a month rental apartment is through a carved oak door leading into the stone-floored public hall, before climbing a mahogany staircase up to the private rooms. Scroll right...

  • 27/43 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Highlights of the panelled master bedroom include spiral stairs leading to an en suite bathroom and gorgeous sea views from two sides. Scroll right...

  • 28/43 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Characterful features abound in this unfurnished Grade I listed home, from exposed stone walls and arched leaded windows to cast fireplaces with tiled hearths. The grand living room overlooks the chapel ruins and Farne Islands. Scroll right...

  • 29/43 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    The keep's exterior has been preserved and the interior remodelled and split across three levels. This arched third floor passageway gives access to further attic rooms and a shower room. Scroll right...

  • 30/43 More unusual homes for sale: Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Buying a Grade II-listed church for £150k is a rare opportunity, but renovation costs won't be cheap. Planning permission for a two-storey, five-bedroom home has been granted, but the gravestones in the churchyard must stay.

    See more images, details and floorplan...

  • 31/43 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Gorgeous stained glass windows flood the interior with light, and high ceilings make the expansive space seem even bigger. Scroll right...

  • 32/43 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Renovation has already begun on many of the rooms, with the kitchen, three bathrooms, several reception rooms and the bedrooms all partially completed. Scroll right...

  • 33/43 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Detached homes in the area sell for an average of £330,000, more than double the church's £150,000 asking price, making this a tempting prospect for those looking for a renovation challenge. Scroll right..

  • 34/43 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    The church closed in 1992 and went into private ownership. The separate vicarage, the site of a double murder in 1868, is now also a private house (but that's not currently for sale).

  • 35/43 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    A five-bedroom manor house surrounded by the ruins of Wilton Castle near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is on the market for £1.5 million. Scroll right...

  • 36/43 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    Since 1961, the castle has been privately owned and over the last 10 years the manor house has been lavishly restored. Scroll right...

  • 37/43 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the village of Porthleven thanks to its tiny size and cheery blue door. Scroll right...

  • 38/43 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    Indulge in a spot of reading in the window seat with sea views. Scroll right...

  • 39/43 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    What really makes this property special is the scenery, as it overlooks the harbour and Lizard Peninsula.

  • 40/43 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion for sale

    The Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion near Aberystwyth has gone on sale for £535,000. Scroll right...

    Lloyd Herbert & Jones

  • 41/43 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion

    The highlight of the house is a library dating from 1832 decorated in French Empire style and described as "one of the most amazing rooms in Wales".

    Lloyd Herbert & Jones

  • 42/43 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh

    The £6m, 16-century castle sits in more than four acres of manicured gardens and woodland. Scroll right...

    Sotheby's

  • 43/43 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh

    Despite being used as office accommodation for 40 years, the grade B-listed fortress retains its period features. Scroll right...

    Sotheby's

The crumbling shell of a one-bedroom Little Venice mews house has gone on sale for more than five times the price of the average London home.

Despite its eye-watering £2.5million price tag, the "beautifully derelict" property has a roof so leaky that buyers could be "taking an umbrella to bed".

It offers just 1,484 sq ft of floor space, with dated decor and peeling walls throughout, but is still the most expensive one-bedroom home listed on Rightmove.

The house is on Pindock Mews, a part-cobbled street off Warwick Avenue that was used as a filming location for hit Sixties TV series The Avengers and was once home to late Sex Pistols guitarist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. It is also home to the former HQ of New Songs Administration, publishers of chart hit Uptown Funk, which is also for sale.

  • Read more

Extraordinary Eaton Square mews house for sale for £11.75 million

The ground floor is taken up by a large double garage, while upstairs is an open-plan kitchen and living room, a bathroom and a small bedroom.

"This is the kind of house children run past when walking to school and could quite possibly be the most derelict inhabited house in prime central London," says James Robinson, general manager at mews specialists Lurot Brand, which is marketing the property. 

"It is the first house I have seen with gutters, both inside and out, to carry the rainwater away. Yes, the roof really is that bad."

The dilapidated home has been on the market for just over a week, but is already attracting plenty of interest from buyers looking for a "Grand Designs-style project they can put their own spin on".

mewshomehp3.jpg
Grand Designs project?: The dilapidated house is in need of a full renovation

Restored mews homes sell for £4million in the capital, but not everyone is prepared to pay a premium for decor, fixtures and fittings not to their personal taste.

Buying a wreck to rebuild and renovate can leave buyers much better off, explains Robinson: "This is the only house in the street without a second floor. By adding a basement and a roof extension (subject to planning), you will create a house of around 2,700 sq ft. 

"The saving on stamp duty alone will be £180,000, compared with buying a £4million house and, if the house is demolished and rebuilt behind the façade, the VAT on the cost of building a new build house is reclaimable.

"Plus, with an estimated £700,000 build cost, there should be a tidy, tax-free profit for you at the end."

Read more

The property's owner has been living there for the past 18 years, but has reached "that time of life" and is thinking of moving abroad.

There are 800 mews streets in London. Mews houses used to be the reserve of household staff and horses but have risen in popularity over the past 40 years and an estimated 90 per cent are now residential properties.

The closest Tube station to Pindock Mews is Warwick Avenue on the Bakerloo line, a five-minute stroll away, with Maida Vale, also on the Bakerloo, and Royal Oak, on both the Hammersmith & City and Circle lines, close by. 

The house is for sale through Lurot Brand for £2.5million.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments